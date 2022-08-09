Read full article on original website
New Park Levy For Duluth Proposed
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A referendum that would update a park fund levy has been proposed by the City of Duluth. The original levy approved in 2012 established a capped dollar amount of 2.8 million a year and did not account for inflation or market changes. The new levy...
Boat Hits Superior Entry Break Wall
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Five people aboard a 35 foot boat are safe after it collided with the break wall at the Superior entry Tuesday night. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded at 10:50 p-m to find the boat taking on water and beached on the rocks of the Minnesota side of the harbor entry from Lake Superior.
Duluth Nurses To Take Strike Vote
DULUTH, MN (CBS-3) – The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) will vote Monday on whether they want to go on strike amid contract negotiations with hospital leaders. At a news conference Thursday, organization leaders said the vote will happen Monday, August 15, with results announced August 16 in Duluth. If...
Blues Festival This Weekend At Bayfront
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Thousands of people are expected to be in Duluth this weekend for the 33rd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival. About 30 artists are scheduled to perform on two stages Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Bayfront Festival Park. Single day tickets and 3 day ticket packages are...
Enclosed Porch Damaged In Duluth Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3700 block of West 2nd Street on Tuesday afternoon. They arrived to find smoke showing from an enclosed front porch. The homeowner was outside when the fire was discovered and there were no injuries. Damage...
Duluth Man Arrested In Domestic Incident
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were called to the 400 block of North 53rd Avenue West on Tuesday afternoon for a domestic incident. A 41 year old man had barricaded himself and his 40 year old significant other in an apartment and refused to come out. Following efforts...
