Daily Beast

Herschel Walker Will Debate—if He Gets the Topics in Advance

Professional athlete turned Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has accepted one invitation to debate Democratic opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA)—and it just so happens to be the one debate that provides the topics in advance. That’s the single appreciable difference between four proposed debates, a subject that, according to...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
Daily Beast

Inside a House Candidate’s Panama Papers Connection

A New York congressional candidate’s father played a small part in the biggest financial scandal of the past decade—at a time when the candidate herself was managing the family’s assets. The massive Panama Papers leak of 2016 exposed more than 214,000 once-opaque firms and triggered prosecutions and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

I’m a Conservative, and I Don’t Know What the GOP Stands For

You’ve got to stand for something, or you’ll fall for anything (at least according to the great country and western philosopher Aaron Tippin). But it also happens to be true. Take the Republican Party. Instead of turning on Donald Trump following the devastating revelations in the Jan. 6...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Beast

Don’t Be So Certain That Social Media Is Undermining Democracy

If you only read The Atlantic to get your tech news, you’d probably be under the impression that social media is a Leviathan on an inexorable path to devouring democracy. Headlines scream that Facebook is a “Doomsday Machine” and an autocratic “hostile foreign power” that has made American life “uniquely stupid.” A recent Atlantic headline on a Jonathan Haidt article said it plainly: “Yes, Social Media Really Is Undermining Democracy.”
INTERNET
Daily Beast

How Putin Is Pushing His Army Bosses Through a ‘Meat Grinder’ of Death

Russia has now lost at least 100 senior officers since it invaded Ukraine earlier this year, according to some tallies. It’s a devastating milestone for Moscow—and just the latest indication that Vladimir Putin’s war effort in Ukraine is wavering. In the past two days alone, three senior...
MILITARY

