Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
Kentucky launches judicial commission on mental health
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) –Kentucky’s Supreme Court has launched a commission aimed at improving the judicial system’s approach to cases involving mental health, substance use and intellectual disabilities. The new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will work to improve the practice, quality and timeliness of the judicial...
Beshear: 39 people now dead due to Eastern Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Two weeks after devastating flash flooding hit eastern Kentucky, the death toll is now up to 39 after another death in Breathitt County and two people are still missing. As recovery efforts continue, state leaders say progress is being made in the response phase. Gov. Andy Beshear...
Gov. Beshear, Cannabis Advisory Committee discuss town hall findings
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — After four town hall meetings across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear and his Cannabis Advisory Committee met virtually Thursday to discuss their findings. According to committee members, over 200 Kentuckians testified in person on the positive impact medical marijuana has on themselves and loved ones...
Beshear: FEMA has to ‘get it right’ in response to flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’ll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state. He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear’s comments Tuesday came a day after President Joe Biden visited the stricken Appalachian region.
Governor says FEMA denying too many requests for assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. Surging waters swept away homes, inundated...
Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
Renters may also be eligible for flood disaster assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Federal assistance is available for renters whose homes and property were damaged by recent floods in eastern Kentucky. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said individual assistance is available to renters as well as homeowners and can help pay for temporary housing. Eligible counties are Breathitt,...
Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a beachgoer was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest. The Horry County Coroner’s Office says 63-year-old Tammy Perreault was hit by the umbrella around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Garden City beach. She died about an...
Beautiful conditions on the way to start the weekend
A cold front has brought with it September-like conditions to close out the workweek. Afternoon highs on Friday will struggle to reach the upper 70s as drier and cooler conditions settle in. A few clouds will be possible for the afternoon but other than skies will remain mostly sunny. Dewpoints will be dropping into the 50s during the day as well making it feel very comfortable.
Evictions spiking as assistance, protections disappear
Eviction filings around the country are returning to pre-pandemic levels in many cities and states. The numbers have spiked from Connecticut to Utah, driven in part by rising rental prices and dwindling federal rental assistance. Legal advocates say some landlords are choosing not to take rental assistance, in favor or...
Rain and storms end; comfortable weather moves in
We had another day filled with Flash Flood Warnings and heavy rainfall. Luckily, the cold front is finally moving through the region, so expect a partly cloudy night with a slight chance of showers. On Thursday, mostly cloudy skies are likely for the first part of the day, with sunshine...
Another cold front to usher in fall-like temperatures
We saw one cold front move through central and eastern Kentucky on Thursday morning, with a secondary front expected to move in late Thursday night into Friday. While we don’t expect the secondary front to have much moisture associated with it, it will reinforce cooler air for the end of the week.
