72nd Annual Comeca Cookout on August 13
COZAD—The Comeca Camp and Retreat Center was founded in 1950 and has held an annual summer gathering ever since. Previously known as the “Buffalo BBQ,” the 72nd annual cookout will take place on Saturday, August 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. with free-will donations appreciated. While buffalo...
Ag Society Folds Up Fair in First August Meeting
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Ag Society held their August meeting on Thursday, the 11 on the fairgrounds in the midst of the county fair’s settling dust. Monthly bills were approved, and committee reports were heard. Troy Walz of the Custer County Extension Office presented impressive numbers from the previous week’s livestock auction. “The total auction was $361,032.89. That was up $47,000 from last year.”
Funeral Services for Dahl “Ace” Jungren age 72
Dahl “Ace” Jungren age 72 of Broken Bow died August 9, 2022, at the St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:30 AM at the Broken Bow Airport in the North Hanger with Garry Morgan officiating and rites by the Broken Bow Elk’s Lodge BPOE #1688. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery at Weissert. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Govier Brothers Mortuary with the family greeting friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Govier Brothers. Online condolences can be left at govierbrothers.com.
School Board Pinches Pennies to Stretch Dollars
BROKEN BOW – It’s tough to talk about money. It’s doubly tough when the money isn’t yours, and triply tough when the money-not-yours takes all the fingers of Custer County, and then some, to tally. We should count our blessings, then, for the Broken Bow School...
Custer County Ag Society Meeting Agenda for Thursday, August 11
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Ag Society will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Shooting Sports Building on the Custer County Fairgrounds. A recap and discussion of the past week’s county fair is expected, as are committee reports from the...
