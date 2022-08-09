A battle for chip supremacy between Qualcomm's finest, a rumor recap of Samsung's upcoming foldables, and more tech news. 🥑 Rise and shine, dear readers. It’s time for your daily dose of tech news and then some. Today is launch day in the tech world, so we at Android Authority are currently scurrying to get you all the info about Samsung’s new foldable phones as soon as they go official. Want to know more? We’ve added recap links in the news roundup below. But before that, let’s look at how the chip inside these upcoming phones — the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 — performs compared to its older sibling.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO