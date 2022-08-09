Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Weather Alert: Flood watch issued for parts of the DMV as heavy rain saturates region
WASHINGTON (7News) — StormWatch7 remains on weather alert for areas of moderate to heavy rain and localized flash flooding. Plan for delays on the roads and at local airports as this robust weather make moves across the region. Flash Flood Warnings were issued for parts of the D.C., Maryland...
WJLA
SEE IT | Flooding ravages DMV; lightning strikes home as severe weather moves out
WASHINGTON (7News) — As severe weather moved through the D.C. region Wednesday evening, it created a mess for commuters as high water flooded roads and metro stations and canceled trains. StormTrak7 was on the move in Virginia following the storm. Meteorologist Bill Kelly says one of the largest threats...
WJLA
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Did you see it? A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent 7News these stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon...
WJLA
'15 grand out of my pocket': DC residents dealing with sewage flooding await reimbursement
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — When flood waters rolled into some D.C. homes back on June 22, it wasn’t just water, it was sewage water. And now, after a month and a half, some residents say they still have not received settlements. D.C. Water explained in a statement that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
DC regulators to begin inspections of marijuana 'gifting' stores in September
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. regulators will start inspecting so-called "marijuana gifting stores" starting in September, according to information from the District. The Joint Cannabis Task Force will check for health code, tax, and licensing violations. The District said it's looking to crack down on any businesses that gift marijuana when another purchase is made.
WJLA
Cook Out opening in Manassas Park, Virginia soon
MANASSAS PARK, Va. (7News) — A popular fast-food chain from the southeast is opening its first northern Virginia location soon. Cook Out will open a location at 8502 Centerville Road in Manassas Park. The construction of the drive-through fast food restaurant is nearly complete. It's not the chain's first...
WJLA
Maryland's new crab catch limits not enough to prevent a population collapse, expert says
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For decades, the bottom of the bay has been a hospitable home to one of Maryland’s most treasured summertime treats. Or at least, it used to be. "I've never, in all my 50 years of crabbing, have I ever seen anything was bad before," said former state senator, lifelong crabber, and local environmentalist, Gerald Winegrad.
WJLA
Rise in carjackings in DC continues; lawmakers thought issue would be solved 30 years ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — As D.C. struggles with a spike in carjackings nowadays, such was also the case in the early 1990s. Councilmember Harold Brazil got the council to pass unanimously a bill in the 90s establishing a 15-year minimum prison sentence if a gun were involved in a carjacking, a seven-year minimum if no gun was involved and no bail if arrested.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
WJLA
3-month-old baby dies in hot car. DC's 911 call center canceled EMS while en route
WASHINGTON (7News) — A three-month-old baby boy is dead after a D.C. rescue squad was canceled en route to the child, locked in a car -- possibly for hours. 7News' I-Team has done a number of investigations on screw-ups at the city's 911 call center that have put residents in danger - is this another dispatch mistake?
WJLA
Fight Against Hunger Golf Tournament
Washington ABC7 — Food insecurity is big issue in the DMV, more than 65,000 people in DC are facing hunger. Duane Williams, Founder of Fight Against Hunger Golf Tournament has developed his own way to help fight hunger.
WJLA
WATCH: Man receives his late father's badge as former DC firefighter honored for bravery
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. firefighters made a special presentation Thursday to the son of one of their own. Battalion Chief Chris Holmes presents Mike Degnan, son of retired, deceased member Phillip Degnan, with his dad's badge, which Holmes found in an old firehouse. The presentation took place at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
California Dept of Ed endorses books for kindergarteners about questioning gender identity
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — The California Department of Education is getting slammed for promoting what critics call an inappropriate recommended reading list for kindergarteners, first graders and second graders. Critics are particularly concerned about books on the list supposedly intended for K-2 students that introduce the concept of questioning...
WJLA
Maryland man found guilty in Dec. 2021 fatal shooting inside Frederick Burger King
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Frederick County Circuit Court jury found a 21-year-old Maryland man guilty of second-degree murder and other related charges Friday in the December 2021 fatal shooting inside a Burger King. According to Frederick Police, Darin Tyler Robey got into an altercation with woman inside the...
WJLA
12-year-old, 15-year-old arrested for deadly stabbing of gas station worker in Clinton
CLINTON, Md. (7News) — Two teens have been arrested and charged in connection to the killing of a gas station employee in Clinton, Md. on Wednesday, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Police said they charged a 15-year-old boy from Clinton as an adult and a 12-year-old...
Comments / 0