Silver Alert cancelled after Murfreesboro man found

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert for a 92-year-old man missing from Murfreesboro has been cancelled.

Edward Clyde Hill Sr.,92, was last seen on Monday in the Murfreesboro area. Officials said the 92-year-old was last seen wearing a black ball cap, button-down shirt and blue jeans.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Tuesday morning Hill had been found safe.

