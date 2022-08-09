Effective: 2022-08-12 18:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PHILLIPS COUNTY At 605 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whitewater, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Whitewater and Port Of Morgan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO