Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
Benzinga

CAE Price Target Cut By RBC Capital Citing 'Defense Headwinds'

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin lowered the price target for CAE Inc CAE to C$37 from C$40 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst notes that CAE posted weaker than expected Q1 results and lowered the FY23 guidance. Spracklin states that the updated guide implies a robust...
Benzinga

Recap: Mister Car Wash Q2 Earnings

Mister Car Wash MCW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mister Car Wash missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $28.08 million from...
Benzinga

Better Choice Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

Better Choice Co BTTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Better Choice Co missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $5.53 million from...
Benzinga

Have Tech Stocks Bottomed? World's Largest Hedge Fund's Holdings Suggest Yes

The market downturn seen in the first half of the year was led by tech stocks, and Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund run by billionaire investor Ray Dalio was quick to capitalize on the weakness in the space, a 13F filing by the firm showed. What Happened: Bridgewater actively bought...
Benzinga

Recap: 908 Devices Q2 Earnings

908 Devices MASS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. 908 Devices beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $2.83 million from the same...
NASDAQ

Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Benzinga

BIO-key Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

BIO-key Intl BKYI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BIO-key Intl posted an EPS of $-0.21. Revenue was up $954 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

Beyond Air: Q1 Earnings Insights

Beyond Air XAIR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Air beat estimated earnings by 21.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.47. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

Consolidated Water Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 05:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16. Revenue was up $4.37 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $912 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Salesforce

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Salesforce CRM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 21 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Salesforce. The company has an average price target of $234.48 with a high of $315.00 and a low of $150.00.
