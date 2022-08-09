ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Chuck Schumer Thinks This Is the Reason Manchin Flipped

By The Daily Beast
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLaUe_0hA6d5s400
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer got fellow Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to do something few have done before: vote along Democratic Party lines. Some are calling it the Manchin-Schumer bill , and even Schumer wasn’t sure it would happen until the end.

“He has different views on a lot of things, and when he backed out the week before, well, as he said it, we let the dogs loose,” Schumer explains on the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast.

So what nudged Manchin in their favor? Schumer thinks his colleague’s decision came down to climate change guilt he didn’t want to live with.

“People were saying, ‘Joe Manchin, you could be the one person who’s standing in the way of dealing with global warming. And if you don’t, you could be the person who destroyed the globe. And he felt that. He felt that,” says Schumer.

Chuck also tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast why his flip phone is his secret weapon, how he is the opposite of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and about his plans to bring back an insulin cap bill in September.

“We needed 10 Republicans, we only got seven. I’m gonna bring that back in September. They’re gonna feel the heat and I’m hopeful we can get in done, but they’re gonna feel the heat,” he says.

Later on the episode, Daily Beast politics editor Matt Fuller also breaks down the insulin debate as well as the new “Dark Brandon” meme about President Joe Biden that even the White House has embraced.

Plus! Molly and co-host Andy Levy go after Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for crying about Alex Jones being a victim and why the current behavior of former President Donald Trump is actually pretty scary.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is 'intentionally sabotaging the president's agenda,' believes Democrats erred in negotiating with him 'like he was serious'

Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is "intentionally sabotaging" President Biden's legislative agenda. While on ABC, Sanders said Manchin doesn't represent "working families in West Virginia or America." Manchin last week threw cold water on a climate and tax plan that Democrats spent weeks negotiating.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

Community Policy