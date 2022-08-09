ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Silver Alert cancelled after Murfreesboro man found

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbNMY_0hA6bLq100

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert for a 92-year-old man missing from Murfreesboro has been cancelled.

Edward Clyde Hill Sr.,92, was last seen on Monday in the Murfreesboro area. Officials said the 92-year-old was last seen wearing a black ball cap, button-down shirt and blue jeans.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Tuesday morning Hill had been found safe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Nexstar Media Inc
wgnsradio.com

Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case

What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
MANCHESTER, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
On Target News

Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the driver of a long-bed Chevrolet single cab pickup. This person was allegedly involved in the theft of a trailer on 08/01/2022 at around 05:30 AM. Contact Detective Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext 112 or at kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One...
TULLAHOMA, TN
newstalk941.com

Missing Jackson County Woman Located By Responders

A Jackson County woman reported missing on Sunday has been located. Overton County Sheriff John Garrett said a Jackson County man reported that he and the woman were walking down Roaring River after parking near the Hardy-Reagan Bridge. “At some point, it started to get dark, they became separated and...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy