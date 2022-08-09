ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Fidelity Free Online

Cast: Aleksandr Pal Evgeniya Gromova Alexey Agranovich Marina Vasilyeva Anna Kotova. Lena is a talented midwife and gynaecologist, her husband Serezha is an actor at a provincial drama theatre. They are close and gentle with each other, but there is no sex. Lena suspects that Serezha has an affair, but she worries quietly and does not reveal her jealousy. Instead of sorting out her relationship with her husband, Lena starts to betray him with chance acquaintances. Gradually Lena’s parallel life gets out of control and changes her original life.
Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus

Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
Psycho-Pass Watch Order: What Order to Watch Anime Series and Movies

Psycho-Pass is an anime that will test your brain, with the first anime season being steadily on the top 100 most popular anime of all time on the anime database MyAnimeList. But how should newcomers get started? We've compiled the ultimate Psycho-Pass watch order. If you're looking for a classic...
epicstream.com

Leslie Grace Reportedly Declines New Batgirl Project Following WB Discovery Cancelation

Leslie Grace is gaining a ton of sympathy following the shocking cancelation of her Batgirl project. The internet-breaking axing of the DC Extended Universe film was confirmed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and it appears to be his first step in restructuring the franchise to make way for his "10-year plan" that will take the DCEU to a new creative direction.
