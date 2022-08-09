Cast: Aleksandr Pal Evgeniya Gromova Alexey Agranovich Marina Vasilyeva Anna Kotova. Lena is a talented midwife and gynaecologist, her husband Serezha is an actor at a provincial drama theatre. They are close and gentle with each other, but there is no sex. Lena suspects that Serezha has an affair, but she worries quietly and does not reveal her jealousy. Instead of sorting out her relationship with her husband, Lena starts to betray him with chance acquaintances. Gradually Lena’s parallel life gets out of control and changes her original life.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO