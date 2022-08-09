Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Motorola has launched the world's first 200MP camera phone
The Motorola X30 Pro could easily be the most powerful flagship phone of this year. Motorola has launched the X30 Pro in China. It’s the first phone to feature a 200MP camera. It’s also Motorola’s fastest charging phone. Motorola unveiled the Razr 2022 today, but the foldable...
Android Authority
Poll: Are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 hot or not?
What do you think of Samsung's fourth-generation foldable phones?. Samsung’s fourth-generation (give or take) foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — are finally here. They feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, so you can expect better performance on the duo compared to the Galaxy S22 series.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🐉 Two 'Snap'dragons battle it out
A battle for chip supremacy between Qualcomm's finest, a rumor recap of Samsung's upcoming foldables, and more tech news. 🥑 Rise and shine, dear readers. It’s time for your daily dose of tech news and then some. Today is launch day in the tech world, so we at Android Authority are currently scurrying to get you all the info about Samsung’s new foldable phones as soon as they go official. Want to know more? We’ve added recap links in the news roundup below. But before that, let’s look at how the chip inside these upcoming phones — the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 — performs compared to its older sibling.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👐 Xiaomi's cheaper Fold 4 alternative
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Nothing Phone 1's marketing blunder, sticking it to Comcast, and more tech news. 🔥 Happy Friday! It’s still pretty hot and miserable, and I don’t know about you but I’m ready for summer to be over. I simply cannot reconcile my desire to be eco-friendly with my need to turn on the air conditioning.
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Should you upgrade?
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were the first higher-end true wireless earbuds offered by Samsung under its Galaxy Buds brand. It’s been over a year and a half since their launch in January 2021, but they are finally getting a successor in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. But are there enough upgrades on offer to get Samsung’s latest buds? Let’s take a look at the Galaxy Buds Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro hands-on: Still a classic?
Rugged, refined, and ready for adventure. Samsung’s game plan for the summer 2022 Unpacked event seems to be, “refine, don’t rebuild.” Instead of reimagining its smartwatches and foldables from the ground up, it’s improving on existing designs to add power and longevity where it’s needed most. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are great examples, and we’ve had the chance to spend a little time with the new wearables. Here are just a few of our first impressions.
Android Authority
Samsung heir gets pardoned because South Korea's economy depends on him
Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee has had his record wiped clean in order to stave off economic problems in Korea. Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee has just been fully pardoned by the South Korean government for his various crimes. The government makes it clear that his pardon is due to...
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Aug. 10)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Android Authority
Watch Galaxy Unpacked: Catch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 reveal and more!
Watch the event right here for Samsung's latest announcements. Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked today. The event will be live streamed and you can watch it right here. Samsung is expected to show off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Tired of waiting for Samsung’s...
Android Authority
It seems Pixel 6a's display is capable of 90Hz refresh rate, but it's locked out
A hacker has apparently demonstrated that the Pixel 6a can get up to at least 90Hz. A hacker on Twitter has shown a Google Pixel 6a refresh rate reaching 90Hz. The Pixel 6a is sold as having a 60Hz rate. It’s possible higher refresh rates are locked out using the...
Android Authority
A new Motorola Razr is here, but you may have trouble getting one
A powerful foldable with an impressive refresh rate. Motorola has unveiled a new Razr phone coming exclusively to China. The foldable offers a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, and a 3,500mAh battery. The Razr will have a 50MP + 13MP instant focus camera and a 32MP...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Making the most popular foldable better
Has Samsung done enough with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to retain the title of world's most popular foldable?. Samsung isn’t shy about letting you know that the Galaxy Z Flip 3, not the Fold 3, is the world’s most popular foldable — and we can see why. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 aims to take the $999 clamshell recipe that took over the world and improve upon it. These are our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Android Authority
Samsung says its foldable phones will overtake the Galaxy S series by 2025
"Foldables will become the new standard of smartphones," according to Samsung. Samsung says its foldable phones will be its most popular phones in the next three years. The company’s mobile chief believes foldables will become the new standard of smartphones. If you didn’t know this already, Samsung is all...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro announced with Hi-Res audio onboard
24-bit audio support is just the start of some sweeping improvements. Samsung has revealed its latest true wireless buds — the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The premium buds pack in Hi-Res audio support, a refreshed design, and more. The Buds 2 Pro are priced at $229.99 and go on...
Android Authority
Pixel Watch with short battery life hinted at by Fitbit app APK teardown
Based on the information, the battery life doesn’t sound too impressive. An APK teardown of the Fitbit app revealed Fitbit is readying support for Google’s Wear OS. Certain details discovered in the lines of code potentially reveal what we could expect to see from the Pixel Watch in terms of battery life.
Android Authority
How do AirTags work? AirTag, Tile, and Galaxy SmartTag Tracking, Explained
Smart tags like Apple AirTags don't use GPS, but can still keep track of your belongings. Smart trackers like the Apple AirTag and Samsung Galaxy SmartTag promise to help keep track of your luggage, wallet, and other personal effects. Indeed, they can come in handy if you tend to misplace your belongings or forget where you’ve left your car keys. Newer models can even inform you of their whereabouts remotely, allowing you to even track them from a different city altogether. Here’s everything you need to know about how smart tracking tags like AirTags work.
Android Authority
How to change DNS settings on every device
Change your internet's default DNS settings for a potential speed boost. The Domain Name System (DNS) is one of the most important, yet lesser-known aspects of browsing the internet. In a nutshell, it’s responsible for converting a domain name (like google.com) to an IP address (like 142.250.217.78). Without DNS, your computer — and others along the way — would have no way of knowing where to send and retrieve data.
Android Authority
Samsung just made screen repair so cheap it could change your mind on foldables
A drastic drop compared to how much repairs were in the past. In the past, Samsung would charge $249 to repair an out-of-warranty Galaxy Z Fold or Flip screen. Samsung has cut the price of screen repairs for the Fold 4 and Flip 4 to match the fee for standard phone screen repairs.
Android Authority
How to update your iPhone to the latest iOS version
It's not rocket science — but it's still important to remember. Apple has a very good track record of pushing out regular upgrades and security patches, more so than Android. They also like to encourage brave users to join the iOS Public Beta program to test new features, and this also requires upgrading your phone. So you need to know how to update iOS on your iPhone because it is absolutely essential.
