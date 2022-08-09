ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Students Paint the City with New 100-Foot Mural

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton is offering a new summer school course, and the results are striking. In the Paint the City course, students are working with artist Irineo Medina (Neo) to create a mural on North Oneida Street. Medina says it has been his dream to do something...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

DNR hosting Lake Michigan fisheries management public meeting Aug. 30

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a public meeting to gather feedback on the future management of salmon and trout on Lake Michigan. The meeting will take place 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Lakeshore Technical College’s Centennial Hall West in...
CLEVELAND, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Outagamie County Invests Nearly $15 Million in ARPA Funding

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County has approved an investment of $14.9 million in American Rescue Plan funding into a number of community services. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson says the money is going to be put to good use. “It’s affordable housing, child care and early childhood development,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay, Waupaca County Print Extra Ballots During High Primary Turnout

WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With a contested primary for sheriff besides the gubernatorial and senate races, Waupaca County is seeing a higher-than-expected turnout and is printing extra ballots Tuesday night. Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffries confirmed the city has also printed extra ballots, though she did not...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Murder Suspect Moved to Different Alabama Jail

BREWTON, AL (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man accused of killing someone in Green Bay has been moved to a different Alabama county jail. Caleb Anderson, 23, is charged with murder and first-degree burglary in Escambia County, Alabama. He was previously being held in Shelby County, where he was arrested. Apart...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Bonduel Announces Surprise Decision to Sell Library

BONDUEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Bonduel residents voiced their concerns during a village board meeting Wednesday after finding out that the Bonduel library is up for sale. The decision to put the building up for sale caught many off guard, including library staff. The library is located on North Washington...
BONDUEL, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Michels Edges Out Kleefisch in Republican Gubernatorial Primary

WAUKESHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company and Army veteran, came out victorious in Tuesday’s Republican primary race for governor. Michels defeated former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and will face Democrat Tony Evers in November’s general election. Momentum built through...
WAUKESHA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Public Meeting Held for Packerland Drive, Mason Street Project

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Crossing access to frontage roads near Packerland Drive and Mason Street will be eliminated, a roundabout will be built between the intersection and Southwest High School, and the entrance to NWTC will be revised, according to plans by the Brown County Highway Department. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Agricultural Impact Statements: Help for farm owners when public projects cross your land

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) prepares agricultural impact statements (AIS) for public projects that will involve acquiring farmland, through either outright purchase or easements. A public project is one where the party in charge — the project initiator — has condemnation authority, also called eminent...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Fake Firearm Trend Could Pose Grave Danger to Law Enforcement, Public

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Another incident of facsimile firearms being found by law enforcement has happened. This time, it was at Appleton’s Erb Park Pool. Fake or real, when you’re a law enforcement officer left to decide, it’s a split second decision and a dangerous one at that.
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Jarchow Apparently Concedes to Toney in GOP Attorney General Primary

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) – A former state representative is urging his supporters Wednesday to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney in the race for Wisconsin attorney general. Adam Jarchow issued an apparent concession early Wednesday, saying he “came up just short” as the unofficial but...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Man Found Dead Along Riverbank in Berlin

BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
BERLIN, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings

MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
WALLACE, MI
94.3 Jack FM

Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11....
LAS VEGAS, NV
94.3 Jack FM

Suspect Charged in 1992 Waupaca County Murders

WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County – murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, was charged with two counts of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

