New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
Carolina Panthers Report: There’s a Clear Leader in the Starting QB Battle Between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold
Has Baker Mayfield already won the starting QB job in Carolina? The post Carolina Panthers Report: There’s a Clear Leader in the Starting QB Battle Between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ravens make Justin Tucker the highest-paid kicker in NFL
The Baltimore Ravens took care of a little business on Monday, announcing a four-year contract extension with kicker Justin Tucker. Widely regarded as perhaps the best kicker in the league, Tucker has been a rock for Baltimore since his rookie season back in 2012. He is coming off perhaps his best season as a professional, as his field goal percentage of 94.6% last season was his career-best.
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Betting favorites point to Josh Allen, Tom Brady ahead of preseason
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay says he signed extension with Rams
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he has signed a contract extension with the club. It hasn't been announced yet because the Rams are also working on a new deal for general manager Les Snead and are waiting to announce both, McVay said. "I was talking...
Detroit Tigers' Christopher Ilitch has big task ahead: Find GM that lines up with A.J. Hinch
If I were Detroit Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch … I would met with manager A.J. Hinch and ask him a series of questions: “Who do you think should be our next general manager? Have we under-utilized internal talent? Could the next general manager be Sam Menzin or somebody else in-house? What have we...
Yardbarker
NFL Media Says Josh Jacobs is Staying in Las Vegas
Speculation arose regarding the future of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs after the team's star running back received an abundance of carries in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have no intentions of trading the former Pro-Bowl running back. "My understanding...
Touchdown Wire's NFL power rankings podcast with Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield
Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield get you ready for the 2022 NFL preseason and regular season with a look at every NFL team through the view of Doug’s recent power rankings, and where every team stands as they come into the new campaign. We have separated teams into tiers:
