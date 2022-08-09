ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

State council gets federal workforce improvement grant

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Student Achievement Council has been awarded a $23.5 million grant under a U.S. Department of Commerce workforce training program.

The grant, part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge program created under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in 2021, is designed to help state agencies train future workers for jobs in 15 key industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, information technology, agriculture and food production, according to a USDC press release.

“A trained workforce is essential to ensuring that the United States can compete and succeed in the 21st century,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in the press release. “Thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan, the Commerce Department is able to make once-in-a-generation investments in industry-driven and locally-led workforce systems that will create high-quality jobs and accelerate regional economic growth, especially for underserved communities.”

WSAC, which supports higher education across the state, is one of 32 grant recipients nationwide, the press release said. According to the Commerce Department website, the grant will help the WSAC improve its Career Connect Washington program and focus on helping students prepare for and obtain jobs in advanced manufacturing and aerospace, construction, energy and clean technology, financial services, healthcare, information technology and cybersecurity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
143
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy