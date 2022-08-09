Dahl “Ace” Jungren age 72 of Broken Bow died August 9, 2022, at the St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:30 AM at the Broken Bow Airport in the North Hanger with Garry Morgan officiating and rites by the Broken Bow Elk’s Lodge BPOE #1688. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery at Weissert. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Govier Brothers Mortuary with the family greeting friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Govier Brothers. Online condolences can be left at govierbrothers.com.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO