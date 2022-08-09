ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Raheem Sterling excited, optimistic, ready to take leadership role at Chelsea

Chelsea are no strangers to spending big in the transfer market, be that in relative terms, such as in 2003 — Roman Abramovich spent a little over £100m that first summer, on 10 major signings, which would translate to about £400m in today’s money based on inflation alone, let alone factoring in transfer market inflation — or in absolute terms, such as making Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in history or making Romelu Lukaku the first nine-figure signing in club history.
Will Gomez be 'last piece of the jigsaw'?

The Athletic's David Ornstein has said Manchester City are close to signing Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez, but has queried whether the 21-year-old Spanish left-back would be a starter for the Premier League side. "They got out of the blocks really quickly. The one position they are still looking to fill is...
'With the players we have there is still competition for positions'

Liverpool's midfielders shouldn't have to "step up" because Jurgen Klopp expects them to always be at their best regardless of how many injuries there are. Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita all missed Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham. When asked if now is the time for players...
Conte: Chelsea game will show if Tottenham has improved

LONDON (AP) — If Antonio Conte wants a reliable indicator of how far his Tottenham team has come since last season, he couldn't ask for a better test than Sunday's trip to Chelsea. Tottenham lost four times in four meetings last season against Conte's former club, so a win...
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan

Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
Ethan Ampadu replaces Malang Sarr at Chelsea first-team training

Chelsea returned to training at Cobham today following the opening weekend’s 1-0 victory over Everton, to begin preparations for Sunday’s home opener against (well-oiled Antonio Conte-Machine) Tottenham Hotspur. There were a couple changes from last week’s training however, most notably with Ethan Ampadu replacing the recently departed Malang...
Don Garber says 2023 MLS All-Star Game opponent, format up in the air

MLS and the Liga MX All Stars battled it out in Minnesota Wednesday night, but Don Garber admitted at halftime that next year might be different. Speaking to ESPN at halftime, Garber admitted that with MLS ramping up its relationship with Liga MX, there may be less of a need to play a Liga MX All Star team next year when the event comes to the District of Columbia. “We have done such a really focused, strategic partnership with Liga MX, trying to build CONCACAF into being one of the dominant confederations in the world, not just really in our region,” said...
Lampard on leaders, transfers, Gerrard and Iwobi

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa. Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer. Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but...
MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Freiburg for Schlotterbeck reunion

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck makes a quick return to Freiburg with his new team Borussia Dortmund to get the Bundesliga’s second round underway. Schlotterbeck was outstanding in his league debut for Dortmund last weekend, playing in the win against Bayer Leverkusen despite a shoulder injury. “I felt a brutal pain. The doc said maybe the should came out briefly and then went back in again,” Schlotterbeck said afterward. It’s bound to be an emotional return for the 22-year-old defender, who will be on the opposing side to his older brother Keven Schlotterbeck. Their parents will be able to watch together. Last weekend they split duties with one going to Augsburg to watch Keven while the other went to Dortmund. Anthony Modeste could also make his Dortmund debut following his switch from Cologne on Monday.
