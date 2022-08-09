Silver Alert cancelled after Murfreesboro man found
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert for a 92-year-old man missing from Murfreesboro has been cancelled.
Edward Clyde Hill Sr.,92, was last seen on Monday in the Murfreesboro area. Officials said the 92-year-old was last seen wearing a black ball cap, button-down shirt and blue jeans.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Tuesday morning Hill had been found safe.
