ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA soccer wins exhibition opener

By Jake Stanley, UGA Sports Communications
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIp23_0hA6i1wr00
Georgia Soccer (Tony Walsh)

In the first exhibition match of the 2022 season, the University of Georgia soccer team made a statement with a 2-1 victory over No. 2 Duke Monday evening at Turner Soccer Stadium.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said head coach Keidane McAlpine following the match. “It’s been a long eight months. It’s fun to finally get out there and play somebody else. The spring is nice, but to have the feel of the fall, the new beginnings, getting our new players in—it’s really exciting. And the energy and the effort from the fans. We’ve still got a lot of work to do. This is far from the best game we’ve played, but this is a good place to start.”

Monday’s match was played with three 30-minutes periods, with the Bulldogs posting two goals in a five-minute span during the second period. In the 48th minute, sophomore Ellie Gilbert knocked in a header off a corner kick by graduate Abby Boyan to give Georgia the lead. Four minutes later, Boyan took advantage of a Duke yellow card in the box to convert a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.

“It was great,” said Gilbert. “Honestly, the ball coming at me was perfect, and our team as a whole played awesome. I was really happy I could chip in with the goal, but again, it was a team effort. I’m really happy about that.”

In the first period, the Blue Devils nearly opened the scoring, but sophomore goalkeeper Liz Beardsley made a diving double save to keep them off the board. Beardsley played nearly the entirety of the first two periods before being relieved by junior Lauren Swoopes, and later, freshman Jordan Brown.

“I wanted to keep it out of the net—that’s always the goal for me,” said Beardsley. “The first save didn’t quite go out of bounds like I wanted it to, so I had to scramble back across the goal to deal with what was given.”

Duke eventually cut the deficit in the 82nd minute with a goal from graduate Mackenzie Pluck off an assist from senior Julia Burnell. The Blue Devils made one last charge in the final moments, but the Bulldog defense held firm and preserved the victory.

Georgia continues its exhibition season against Furman on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at Turner Soccer Complex. Admission is free for all fans. The match will not be streamed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
WGAU

UGA equestrian releases schedule

The seven-time national champion Georgia equestrian team takes on another competitive schedule in 2022-23, head coach Meghan Boenig announced Monday. Following the annual Red and Black Scrimmage on September 17, Georgia kicks off the regular season with a three-meet homestand. Georgia opens against Baylor (Sept. 30) before facing back-to-back Southeastern Conference opponents with Auburn (Oct. 7) and Texas A&M (Oct. 22) coming to town.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UNG gets a new master’s degree program

There will be a new master’s degree program at the University of North Georgia: UNG says a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall of next year. The University of North Georgia will launch a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall 2023 through the Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis, pending Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approval.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keidane Mcalpine
WGAU

Army identifies Rangers killed in NE Ga mountains

The Army has identified to the two soldiers killed during Ranger training exercises on Yohan Mountain in White County: Evan Fitzgibbon was a second lieutenant; George Taber was a staff sergeant. They were killed and three others were injured when a Tuesday afternoon thunderstorm toppled trees on the mountain near Dahlonega.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

UNG schedules Starlight Celebration

The Starlight Celebration and fireworks event on the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus is set for Saturday, Aug. 27. “Starlight is a UNG tradition that connects our campus with the community in a meaningful way each year, and I look forward to celebrating the start of the academic year with our students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members,” UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs said.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side

The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co

The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Diving#The University Of Georgia#Turner Soccer Stadium#Bulldogs
WGAU

Flood concerns in Covington

Residents in Newton County are experiencing flooding issues. They attribute these issues to a new subdivision being built earlier this year, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned. “Behind my house I got a pond,” homeowner Daniel McCullum said. McCullum says because of that, he hasn’t touched his patio furniture...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD searches for home vandalism suspects

Athens-Clarke County Police have released security camera photographs of two people wanted for what police are calling the repeated vandalism of homes in Boulevard Woods Park. The photos show two young people, both white males. From the ACCPD Facebook page…. ACCPD is requesting assistance in identifying the individuals depicted in...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
TOCCOA, GA
WGAU

Federal funding will mean facelift for North Avenue

Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works is making plans for $25 million in state and federal transportation funding, with work on sidewalks, bus stops, and traffic signals, much of it on North Avenue in Athens. From Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz’ Facebook page…. It was announced today that Athens-Clarke County...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Oconee Co SO: counterfeit cash is actually movie money

There is a warning from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office: be on the lookout for counterfeit cash. The Sheriff’s Office in Watkinsville says bogus $100 bills have been making the rounds, with some of the funny money fake cash that is printed for use in the production of the movies and TV shows that are filmed in Georgia.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
83K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy