NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Wix.com

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Wix.com WIX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $91.0 versus the current price of Wix.com at $75.195, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated...
Better Choice Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

Better Choice Co BTTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Better Choice Co missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $5.53 million from...
Recap: Geron Q2 Earnings

Geron GERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Geron beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $34 thousand from the same period last...
Roblox misses on top and bottom, shares dip 12%

Roblox reported results on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Roblox reported 52.2 million average daily active users, about a million shy of the StreetAccount consensus. Roblox reported results on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Here's how the company...
Chemomab Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chemomab Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 116.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: Soligenix Q2 Earnings

Soligenix SNGX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Soligenix beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $200 thousand from the same period last...
China Automotive Systems Earnings Preview

China Automotive Systems CAAS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that China Automotive Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. China Automotive Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
Where ForgeRock Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, ForgeRock FORG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ForgeRock. The company has an average price target of $23.0 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $17.00.
Zoom Stock Was Up By 6.39% On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zoom (ZM) jumping 6.39% to $112.02 on Wednesday while NASDAQ jumped 2.89% to $12,854.80. Today’s last reported volume for Zoom is 3107180, 41.04% below its average volume of 5270490. Zoom’s last close was $105.29, 76.69% below its 52-week high of...
Algonquin Power: Q2 Earnings Insights

Algonquin Power AQN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Algonquin Power beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $96.80 million from the same...
Expert Ratings for Marriott Vacations

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marriott Vacations VAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marriott Vacations. The company has an average price target of $180.83 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $136.00.
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
