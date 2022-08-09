Elma Xtreme softball successful at summer tournaments

SUBMITTED PHOTO Elma Extreme’s 12U team placed third at the NAFA Summer Nationals July 28-31 in Newberg, Oregon. Pictured are (bottom row, from left): Mykah Longshore, Annika Luellen, Brooklynn Brown, Emelia Kohn. Middle row, from left: Taylor Galvin, Maddie Baker, Hana Lessard, Ava Horst, Olivia McBride, Jordan Trudell, Abigail McBride. Top row: (front row, from left): Head coach Russell Luellen, assistant coaches Samson Kohn, Jamie McBride.

The Elma Xtreme 12-and-under softball team found some success at a recent tournament in Newberg, Oregon.

The Xtreme 12U team competed in the North American Fastpitch Association’s Summer Nationals July 28-31.

After going 0-2 in pool play, Elma got hot once in bracket play, defeating the Lake Oswego Renegades 10-6 and then the Canby Rebels 7-3 to advance to the quarterfinal round of the 27 team tournament.

In the quarterfinals, Elma took down Rise Weissenbuehler (Troutdale, OR) 12-2 before falling in the semifinals to eventual tournament champion Clatsop Clash 6-3.

In the tournament’s elimination bracket, the Xtreme downed Bridgetown Murphy (Portland, OR) 16-0 followed by an 11-3 win over the Aces (St. Helen’s, OR) in the elimination final to claim the tournament’s third-place spot.

Elma catcher Hana Lessard and pitchers Maddie Baker and Emelia Kohn were received tournament MVP awards as did Taylor Galvin, who led the tournament in RBI.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Elma Extreme’s Kaitlyn Trail competed at the USSSA All American Games Aug. 1-6 in Viera, Florida. Trail helped lead her Hornets team to a 6-1-1 record and tournament championship.

Local softball standout competes at All-American Games

Elma Xtreme 13U softball player Kaitlyn Trail was selected to compete at the United State Specialty Sports Association All American Games Aug. 1-6 in Viera, Florida.

Selected to play on in an event featuring top talent from across the country, Trail led her Hornets team to a 6-1-1 record and tournament championship.

Trail played in the outfield, at second base and pitched in the tournament, including stepping into the circle during the Hornets’ 4-3 victory over the Blue Jays in the semifinal.