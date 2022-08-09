ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Did you see it? A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent 7News these stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DC regulators to begin inspections of marijuana 'gifting' stores in September

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. regulators will start inspecting so-called "marijuana gifting stores" starting in September, according to information from the District. The Joint Cannabis Task Force will check for health code, tax, and licensing violations. The District said it's looking to crack down on any businesses that gift marijuana when another purchase is made.
Cook Out opening in Manassas Park, Virginia soon

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (7News) — A popular fast-food chain from the southeast is opening its first northern Virginia location soon. Cook Out will open a location at 8502 Centerville Road in Manassas Park. The construction of the drive-through fast food restaurant is nearly complete. It's not the chain's first...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
Fight Against Hunger Golf Tournament

Washington ABC7 — Food insecurity is big issue in the DMV, more than 65,000 people in DC are facing hunger. Duane Williams, Founder of Fight Against Hunger Golf Tournament has developed his own way to help fight hunger.
