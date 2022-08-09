ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Olivia Wilde’s Embarrassing ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Mood Board Is Cringe Harry Styles Fanfic

One of the year’s most highly anticipated movies is starting to look like a bit of a flop. OK, that might be an egregious exaggeration and totally unfair as no one has seen this movie. But one new, extremely embarrassing detail about the production process for the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling has me worried. No matter how star-studded, how scandalous, how intriguing the plot may be, Olivia Wilde’s “mood boards” for the film look utterly horrendous.
Daily Beast

Anne Heche Deserved So Much Better from Hollywood—And Us

Anne Heche’s family mourned the actress’ passing on Friday after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home in a fiery wreck last week. “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” her family said in a statement. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
Daily Beast

The New ‘A League of Their Own’ Is the Rare Home-Run Reboot

It’s time to admit it: Prestige television is largely mediocre. It seems good while you’re watching it, but it’s smoke and mirrors—big-name streamers pour millions into new shows, causing style to be mistaken for substance. When you look back months later at a show you thought you enjoyed, can you still name more than three things you loved? Can you ascertain one reason you kept watching, other than, “Eh, I guess since I started it I should see what happens”?
Daily Beast

How a Fake Dead Girlfriend Ruined Football Star Manti Te’o’s Life

Many people enjoyed a good laugh in early 2013 at the expense of Manti Te’o, the superstar Notre Dame linebacker whose private life became all too public when it turned out that his sad story—namely, that his grandmother and girlfriend had passed away on the same day—was a lie, since his supposed paramour wasn’t real. Yet in truth, Te’o’s saga remains a nightmare of unwarranted humiliation and lasting, career-derailing damage, with Te’o’s psychological well-being and NFL prospects both rocked by the revelation that he had been the victim of a catfishing ruse. Te’o was transformed from a hero into a figure of ridicule even though, as The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist contends, he’s actually someone who deserves our pity and compassion.
Deadline

Anne Heche Had Been Eyed By ‘The Masked Singer’ Before Her Crash

In addition to Anne Heche’s extensive resume in features and daytime drama and primetime scripted series, she also made a foray into reality TV with a stint on the 2020 season of Dancing With the Star. Heche, a Daytime Emmy winner and Primetime Emmy nominee, was plotting a return to the reality competition arena before her fiery car crash last week, which left her brain dead, sources tell Deadline. I hear Heche had been in talks to be one of the celebrity contestants on the upcoming eighth season of the Fox hit The Masked Singer. There is conflicting information how far...
Daily Beast

How ‘Evil’ and Andrea Martin Created the Toughest, Funniest Nun on TV

You’ve never seen a nun quite like Andrea Martin’s “Sister Andrea” on Paramount+’s Evil. At first blush, one might mistake her for an ordinary woman of God; in fact, the characters around her tend to do just that. But much like all of Martin’s characters—from Aunt Voula in My Big Fat Greek Wedding to Francesca Lovatelli on The Good Fight—anyone who underestimates our Sister in Christ does so at their own peril.
Daily Beast

How Dimes Square Became the New York City Neighborhood We Love to Hate

First of all, Dimes Square isn’t a square, it’s a triangle. Technically, the infamous headquarters of a hyper-specific, hyper-online scene of overeducated young tastemakers (Artists? Influencers? Rich kids? Whatever) falls at the intersection of Ludlow Street and Canal on New York’s Lower East Side, but metaphorically, Dimes Square occupies both a number of adjacent city blocks and the minds of New York City media professionals, few of whom have yet grown tired of talking about the place.
