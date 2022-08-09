ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In

When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna

Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers

Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
Elle

Adele Wore a $4,415 Outfit on a Yacht With Her Boyfriend Rich Paul, Because Why Not?

Adele Talks to Zane Lowe About How Son Angelo Showed Empathy to Her During Divorce. Paparazzi captured Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul doing exactly what you'd expect the ultra-rich and famous to do over the summer: yachting on the Mediterranean in designer clothes. Adele was captured wearing a Loewe x Paula's Ibiza print top and matching pants, a £1,825 ($2,186.13) set and carrying Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche raffia and leather bag, which costs £1,860 ($2,228.06), per the Daily Mail. The couple was boating near Sardinia with friends yesterday.
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
Footwear News

This Retro Shoe Trend Will Be Everywhere in Spring 2023

Click here to read the full article. Dozens of footwear brands unveiled their spring ’23 collections this week at the Atlanta Apparel trade event, revealing the upcoming fashion and comfort looks for women and kids. And one particular shoe trend towered above the rest. Retro ’70s-inspired platforms were a top item for many of the brands showing at the AmericasMart complex in downtown Atlanta. The platform silhouette has been a growing trend in recent seasons, but is now reaching new heights — literally. Styles on display for spring ’23 adopted extra-tall platform soles and even taller heels. In many cases, the platform silhouette...
ATLANTA, GA
whowhatwear

Anna Wintour's $53 Flat Shoes Just Proved This Trend Never Went Out of Style

By this point of the summer, I've officially lost count of the number of cool New Yorkers that I've spotted wearing espadrilles, leading me to question whether or not I need a pair of my own. Despite once being considered "out," the warm-weather shoe style has a timeless appeal, which is why them being haphazardly replaced by far trendier footwear styles, like platform flip-flops and clogs, for the last few seasons never really sat right with me. But it wasn't until Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her own espadrilles that I felt truly vindicated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to ‘Ivytopia’

Click here to read the full article. It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE.   Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently available online at adidas.com and in select stores, globally, with prices ranging from $30 to $200. adidas Buy:adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA...
hypebeast.com

"Triple Black" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion

And its Air Max line continues to celebrate its heritage with milestones such as the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1. However, the Swoosh is also designing for the future. As a result, the Air Max Scorpion is on its way as the newest model in the popular lifestyle line. The silhouette has immediately sparked discussion with mixed responses of adoration and criticism that primarily has focused on its oversized sole unit.
Footwear News

Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
