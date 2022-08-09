Read full article on original website
Pool facility returning to Moana — finally | Reno Memo
Support local journalism for a few bucks a week, do some crossword puzzles on newsprint, and read some news along the way -- check out the latest RGJ print subscription deals here. Public pool facilities are set to return to south(ish) Reno after a 15-year absence. Construction is underway on new aquatic facilities at Moana Springs, a spot where Renoites came to swim for literally a century until facilities were closed in 2007. (Finally, south Reno residents...
Sierra Sun
Update: Emerald Fire sparked in state park, cause under review
TAHOMA, Calif. — The wildfire that was reported Friday morning near the mouth of Emerald Bay originated in Emerald Bay State Park, a Cal Fire official said. The cause remains under investigation. Authorities first received reports of a fire at about 7:15 a.m. and several agencies responded along with...
KOLO TV Reno
US 95 Alternative reopened in Silver Springs; most power restored
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -7:40 P.M. UPDATE: The Nevada Department of Transportation reports U.S. 95 Alternate has reopened in Silver Springs. NV Energy reports power has been restored to all but 228 customers in Lyon County. 6:20 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports 2,509 Lyon County customers without power. For 2,389...
2news.com
California Couple Goes Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
California authorities need your help finding a couple that were reported missing on their way home from Hot August Nights in Reno. According to the Yuba City Police Department, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja said they would be back home by the night of August 7th. When...
Sheriff: Pranks like the fake scanner recording hurt Kiely Rodni investigation
It has been a week since Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went to a party at a campground just outside of Truckee, Calif., and disappeared hours later in the early morning of Aug. 6. The search for the 16-year-old by multiple police agencies, including 50 FBI agents, has left law enforcement pleading for solid tips for...
AOL Corp
Copy-paste error results in Nevada homebuyer getting 87 properties for the price of one home
RENO, Nev. – A Nevada homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with an entire swath of lots in a subdivision in the west-central part of the state – while buying a single-family home. The buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home in Sparks,...
Plum Fire burns in Tahoe National Forest
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 4 p.m. on Thursday reports began coming in of a three to five-acre fire, known as the Plum Fire, in the Tahoe National Forest along the Nevada County and Sierra County line, according to the Tahoe National Forest division of U.S. Forest Service (USFS). The fire is located […]
fernleyreporter.com
City awarded $25 million grant to complete Nevada Pacific Parkway project
Since the idea was first conceived, the plan to construct Nevada Pacific Parkway to connect Interstate 80 with U.S. 50A has had more stops and starts than an air conditioner on a hot day. What’s never been available is the funding to actually build it. Until now. On Wednesday,...
Record-Courier
Minden veterinary hospital breaking ground on new Gardnerville location
On Aug. 28, the team at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital will host a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on their new state-of-the-art facility, just a few miles from their current location. Having spent over 30 years in their current building, the staff anticipate opening their new doors sometime...
KOLO TV Reno
$25 million investment for Fernley Highway announced
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A $25 million investment for a highway project in Fernley was announced by Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on Wednesday. The funding comes from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was passed last year, and will go towards the Victory Project, which will complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50.
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
nevadabusiness.com
NVO Construction Hires Industry Veteran Aaron West as Chief Strategy Officer
Reno, Nev. – Reno-based NVO Construction (NVO), a disruptive startup revolutionizing the home construction industry, announced it has hired industry veteran Aaron West to serve as its first Chief Strategy Officer. West joins NVO after serving as CEO of the Nevada Builders Alliance (Nevada Builders) for nearly a decade; he will join the fast-growing start-up company to help expand their business footprint in Nevada, California and beyond.
DMV doing away with walk-ins beginning next week
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15.
'Desperate' to unlock housing, Tahoe program pays $24,000 to homeowners who rent to locals
In Lake Tahoe, the median price of a home was $950,000 in 2021. The average median income was $53,156 in 2020.
Record-Courier
The Aug. 11, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. ‑ Owners of the 1,020 Virginia Ranch subdivision south of Gardnerville are planning to start work on the 1.6-mile southern leg of Muller Lane Parkway as early as this fall, four lanes, roundabouts and all, according to Don Smit, who spoke at Tuesday’s school board meeting. Smit said they hope to start building houses next year.
Record-Courier
City: No pollution going into Carson River in EPA case
Carson City officials said sewage from Douglas County prompted an Environmental Protection Agency allegation the city was in violation of the Clean Water Act pretreatment program. Carson City Public Works Director Darren Schulz said there is an existing agreement with Douglas County “to take some of their sewer from north...
2news.com
Fire Crews Knock Down Fire in Spanish Springs
An investigation is underway after fire crews knocked down a garbage fire that spread to nearby wildland in Spanish Springs. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Friday on the hill above Calle de la Plata. The entire fire was less than an acre in size. No injuries were reported.
nevadabusiness.com
Nugget Casino Resort Earns Top Safety Designation from the Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section
The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognizes the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks with the Safe Partner Award. Designed to increase safety awareness and strengthen safety culture within the workplace, this elite award is given to a maximum of four businesses annually out of the 80,000 employers in Nevada.
Sheriff on search for Truckee teen: ‘I don’t know how to move forward without new information’
The lack of useful new information on missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni is hurting the investigation, according to law enforcement. Kiely, 16, has been missing since the early morning of Aug. 6 when she was last seen, and her phone was still on at a party at Prosser Campground about 10 minutes from Truckee...
KOLO TV Reno
Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
