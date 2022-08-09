I didn’t know what Naco na Pedra was, but that was part of the reason I decided to order it during my visit to restaurant O Arêgos in Lisbon. So when a ruby red, thick, juicy beef medallion arrived sizzling on a hot stone slab sprinkled with salt, I was delighted, but I didn’t know exactly what to do. A man to my left had ordered the same thing, and I watched as he gestured to the young man across from him, encouraging him to slice it on the stone so it cooked faster. Even with my limited Portuguese I heard him say the word “deliciosa” and I knew of course what that meant. I followed suit and soon there was a gorgeous cooked cut of beef in front of me, a bit of chopped garlic underneath. And then I fully understand what beef was supposed to taste like. It was the best meal I had when visiting Lisbon, and it was just 13 euro.

