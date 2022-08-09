ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall Co SO searches for suspects in counterfeiting case

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects accused of passing at least one counterfeit $100 bill at a convenience store in Hall County. Deputies are trying to find one woman and three men. They say it happened late last month.

From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…

Since you folks have gotten pretty good at identifying suspects in non-violent crimes, we’re coming to you again with photos of four suspects who passed off a counterfeit $100 bill a week ago at a business on Dawsonville Highway. We have one female suspect and three male suspects (the person with the shirt on his head is a guy) and they all left in a red Dodge Journey with black rims.

The crime happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at the Circle K on Highway 53 at Sardis Road. If you recognize these people, please call Investigator Bobby Hunt in Property Crimes at 770-533-7224.

