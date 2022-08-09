Read full article on original website
New prognostic marker discovered for multiple sclerosis severity
It is essential to assess the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS) in order to choose appropriate therapeutic measures, but this cannot be reliably done using existing methods. A MedUni Vienna study now shows for the first time that the retina can be used as a prognostic marker. Analyses revealed that retinal layer thinning as a result of an MS relapse predicts the severity of future relapses and, hence, the likelihood of disability. The results of the study have now been published in Neurology.
Scientists identify pathway to curb spread of brain cancer
UT Southwestern researchers have identified a molecular pathway responsible for the spread of glioblastoma to surrounding tissue in the brain, as well as an existing drug that curbed tumor growth in animal models. The findings, published in Nature Cell Biology, have led to a clinical trial that could offer new hope to patients with glioblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in adults that kills hundreds of thousands of people worldwide each year.
Powerful new antibody neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants
As SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and mutated, therapeutic antibodies that worked early in the pandemic have become less effective, and newer variants, especially omicron, have developed ways to evade the antibodies we make in response to vaccines. A new, broadly neutralizing antibody developed at Boston Children's Hospital could potentially improve our ability to defend against future variants. In tests, it neutralized all currently known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including all omicron variants.
Reprogramming the brain's cleaning crew to mop up Alzheimer's disease
The discovery of how to shift damaged brain cells from a diseased state into a healthy one presents a potential new path to treating Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, according to a new study from researchers at UC San Francisco. The research focuses on microglia, cells that stabilize the...
Prompt recognition and treatment found effective for lung disease in patients who received new drug for advanced cancer
Lung disease caused by a new drug for cancers—including metastatic or advanced breast cancer—can be effectively treated using approaches that focus on early detection and prompt management, according to a study published in ESMO Open on August 11, 2022. Using data from nine clinical trials, this study provides...
Multiple sclerosis drug works in a surprising way
Drugs called interferon betas are common treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS), reducing relapses and slowing motor function decline. Interferon beta, a protein known to contain a zinc binding pocket, is thought to reduce proinflammatory molecules and even increase production of anti-inflammatory species in MS patients. But researchers now report in ACS Chemical Neuroscience that the molecule reduces the binding of three components—zinc, C-peptide and albumin—to red blood cells.
Diagnostic accuracy of MRE indices studied for active crohn disease
Magnetic resonance enterography (MRE) indices have high diagnostic sensitivity, but low specificity, for active terminal ileal (TI) Crohn disease (CD), according to a study recently published in the Journal of Crohn's & Colitis. Shankar Kumar, M.B.B.S., from University College London, and colleagues examined MRE indices in a multicenter diagnostic accuracy...
Traditional Chinese medicine reduces side effect of cancer treatment
For tens of thousands of Australians who receive radiotherapy as part of their cancer treatment, mucositis is a serious side effect that may cause inflammation, ulcers, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and bloating. Currently there is no effective treatment for mucositis, but researchers from the University of Adelaide have...
Potential new treatment for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma
A type of blood cell cancer called angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL) can develop as mutations accumulate with age in the stem cells from which the T cells in the blood develop. However, the underlying mechanism by which AITL develops was unknown. Now, a team from the University of Tsukuba have shown that B cells, another type of blood cells, accumulate mutations in genes that control how the genetic material in the cell is packaged. These aberrant B cells then interact with T cells and lead to the development of AITL.
Unraveling of genetic mechanism behind tumor formation may improve targeted treatment for cancer patients
Genetic alterations in the FGFR2 gene occur in various cancer types and represent a promising target for therapies. However, clinical responses to available therapies remained variable and unpredictable, making it difficult to select patients who would benefit from these types of treatments. An international team of researchers, including Shridar Ganesan, MD, Ph.D., chief of molecular oncology and associate director for translational research at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state's leading cancer center and only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, together with RWJBarnabas Health, have found new opportunities to improve diagnostics and targeted therapy for many cancer patients. The research, published in the online version of Nature, highlights the importance of studying the functional consequences of genetic changes in tumors.
DNA associated with autism and schizophrenia: A synaptic adhesion signaling mechanism linked to disabilities
A joint research team of Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology professors Um Ji-won and Ko Jae-won of the Department of Brain Sciences reported a new genetic mutation related to intellectual disability and discovered an excitatory synaptic activation signaling mechanism related to the mutation. The discovery is expected to present a new research direction to the treatment of brain developmental disorders by coordinating the excitatory synaptic signaling activity.
Single clinical test provides more answers about COVID
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet present the results of a refined clinical COVID-19 test, which has been used to track the spread of the omicron variant in real time in the Swedish population. The study, published in the journal Med, provides new insights into the dominance transition of omicron sublineages that occurred consistently across the world.
Gene therapy rescues malfunctioning inner ear hair cells that transduce sound
Scientists from the Salk Institute and the University of Sheffield co-led a study that shows promise for the development of gene therapies to repair hearing loss. In developed countries, roughly 80% of deafness cases that occur before a child learns to speak are due to genetic factors. One of these genetic components leads to the absence of the protein EPS8, which coincides with improper development of sensory hair cells in the inner ear. These cells normally have long hair-like structures, called stereocilia, that transduce sound into electrical signals that can be perceived by the brain. In the absence of EPS8, the stereocilia are too short to function, leading to deafness.
Quality of life with multiple sclerosis may depend on several factors
Quality of life is a measure of a person's level of comfort, health and happiness. For people with multiple sclerosis (MS), a new study has found there are specific factors that may affect a person's physical and mental quality of life. The study is published in the August 10, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
Which leisure activities are linked to lower risk of dementia?
Leisure activities, such as reading a book, doing yoga and spending time with family and friends may help lower the risk of dementia, according to a new meta-analysis published in the August 10, 2022, online issue of Neurology. The meta-analysis reviewed available studies on the effects of cognitive activities, physical activities, and social activities and the risk of dementia.
Breakthrough in precision medicine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, among others, have studied the benefit of adding an established drug as a novel targeted therapy in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The results suggest that the drug hydroxyurea can increase treatment efficacy at a relatively low cost. The research, which was published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, could have significant implications for cancer treatment, including in low-income countries.
'Abnormal' protein could be common link between all forms of motor neuron disease
Researchers have found an abnormal protein usually linked to a rare inherited form of motor neuron disease is present in all types of motor neuron disease, suggesting a common link between the different forms of the disease. The study, published in the neuroscience journal Brain, is the first to confirm...
Study of OTC supplements shows some have very high levels of levodopa, which can lead to paranoia
A team of researchers from the Cambridge Health Alliance and the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy has found that over-the-counter supplements that are advertised as containing extracts from Mucuna pruriens, a type of bean that contains levodopa, sometimes contain high levels of levodopa. In their paper published in the journal JAMA Neurology, the group describes testing the levels of levodopa in several Mucuna pruriens–based supplements.
Study uncovers what happens inside artery plaque to trigger strokes
Heart attacks and strokes are a leading cause of death in the United States, but scientists are still working to understand one of their primary triggers. What causes plaque buildup within arteries to become unstable, leading parts to suddenly burst or break away?. A key obstacle is that researchers haven't...
Exploring the 'dark side' of Alzheimer's disease reveals new biomarkers
Neurophysiological techniques (e.g., electroencephalography, EEG, transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS) allow an informed investigation of the brain overexcitability underpinning the typical difficulty of maintaining a stable level of vigilance or experiencing a regular sleep-wake cycle in patients living with Alzheimer's disease (AD). Importantly, this difficulty has a significant impact on the level of consciousness of patients, affecting patients' ability to follow TV programs and social conversation during the daytime and preventing a deep sleep at night. As an important advantage, neurophysiological techniques can be applied in preclinical and clinical research models of the disease, its progression, and the effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions.
