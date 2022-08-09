Robotic-assisted lobectomy provides better patient-reported quality of life compared to video-assisted lobectomy

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
Nature.com
Age at onset as stratifier in idiopathic Parkinson's disease "“ effect of ageing and polygenic risk score on clinical phenotypes
Several phenotypic differences observed in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients have been linked to age at onset (AAO). We endeavoured to find out whether these differences are due to the ageing process itself by using a combined dataset of idiopathic PD (n"‰="‰430) and healthy controls (HC; n"‰="‰556) excluding carriers of known PD-linked genetic mutations in both groups. We found several significant effects of AAO on motor and non-motor symptoms in PD, but when comparing the effects of age on these symptoms with HC (using age at assessment, AAA), only positive associations of AAA with burden of motor symptoms and cognitive impairment were significantly different between PD vs HC. Furthermore, we explored a potential effect of polygenic risk score (PRS) on clinical phenotype and identified a significant inverse correlation of AAO and PRS in PD. No significant association between PRS and severity of clinical symptoms was found. We conclude that the observed non-motor phenotypic differences in PD based on AAO are largely driven by the ageing process itself and not by a specific profile of neurodegeneration linked to AAO in the idiopathic PD patients.
Nature.com
An infected Andersson lesion presented with incomplete paraplegia in a patient with ankylosing spondylitis. A unique case report with literature review
A relatively rare and unknown entity in patients with ankylosing spondylitis is the Andersson lesion (AL). It was first described by Andersson in 1937 as destructive vertebral or disco-vertebral lesion of the spine without history of trauma. AL may result from inflammation or stress fracture of the rigid spine, while there is no evidence for an infectious origin. To our knowledge, only one case with an infected AL has been published many years ago; we hereby present the second case, but the first one with severe neurologic deterioration.
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
targetedonc.com
Guidelines Needed for Monitoring Pulmonary Complications After Pediatric HSCT
Several priority areas need to be examined in future research to improve the quality of clinical guidelines to address when and how to monitor pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant survivors. Variation in practices for monitoring pulmonary health of pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) survivors exists due to the lack...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
MedicalXpress
Multiple sclerosis drug works in a surprising way
Drugs called interferon betas are common treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS), reducing relapses and slowing motor function decline. Interferon beta, a protein known to contain a zinc binding pocket, is thought to reduce proinflammatory molecules and even increase production of anti-inflammatory species in MS patients. But researchers now report in ACS Chemical Neuroscience that the molecule reduces the binding of three components—zinc, C-peptide and albumin—to red blood cells.
MedicalXpress
How to tell if your COVID test is expired
Did you stock up on rapid at-home COVID-19 tests only to realize they all expire much sooner than you expected?. Don't toss them just yet. The Food and Drug Administration recently updated its guidance on COVID test expiration dates after researchers discovered some tests have a longer shelf life than originally believed.
MedicalXpress
Secret behind 'nic-sickness' could help break tobacco addiction
If you remember your first hit on a cigarette, you know how sickening nicotine can be. Yet, for many people, the rewards of nicotine outweigh the negative effects of high doses. University of California, Berkeley, researchers have now mapped out part of the brain network responsible for the negative consequences...
MedicalXpress
FDA warns Amazon, other vendors about sale of skin tag removal products
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued warning letters to three companies, including Amazon, for selling unapproved products for removing moles and skin tags. No over-the-counter medications have FDA approval for that purpose, and the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act prohibits interstate sale of unapproved drugs and cosmetics.
ajmc.com
CAR T Outcomes Not Significantly Affected by rrDLBCL Subgroup
With 40% of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma experiencing relapsed or refractory disease (rrDLBCL), researchers highlighted the promise of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for these patients. Researchers have characterized 4 genetically distinct subsets of tumors in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (rrDLBCL), finding...
IFLScience
China Overtakes US As Top Producer Of High Quality Scientific Papers
China has overtaken the US as the biggest producer of scientific research papers in terms of both quantity and quality, according to a new report from Japan’s National Institute of Science and Technology Policy (NISTEP). The NISTEP report looked at a number of key indicators of the science and...
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes myelitis (DM), and more severe...
Phys.org
Methane satellites find landfills with the same climate impact as several hundred thousand cars
Methane is almost thirty times more powerful as a greenhouse gas than CO2. Researchers from SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research therefore scan the entire globe for large methane leaks. A landfill in Buenos Aires turns out to emit tens of tons of methane per hour, comparable to the climate impact of one and a half million cars. They also detect large emissions from landfills in India and Pakistan, identifying new low-hanging fruit in the battle against climate change. The work was published on August 10 in Science Advances.
