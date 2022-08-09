Tonight's Forecast: Mostly clear, cool, and comfortable

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: It's a great night in West Michigan, with mostly clear skies and low humidity. Temperatures fall to the upper 50s overnight. A nice mix of sun and clouds extends into Wednesday, with the chance of a brief shower Thursday morning as a weak, moisture-starved cold front slides through the state. Most of the region will remain dry all week long! Friday features mostly sunny skies and low humidity. A few clouds settle into the region on Saturday, with the majority of the daytime hours dry. The latest forecast models suggest a brief shower possibility late Saturday night into Sunday. Showers will be hit-or-miss on Sunday, meaning not everyone will see rainfall. Dry skies return for the start of the work week. The entire 7-day outlook has temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. For your latest West Michigan forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, download the FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Light winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A stray early morning shower possible. Highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A brief shower is possible overnight. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers, with otherwise mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

