iBerkshires.com
BEAT to Offer Outdoor Youth Education Program Aug. 18
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) will offer an outdoor education youth program at Westside Riverway Park, 181 Dewey Ave in Pittsfield, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. The offered program will include a variety of hands-on activities that will connect kids with...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook For Aug. 11-14
Berkshire County has a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including festivals, guided meditation, tag sales, and more. Start your weekend off early with a night of live music Thursday at the beautiful Naumkeag, starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy light refreshments from the outdoor snack shack while listening to...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Announces 40 under Forty Winners
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold its annual 40 Under Forty awards celebration on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. on the BCC Main Campus, in the new One Stop Enrollment Center. Tickets are $65 and are available at www.berkshirecc.edu/40underforty. 40 Under Forty honors...
iBerkshires.com
West Side Mural Wishes for Greener Future
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A new mural on the West Side depicts a vision of a green community. On Friday, the completion of "I Wish … For a Greener Future" by Hope Aguilera was celebrated by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, which commissioned the piece as a part of neighborhood revitalization efforts.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
1 Grant Street: Herzog Lawrence J Est and Gary H. Herzog of Adams to Elizabeth Baldwin, $180,000 on 07/27/2022. 7 Hoosac Street: Spinning Mill LLC of Adams to Adams Spinning Partners, $692,500 on 07/28/2022. 9 Bobs: Keith F. Michalski and Rebecca A. Michalski of Adams to Stephanie A. Cloutier and...
iBerkshires.com
W.E.B Du Bois Center to Host Elizabeth Freeman Roundtable
SHEFFIELD, Mass. — The W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy of Great Barrington will present a roundtable discussion on the life and legacy of Elizabeth Freeman, the first enslaved African American to successfully sue for her freedom in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The roundtable will take place...
An Amazing Drum Battle in Berkshire County Took Place on Aug. 9 (VIDEO)
Berkshire County has a plethora of talented musicians and each year our local radio stations host summer concert series events including Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, and Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington. Berkshire County residents love to come out to these concerts to watch, dance, and sing along with their favorite local bands.
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Hotels Sold for $38M
LENOX, Mass. — Two Lenox hotels on the Pittsfield Lenox Road have been acquired by a Denver hospitality company in a deal for $38 million. Mission Hill Hospitality, a KSL Capital Partners portfolio company, closed the sales on Aug. 11 for the Courtyard by Marriot Lenox and Hampton Inn & Suites Berkshires-Lenox from Toole Lodging Group.
iBerkshires.com
Adams' Valley Street Shed Still Needs Funding
ADAMS, Mass. — Construction of the new shed at Valley Street Field may be delayed due to a lack of funding. Mike Benson of the Adams/Cheshire Little League attended Monday's Parks Commission meeting and said the league is still working on obtaining funds for the shed. The town appropriated $3,000 for the shed as part of the fiscal 2023 budget and asked the league to match.
If You Are In The Berkshires, Take A Ride Over to Bennington Tomorrow For Food, History & Fun!
Bunches of Food trucks and vendors from Vermont and beyond will be serving a wide variety of dishes something for everyone, such as Mexican, Jamaican, Slavonian/European, BBQ, comfort foods, frozen novelties, unique sandwiches, maple items, baked goodies, beer garden and more!. Plus there will be entertainment and fun including Two...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Putting Perfection on the Line
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — If you want to get to Glen Allen, Va., drive about nine hours south. If you want to get there as the New England Regional Champions of Babe Ruth Baseball's 13-year-old division, it takes a different kind of drive. Pittsfield's Babe Ruth All-Stars have the will...
iBerkshires.com
CRA Crane Paper Sale Begins Aug. 19
DALTON, Mass. — The Community Recreation Association will hold its annual Crane Paper Sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20, in the CRA gym, 400 Main Street, Dalton. The event offers stationery, Christmas cards, invitations, and announcements at deep discounts. A separate...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Board of Health Considers Subcommittees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health is considering developing subcommittees to take a deeper dive into topics within its purview. Last week, the board's newest member, Dr. Jeffrey Leppo, a cardiologist, suggested the implementation of subcommittees for topics such as housing, opioid settlement, RF radiation, and community health.
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Names DPW Superintendent
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Joseph Aberdale of Housatonic has been named superintendent of the town’s public works department. Aberdale will oversee the town’s highway and wastewater operations, cemeteries, waste transfer facility and other town infrastructure. As an engineer, Aberdale has worked in senior management positions with large...
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years
A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!
Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?
The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
A Beloved Berkshire County Attraction Lands on Underrated List? (photos)
I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
Did Pittsfield Make the 10 Most Boring Cities in Massachusetts?
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about Pittsfield? Did we manage to avoid this list, or are we one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Brings Deep Lineup to Babe Ruth World Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars have scored 100 runs in eight games between the Western Massachusetts and New England championship tournaments. That does not happen without production up and down a very potent lineup. "You've got someone like Andrew Hammill who, you know, he's a...
