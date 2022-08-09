ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno-Gazette Journal

Pool facility returning to Moana — finally | Reno Memo

Support local journalism for a few bucks a week, do some crossword puzzles on newsprint, and read some news along the way -- check out the latest RGJ print subscription deals here. Public pool facilities are set to return to south(ish) Reno after a 15-year absence. Construction is underway on new aquatic facilities at Moana Springs, a spot where Renoites came to swim for literally a century until facilities were closed in 2007. (Finally, south Reno residents...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Update: Emerald Fire sparked in state park, cause under review

TAHOMA, Calif. — The wildfire that was reported Friday morning near the mouth of Emerald Bay originated in Emerald Bay State Park, a Cal Fire official said. The cause remains under investigation. Authorities first received reports of a fire at about 7:15 a.m. and several agencies responded along with...
TAHOMA, CA
KOLO TV Reno

US 95 Alternative reopened in Silver Springs; most power restored

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -7:40 P.M. UPDATE: The Nevada Department of Transportation reports U.S. 95 Alternate has reopened in Silver Springs. NV Energy reports power has been restored to all but 228 customers in Lyon County. 6:20 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports 2,509 Lyon County customers without power. For 2,389...
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

California Couple Goes Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights

California authorities need your help finding a couple that were reported missing on their way home from Hot August Nights in Reno. According to the Yuba City Police Department, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja said they would be back home by the night of August 7th. When...
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Plum Fire burns in Tahoe National Forest

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 4 p.m. on Thursday reports began coming in of a three to five-acre fire, known as the Plum Fire, in the Tahoe National Forest along the Nevada County and Sierra County line, according to the Tahoe National Forest division of U.S. Forest Service (USFS). The fire is located […]
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Minden veterinary hospital breaking ground on new Gardnerville location

On Aug. 28, the team at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital will host a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on their new state-of-the-art facility, just a few miles from their current location. Having spent over 30 years in their current building, the staff anticipate opening their new doors sometime...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

$25 million investment for Fernley Highway announced

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A $25 million investment for a highway project in Fernley was announced by Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on Wednesday. The funding comes from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was passed last year, and will go towards the Victory Project, which will complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50.
FERNLEY, NV
Nationwide Report

1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)

According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
nevadabusiness.com

NVO Construction Hires Industry Veteran Aaron West as Chief Strategy Officer

Reno, Nev. – Reno-based NVO Construction (NVO), a disruptive startup revolutionizing the home construction industry, announced it has hired industry veteran Aaron West to serve as its first Chief Strategy Officer. West joins NVO after serving as CEO of the Nevada Builders Alliance (Nevada Builders) for nearly a decade; he will join the fast-growing start-up company to help expand their business footprint in Nevada, California and beyond.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Aug. 11, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. ‑ Owners of the 1,020 Virginia Ranch subdivision south of Gardnerville are planning to start work on the 1.6-mile southern leg of Muller Lane Parkway as early as this fall, four lanes, roundabouts and all, according to Don Smit, who spoke at Tuesday’s school board meeting. Smit said they hope to start building houses next year.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Record-Courier

City: No pollution going into Carson River in EPA case

Carson City officials said sewage from Douglas County prompted an Environmental Protection Agency allegation the city was in violation of the Clean Water Act pretreatment program. Carson City Public Works Director Darren Schulz said there is an existing agreement with Douglas County “to take some of their sewer from north...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Fire Crews Knock Down Fire in Spanish Springs

An investigation is underway after fire crews knocked down a garbage fire that spread to nearby wildland in Spanish Springs. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Friday on the hill above Calle de la Plata. The entire fire was less than an acre in size. No injuries were reported.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Nugget Casino Resort Earns Top Safety Designation from the Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognizes the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks with the Safe Partner Award. Designed to increase safety awareness and strengthen safety culture within the workplace, this elite award is given to a maximum of four businesses annually out of the 80,000 employers in Nevada.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
MINDEN, NV

