Declines in opioid prescriptions for US patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows
The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
Prompt recognition and treatment found effective for lung disease in patients who received new drug for advanced cancer
Lung disease caused by a new drug for cancers—including metastatic or advanced breast cancer—can be effectively treated using approaches that focus on early detection and prompt management, according to a study published in ESMO Open on August 11, 2022. Using data from nine clinical trials, this study provides...
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Multiple sclerosis drug works in a surprising way
Drugs called interferon betas are common treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS), reducing relapses and slowing motor function decline. Interferon beta, a protein known to contain a zinc binding pocket, is thought to reduce proinflammatory molecules and even increase production of anti-inflammatory species in MS patients. But researchers now report in ACS Chemical Neuroscience that the molecule reduces the binding of three components—zinc, C-peptide and albumin—to red blood cells.
How to tell if your COVID test is expired
Did you stock up on rapid at-home COVID-19 tests only to realize they all expire much sooner than you expected?. Don't toss them just yet. The Food and Drug Administration recently updated its guidance on COVID test expiration dates after researchers discovered some tests have a longer shelf life than originally believed.
Competition spurs spine practices to meet consumers in new ways
As consumerism in healthcare continues to rise, so too will competition between practices. Five spine surgeons discuss how practices can stand out in a crowded and increasingly consumer-focused market. Ask Spine Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to spine surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy...
FDA warns Amazon, other vendors about sale of skin tag removal products
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued warning letters to three companies, including Amazon, for selling unapproved products for removing moles and skin tags. No over-the-counter medications have FDA approval for that purpose, and the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act prohibits interstate sale of unapproved drugs and cosmetics.
OIG: VHA's Digital Health Program Saw Less Than 50% of Devices Used
According to a report by the Office of the Inspector General, the Veterans Health Administration's Digital Divide program issued about 41,000 telehealth tablets to veterans to conduct virtual visits, yet less than half actually had those visits, and many of those devices haven't been returned properly. — The Veterans Health Administration has found that it's one thing to give veterans digital health tools, but another thing to see them use the technology.
New prognostic marker discovered for multiple sclerosis severity
It is essential to assess the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS) in order to choose appropriate therapeutic measures, but this cannot be reliably done using existing methods. A MedUni Vienna study now shows for the first time that the retina can be used as a prognostic marker. Analyses revealed that retinal layer thinning as a result of an MS relapse predicts the severity of future relapses and, hence, the likelihood of disability. The results of the study have now been published in Neurology.
Secret behind 'nic-sickness' could help break tobacco addiction
If you remember your first hit on a cigarette, you know how sickening nicotine can be. Yet, for many people, the rewards of nicotine outweigh the negative effects of high doses. University of California, Berkeley, researchers have now mapped out part of the brain network responsible for the negative consequences...
Health inequalities among ethnic groups have increased since pandemic, evidence shows
Existing health disparities amongst ethnic minorities with diabetes have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care has reported. Academics from the University of Leicester are urging care services to address the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on people from ethnic minority backgrounds...
Who fares worse after multiple sclerosis strikes?
For people with multiple sclerosis, certain factors early in their disease may determine their quality of life in the years to come, a new study suggests. In medicine, there are ways to objectively measure a disease's course, such as whether a medication is keeping it under control. And then there's health-related quality of life—the way people with a medical condition feel about their day-to-day physical and mental functioning.
Scientists identify pathway to curb spread of brain cancer
UT Southwestern researchers have identified a molecular pathway responsible for the spread of glioblastoma to surrounding tissue in the brain, as well as an existing drug that curbed tumor growth in animal models. The findings, published in Nature Cell Biology, have led to a clinical trial that could offer new hope to patients with glioblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in adults that kills hundreds of thousands of people worldwide each year.
Misaligned expectations lead to conflict, burnout, and disillusioned physician leaders
Would you expect the chef at a restaurant to be told that they are not only required to prepare the food in the kitchen but also deliver it to each of the tables and manage the billing? What about sorting out the restaurant’s finances or understanding the number of patrons that need to flow through per night to optimize income? If this sounds unreasonable, how did we end up asking physicians to undertake multiple roles in our health care organizations for which they have not trained? This expectation has led to untenable work environments, and we need to find solutions.
Single clinical test provides more answers about COVID
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet present the results of a refined clinical COVID-19 test, which has been used to track the spread of the omicron variant in real time in the Swedish population. The study, published in the journal Med, provides new insights into the dominance transition of omicron sublineages that occurred consistently across the world.
More than 1 in 4 children hospitalized with COVID-19 or MIS-C have lingering complications more than two months later
In one of the largest follow-up studies to date, involving 25 pediatric hospitals, more than a quarter of children and adolescents hospitalized with coronavirus infection early in the pandemic still had health problems two to four months later, either persisting symptoms or activity impairment. The study, led by Boston Children's Hospital, is published August 12 in the journal Pediatrics.
More than two years into the pandemic, hospital care still may not save you from dying of COVID-19
By the fall of 2020, the pandemic's first year, doctors treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients said they were starting to get the regimen down to a science. They learned when to put patients on ventilators, administer steroids, and deploy an expanding array of newer drugs. Yet the latest data from Pennsylvania...
Unraveling of genetic mechanism behind tumor formation may improve targeted treatment for cancer patients
Genetic alterations in the FGFR2 gene occur in various cancer types and represent a promising target for therapies. However, clinical responses to available therapies remained variable and unpredictable, making it difficult to select patients who would benefit from these types of treatments. An international team of researchers, including Shridar Ganesan, MD, Ph.D., chief of molecular oncology and associate director for translational research at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state's leading cancer center and only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, together with RWJBarnabas Health, have found new opportunities to improve diagnostics and targeted therapy for many cancer patients. The research, published in the online version of Nature, highlights the importance of studying the functional consequences of genetic changes in tumors.
Children infected with a mild case of COVID-19 can still develop long COVID symptoms
While research has revealed that children and adults hospitalized with COVID-19 are more susceptible to developing long COVID symptoms, a new study by researchers at UTHealth Houston found that children infected with COVID-19, but not hospitalized, still experienced long COVID symptoms up to three months past infection. The study was...
A lightspeed approach to pandemic drug development
Pfizer had successes during COVID-19 by streamlining decisions and running several steps in parallel, a lightspeed approach that can be applied to other diseases. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the end-to-end timeline for bringing vaccine and drug candidates from discovery to market could take 10 to 15 years, or more. However, this paradigm changed when the SARS-CoV-2 virus was identified as an imminent, worldwide threat. Pfizer's pandemic response - via external partnership, reduction of bureaucracy, and a purpose-driven culture - exemplifies this shift, and provides real-world lessons on how to help avoid a regression to pre-pandemic ways.
