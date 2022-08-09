A cold front has brought with it September-like conditions to close out the workweek. Afternoon highs on Friday will struggle to reach the upper 70s as drier and cooler conditions settle in. A few clouds will be possible for the afternoon but other than skies will remain mostly sunny. Dewpoints will be dropping into the 50s during the day as well making it feel very comfortable.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO