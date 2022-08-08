ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens make Justin Tucker the highest-paid kicker in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens took care of a little business on Monday, announcing a four-year contract extension with kicker Justin Tucker. Widely regarded as perhaps the best kicker in the league, Tucker has been a rock for Baltimore since his rookie season back in 2012. He is coming off perhaps his best season as a professional, as his field goal percentage of 94.6% last season was his career-best.
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Sean McVay says he signed extension with Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he has signed a contract extension with the club. It hasn't been announced yet because the Rams are also working on a new deal for general manager Les Snead and are waiting to announce both, McVay said. "I was talking...
NFL Media Says Josh Jacobs is Staying in Las Vegas

Speculation arose regarding the future of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs after the team's star running back received an abundance of carries in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have no intentions of trading the former Pro-Bowl running back. "My understanding...