MedicalXpress
Declines in opioid prescriptions for US patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows
The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
MedicalXpress
New prognostic marker discovered for multiple sclerosis severity
It is essential to assess the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS) in order to choose appropriate therapeutic measures, but this cannot be reliably done using existing methods. A MedUni Vienna study now shows for the first time that the retina can be used as a prognostic marker. Analyses revealed that retinal layer thinning as a result of an MS relapse predicts the severity of future relapses and, hence, the likelihood of disability. The results of the study have now been published in Neurology.
Nature.com
Geriatric nutritional risk index as a potential prognostic marker for patients with resectable pancreatic cancer: a single-center, retrospective cohort study
In pancreatic cancer, postoperative complications (POCs) are associated with disease outcomes. The geriatric nutritional risk index (GNRI) is known to predict POCs after pancreatoduodenectomy (PD) or distal pancreatectomy (DP) in patients with hepatobiliary pancreatic tumors, including pancreatic cancer. Through POC occurrence risk, we aimed to determine whether GNRI could predict prognosis in patients who underwent PD or DP for resectable pancreatic cancer. This retrospective study examined 139 patients who underwent radical pancreatectomy for resectable pancreatic cancer at Ehime University. All patients were subjected to nutritional screening using GNRI and were followed up for POC diagnosis and patient outcomes such as overall survival (OS). Patients were divided based on the GNRI value of 99 (Low group: N"‰="‰74, GNRI"‰<"‰99; High group: N"‰="‰65, GNRI"‰â‰¥"‰99), which was determined by receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. Multivariate analysis showed that GNRI"‰<"‰99 was statistically correlated with POCs after curative pancreatic resection (p"‰="‰0.02). Univariate and multivariate analyses confirmed that GNRI"‰<"‰99 was significantly associated with long OS (p"‰="‰0.04). GNRI could be a potential prognostic marker for resectable pancreatic cancer after curative pancreatic resection despite being a simple and noninvasive approach.
cancernetwork.com
Efficacy, Safety With Datopotamab Deruxtecan Plus Pembrolizumab Regimen Observed in Advanced NSCLC
TROPION-Lung02 trial provides evidence of datopotamab deruxtecan and pembrolizumab efficacy in patients with advanced/metastatic non–small cell lung cancer and no actionable genomic alterations. Results from the phase 1b TROPION-Lung02 trial (NCT04526691) that were presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer indicated that treatment of advanced/metastatic non–small cell...
Nature.com
P50 implies adverse clinical outcomes in pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome by reflecting extrapulmonary organ dysfunction
Hypoxemia and multiple organ dysfunction are significant contributors to mortality in patients with pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome (PARDS). P50, the oxygen tension at which hemoglobin is 50% saturated, is a measure of hemoglobin-oxygen affinity, and its alteration might have implications for tissue hypoxia and organ dysfunction. The purpose of this single-center, retrospective study was to evaluate P50 levels in PARDS and to determine the association between P50 and clinical outcomes. The study included 212 children diagnosed with PARDS according to the Pediatric Acute Lung Injury Consensus Conference definition who required invasive mechanical ventilation and had arterial blood gas results of hemoglobin oxygen saturation"‰<"‰97% at the time of diagnosis. P50 levels were calculated using Doyle's method, and organ dysfunction was assessed using the Pediatric Logistic Organ Dysfunction-2 score. Most patients exhibited more than one dysfunctional extrapulmonary organ at PARDS onset. P50 increased with increasing PARDS severity (mild (26.6 [24.9"“29.6]), moderate (26.8 [25.0"“29.5]), and severe PARDS (29.1 [26.1"“32.4] mmHg; P"‰="‰0.025). Moreover, P50 demonstrated a significant positive association with extrapulmonary organ dysfunction score (Î²"‰="‰0.158, P"‰="‰0.007) and risk of mortality (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.056; 95% confidence interval, 1.015"“1.098; P"‰="‰0.007), irrespective of initial PARDS severity. The relationship between P50 and mortality was largely mediated by extrapulmonary organ dysfunction. A high P50 value at the time of PARDS diagnosis may be associated with mortality via dysfunctional extrapulmonary organs. Future studies should consider P50 as a potential candidate index for risk stratification of PARDS patients.
targetedonc.com
Frontline Therapy Shows 3-Fold OS Improvement vs BSC in Unresectable Advanced or Metastastic ESCC
Earlier treatment in patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma may offer better survival benefit compared with chemotherapy or best supportive care. In real-world practices, patients with unresectable advanced recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) treated in the first-line setting showed a median overall...
