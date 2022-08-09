Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Green Bay Giving Tree Provides Support to Families Ahead of New School Year
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There will be a new school year starting before you know it. Families with students within the Howard Suamico School District had the chance to pick up some much-needed school supplies at the Giving Tree in Green Bay. Students were able to pick out...
Bonduel Announces Surprise Decision to Sell Library
BONDUEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Bonduel residents voiced their concerns during a village board meeting Wednesday after finding out that the Bonduel library is up for sale. The decision to put the building up for sale caught many off guard, including library staff. The library is located on North Washington...
Appleton Students Paint the City with New 100-Foot Mural
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton is offering a new summer school course, and the results are striking. In the Paint the City course, students are working with artist Irineo Medina (Neo) to create a mural on North Oneida Street. Medina says it has been his dream to do something...
Outagamie County Invests Nearly $15 Million in ARPA Funding
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County has approved an investment of $14.9 million in American Rescue Plan funding into a number of community services. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson says the money is going to be put to good use. “It’s affordable housing, child care and early childhood development,...
Kaukauna Library Hopes to Reduce Back-to-School Inflation Stress with Free Supplies
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Parents plan to spend an average of $661 for back to school shopping, according to Deloitte Insights. That’s due to inflation, which is causing some panic as the new school year approaches. The Kaukauna Public Library hosted its fifth annual School Supply Drive and...
DNR hosting Lake Michigan fisheries management public meeting Aug. 30
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a public meeting to gather feedback on the future management of salmon and trout on Lake Michigan. The meeting will take place 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Lakeshore Technical College’s Centennial Hall West in...
Manitowoc Schools Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonus to Address Teacher Shortage
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Manitowoc Public School District is offering sign-on bonuses in its attempts to fill open positions for the upcoming school year. The district is offering $5,000 for new teachers hired to fill the remaining 2022-23 positions. It’s also offering $1,000 for people hired as support staff, which includes classroom aides and custodians.
Public Meeting Held for Packerland Drive, Mason Street Project
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Crossing access to frontage roads near Packerland Drive and Mason Street will be eliminated, a roundabout will be built between the intersection and Southwest High School, and the entrance to NWTC will be revised, according to plans by the Brown County Highway Department. A...
Green Bay Murder Suspect Moved to Different Alabama Jail
BREWTON, AL (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man accused of killing someone in Green Bay has been moved to a different Alabama county jail. Caleb Anderson, 23, is charged with murder and first-degree burglary in Escambia County, Alabama. He was previously being held in Shelby County, where he was arrested. Apart...
Shawano County Campground Owner: “I am officially homeless” After Paying $16,800 Bail
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shawano County campground owner facing a variety of legal charges and the forced sale of her property made her first court appearance Thursday since posting her cash bail. Ann Retzlaff’s current legal troubles include charges for a two-county police chase and felony bail jumping...
Green Bay Reports Higher than Anticipated Voter Turnout in August Primary
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay saw a higher-than-anticipated voter turnout during the August primary elections. Officials say the unofficial number of votes cast Tuesday in the city is 15,015. That’s up from 2020, where 14,646 ballots were cast and in 2018, there were 12,102 votes cast.
Green Bay, Waupaca County Print Extra Ballots During High Primary Turnout
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With a contested primary for sheriff besides the gubernatorial and senate races, Waupaca County is seeing a higher-than-expected turnout and is printing extra ballots Tuesday night. Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffries confirmed the city has also printed extra ballots, though she did not...
Man Found Dead Along Riverbank in Berlin
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
Outagamie County Overpass Bridge Reopens a Week After Being Hit by Dump Truck
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The state Department of Transportation is set to open an overpass bridge after a dump truck struck it with its raising box last week. The Rose Hill Road bridge over Interstate 41 in Little Chute will be opening Tuesday at 6 p.m. The bridge...
Fake Firearm Trend Could Pose Grave Danger to Law Enforcement, Public
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Another incident of facsimile firearms being found by law enforcement has happened. This time, it was at Appleton’s Erb Park Pool. Fake or real, when you’re a law enforcement officer left to decide, it’s a split second decision and a dangerous one at that.
Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim
LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11....
Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
Suspect Charged in 1992 Waupaca County Murders
WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County – murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, was charged with two counts of...
Jarchow Apparently Concedes to Toney in GOP Attorney General Primary
MADISON, WI (WTAQ) – A former state representative is urging his supporters Wednesday to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney in the race for Wisconsin attorney general. Adam Jarchow issued an apparent concession early Wednesday, saying he “came up just short” as the unofficial but...
