Hubbard, OH

WFMJ.com

Firefighters injured during two-alarm fire in Brookfield

For the second day in a row, firefighters doing their jobs in Trumbull County required medical treatment. According to the Brookfield Fire/EMS Facebook page, two firefighters went to an emergency room for treatment of muscle injuries after falling while battling a blaze at a home on the 7800 block of Oak Street SE.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Ellwood City Ledger

No one injured in Ellwood City residential fire

ELLWOOD CITY – Fire Chief Rick Myers said there were no injuries following a residential structure fire at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday at 116 Hazen Ave. in the borough. Myers said the fire started outside of the house and then eventually entered the attic. He said it was near impossible to get to the...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Flown to AGH Following Crash on Route 58

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A St. Petersburg man was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital after crashing his motorcycle on State Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
SAINT PETERSBURG, PA
cleveland19.com

55-year-old woman dies in Rootstown Township crash

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of a single-car crash died in Portage County early Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Rootstown Road just east of Lakewood Road in Rootstown Township at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to OSHP. OSHP said...
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, OH
WFMJ.com

Helicopter crews working on power lines in Columbiana, and 4 other counties

People living in Columbiana and four other Northeast Ohio counties may be seeing helicopters hovering around power lines. FirstEnergy subsidiary American Transmission Systems has announced that is using helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators along a 68-mile transmission line corridor that runs through Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, and Summit counties.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.

(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WFMJ.com

Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman

The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Liberty's Landmark Restaurant closed until further notice

A Facebook message posted by the owners of the Landmark Restaurant and Bakery says the Liberty location is closed until further notice after a car crashed into the front entrance of the building. Investigators say the driver's foot slipped off the Honda's brake, sending the car into the restaurant on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Owner charged after dog attacks 75-year-old Warren woman

A Warren man is due in court to answer a charge after a 75-year-old neighbor says she was attacked by a dog after the owner allegedly invited her over to pet it. Jody Moore, 58, of Reeves Rd., is charged with violating Warren's vicious dog ordinance. The charge stems from...
WARREN, OH

