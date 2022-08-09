Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Firefighters injured during two-alarm fire in Brookfield
For the second day in a row, firefighters doing their jobs in Trumbull County required medical treatment. According to the Brookfield Fire/EMS Facebook page, two firefighters went to an emergency room for treatment of muscle injuries after falling while battling a blaze at a home on the 7800 block of Oak Street SE.
No one injured in Ellwood City residential fire
ELLWOOD CITY – Fire Chief Rick Myers said there were no injuries following a residential structure fire at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday at 116 Hazen Ave. in the borough. Myers said the fire started outside of the house and then eventually entered the attic. He said it was near impossible to get to the...
1 taken to hospital after crash in Mahoning County
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Green Township.
explore venango
Motorcyclist Flown to AGH Following Crash on Route 58
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A St. Petersburg man was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital after crashing his motorcycle on State Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
Patients temporarily moved during water line break at Beaver Twp. nursing home
Firefighters were called to a Beaver Township nursing home Friday morning, but not to put out a fire. Township dispatchers were called to the Caprice Health Care Center on Market Street because of a water line break. The fire department was contacted in case nursing home employees needed help moving...
OSP on scene after crash with unknown injuries near Mahoning Avenue in Austintown
OSP Troopers are responding to a crash on near Route 46 and Mahoning Avenue in Austintown with unknown injuries. A picture sent to 21 News by a viewer shows a silver sedan with its entire front end destroyed. Austintown Fire Crews also appear to be on scene. OSP tells 21...
Madison Township Police: Missing boat washes up on Lake Erie shore, boater still reported missing
MADISON, Ohio — A search remains ongoing for a missing boater after a boat washed up in Madison Township on Lake Erie's coastline. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Madison Township Police were contacted at...
55-year-old woman dies in Rootstown Township crash
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of a single-car crash died in Portage County early Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Rootstown Road just east of Lakewood Road in Rootstown Township at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to OSHP. OSHP said...
Helicopter crews working on power lines in Columbiana, and 4 other counties
People living in Columbiana and four other Northeast Ohio counties may be seeing helicopters hovering around power lines. FirstEnergy subsidiary American Transmission Systems has announced that is using helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators along a 68-mile transmission line corridor that runs through Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, and Summit counties.
Couple charged after pot, gun found in car with kids during Youngstown traffic stop
A man and woman are facing weapons and child endangering charges after reports said they had a gun and marijuana in their car Thursday with two children in the back seat who were not in any kind of child restraint.
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
Report: 3-month-old almost dies, abuse suspected in Hermitage
Alyssa Tilley, 29, was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Endangering Welfare of Children after she admitted to shaking her child to get him to stop crying.
Police search for man accused in attempted theft, chase
Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly attempted to steal a trailer on Monday.
Banned customer accused of threatening pizza shop in Girard
A customer that was banned from ordering from a Girard pizza shop could be in more trouble.
Several cats removed from foster-based rescue now recovering
Several cats were removed from a Niles foster-based rescue earlier this week.
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
Liberty's Landmark Restaurant closed until further notice
A Facebook message posted by the owners of the Landmark Restaurant and Bakery says the Liberty location is closed until further notice after a car crashed into the front entrance of the building. Investigators say the driver's foot slipped off the Honda's brake, sending the car into the restaurant on...
1 shot at gas station on Youngstown’s East Side
Police were called to the gas station at the corner of McGuffey and Albert Street on reports that a man was shot.
Owner charged after dog attacks 75-year-old Warren woman
A Warren man is due in court to answer a charge after a 75-year-old neighbor says she was attacked by a dog after the owner allegedly invited her over to pet it. Jody Moore, 58, of Reeves Rd., is charged with violating Warren's vicious dog ordinance. The charge stems from...
