ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

New prognostic marker discovered for multiple sclerosis severity

It is essential to assess the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS) in order to choose appropriate therapeutic measures, but this cannot be reliably done using existing methods. A MedUni Vienna study now shows for the first time that the retina can be used as a prognostic marker. Analyses revealed that retinal layer thinning as a result of an MS relapse predicts the severity of future relapses and, hence, the likelihood of disability. The results of the study have now been published in Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify pathway to curb spread of brain cancer

UT Southwestern researchers have identified a molecular pathway responsible for the spread of glioblastoma to surrounding tissue in the brain, as well as an existing drug that curbed tumor growth in animal models. The findings, published in Nature Cell Biology, have led to a clinical trial that could offer new hope to patients with glioblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in adults that kills hundreds of thousands of people worldwide each year.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Powerful new antibody neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants

As SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and mutated, therapeutic antibodies that worked early in the pandemic have become less effective, and newer variants, especially omicron, have developed ways to evade the antibodies we make in response to vaccines. A new, broadly neutralizing antibody developed at Boston Children's Hospital could potentially improve our ability to defend against future variants. In tests, it neutralized all currently known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including all omicron variants.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stk11#Keap1#Tumor#Poseidon#Circulating Tumor Dna#Kras#Nsclc#Lausanne University
MedicalXpress

Multiple sclerosis drug works in a surprising way

Drugs called interferon betas are common treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS), reducing relapses and slowing motor function decline. Interferon beta, a protein known to contain a zinc binding pocket, is thought to reduce proinflammatory molecules and even increase production of anti-inflammatory species in MS patients. But researchers now report in ACS Chemical Neuroscience that the molecule reduces the binding of three components—zinc, C-peptide and albumin—to red blood cells.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Diagnostic accuracy of MRE indices studied for active crohn disease

Magnetic resonance enterography (MRE) indices have high diagnostic sensitivity, but low specificity, for active terminal ileal (TI) Crohn disease (CD), according to a study recently published in the Journal of Crohn's & Colitis. Shankar Kumar, M.B.B.S., from University College London, and colleagues examined MRE indices in a multicenter diagnostic accuracy...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Traditional Chinese medicine reduces side effect of cancer treatment

For tens of thousands of Australians who receive radiotherapy as part of their cancer treatment, mucositis is a serious side effect that may cause inflammation, ulcers, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and bloating. Currently there is no effective treatment for mucositis, but researchers from the University of Adelaide have...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Potential new treatment for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma

A type of blood cell cancer called angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL) can develop as mutations accumulate with age in the stem cells from which the T cells in the blood develop. However, the underlying mechanism by which AITL develops was unknown. Now, a team from the University of Tsukuba have shown that B cells, another type of blood cells, accumulate mutations in genes that control how the genetic material in the cell is packaged. These aberrant B cells then interact with T cells and lead to the development of AITL.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Unraveling of genetic mechanism behind tumor formation may improve targeted treatment for cancer patients

Genetic alterations in the FGFR2 gene occur in various cancer types and represent a promising target for therapies. However, clinical responses to available therapies remained variable and unpredictable, making it difficult to select patients who would benefit from these types of treatments. An international team of researchers, including Shridar Ganesan, MD, Ph.D., chief of molecular oncology and associate director for translational research at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state's leading cancer center and only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, together with RWJBarnabas Health, have found new opportunities to improve diagnostics and targeted therapy for many cancer patients. The research, published in the online version of Nature, highlights the importance of studying the functional consequences of genetic changes in tumors.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

DNA associated with autism and schizophrenia: A synaptic adhesion signaling mechanism linked to disabilities

A joint research team of Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology professors Um Ji-won and Ko Jae-won of the Department of Brain Sciences reported a new genetic mutation related to intellectual disability and discovered an excitatory synaptic activation signaling mechanism related to the mutation. The discovery is expected to present a new research direction to the treatment of brain developmental disorders by coordinating the excitatory synaptic signaling activity.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Single clinical test provides more answers about COVID

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet present the results of a refined clinical COVID-19 test, which has been used to track the spread of the omicron variant in real time in the Swedish population. The study, published in the journal Med, provides new insights into the dominance transition of omicron sublineages that occurred consistently across the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Gene therapy rescues malfunctioning inner ear hair cells that transduce sound

Scientists from the Salk Institute and the University of Sheffield co-led a study that shows promise for the development of gene therapies to repair hearing loss. In developed countries, roughly 80% of deafness cases that occur before a child learns to speak are due to genetic factors. One of these genetic components leads to the absence of the protein EPS8, which coincides with improper development of sensory hair cells in the inner ear. These cells normally have long hair-like structures, called stereocilia, that transduce sound into electrical signals that can be perceived by the brain. In the absence of EPS8, the stereocilia are too short to function, leading to deafness.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Which leisure activities are linked to lower risk of dementia?

Leisure activities, such as reading a book, doing yoga and spending time with family and friends may help lower the risk of dementia, according to a new meta-analysis published in the August 10, 2022, online issue of Neurology. The meta-analysis reviewed available studies on the effects of cognitive activities, physical activities, and social activities and the risk of dementia.
YOGA
MedicalXpress

Breakthrough in precision medicine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, among others, have studied the benefit of adding an established drug as a novel targeted therapy in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The results suggest that the drug hydroxyurea can increase treatment efficacy at a relatively low cost. The research, which was published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, could have significant implications for cancer treatment, including in low-income countries.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study of OTC supplements shows some have very high levels of levodopa, which can lead to paranoia

A team of researchers from the Cambridge Health Alliance and the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy has found that over-the-counter supplements that are advertised as containing extracts from Mucuna pruriens, a type of bean that contains levodopa, sometimes contain high levels of levodopa. In their paper published in the journal JAMA Neurology, the group describes testing the levels of levodopa in several Mucuna pruriens–based supplements.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Exploring the 'dark side' of Alzheimer's disease reveals new biomarkers

Neurophysiological techniques (e.g., electroencephalography, EEG, transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS) allow an informed investigation of the brain overexcitability underpinning the typical difficulty of maintaining a stable level of vigilance or experiencing a regular sleep-wake cycle in patients living with Alzheimer's disease (AD). Importantly, this difficulty has a significant impact on the level of consciousness of patients, affecting patients' ability to follow TV programs and social conversation during the daytime and preventing a deep sleep at night. As an important advantage, neurophysiological techniques can be applied in preclinical and clinical research models of the disease, its progression, and the effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy