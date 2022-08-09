Read full article on original website
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
China Withdraws Promise Not to Send Troops to Taiwan if It Takes Control of Island
BEIJING (Reuters) -China has withdrawn a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it takes control of the island, an official document showed on Wednesday, signalling a decision by President Xi Jinping to grant less autonomy than previously offered. China's white paper on its position on self-ruled...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Russia Says Swiss 'No Longer Neutral', Can't Act as Go-Between With Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken...
Sierra Leone President Says Protests Aimed to Overthrow the Government
FREETOWN (Reuters) -Sierra Leone's president, Julius Maada Bio, said on Friday that this week's anti-government protests, which led to the deaths of six police officers and at least 21 civilians, were an attempt to overthrow the government. On Wednesday, police officers used tear gas and in some cases guns to...
Estonia to Stop Russians From Entering With Estonian-Issued Visas
OSLO (Reuters) - Estonia said on Thursday it will from next week prevent most Russians from entering the country with visas issued by Estonian authorities, cutting off a popular route into Europe's passport-free Schengen zone. While exceptions apply, the Foreign Ministry for Estonia, a European Union member, said it will...
Costa Rica Prepares Plan to Regularize Status of 200,000 Mostly Nicaraguan Migrants
SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica is readying a plan to regularize the status of some 200,000 migrants, largely from the Central American country's northern neighbor Nicaragua, authorities told Reuters on Wednesday. The plan aims to formally include the migrants in the jobs market and healthcare system, Costa Rica's migration...
U.S. House Gives Biden a Win With Massive Bill on Climate Change, Drug Prices
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved a $430 billion bill on Friday that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, delivering a major legislative victory for President Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The legislation to fight climate change and lower...
Taiwan Rejects China's 'One Country, Two Systems' Plan for the Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan rejects the "one country, two systems" model proposed by Beijing in a white paper published this week, the self-ruled island's foreign ministry said on Thursday. Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital. China was...
Paraguay Vice President to Quit After US Alleges Corruption
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Paraguay Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno said Friday he will resign next week shortly after he was included on a U.S. corruption list for his alleged involvement in offering bribes to a public official. The inclusion of Velázquez on the corruption list, announced by...
Ukraine Says It Will Respond to Shelling of Town, Vows to Hurt Russians More
(Reuters) - Ukraine will respond to the Russian shelling of a town and needs to consider how to inflict as much damage on Russia as possible to end the war quickly, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. Ukraine said 13 people died and 10 were wounded when Russia fired rockets...
Russian Journalist Detained, Charged Over War Criticism
Russian authorities detained a former state TV journalist who quit after staging an on-air protest against Moscow’s war in Ukraine and charged her Wednesday with spreading false information about Russia’s armed forces, according to her lawyer. Marina Ovsyannikova was charged over a separate street protest last month, when...
German Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Sues Bundestag to Regain Privileges -DPA
BERLIN (Reuters) -Gerhard Schroeder, who has become increasingly derided in Germany for his pro-Russian views, has filed a suit against Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament that seeks to reinstate his privileges as former chancellor, DPA reported. Schroeder, 78, was stripped of his right to a publicly funded office in...
U.S. Says China Used Pelosi's Taiwan Visit as Pretext to Alter Status Quo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Friday that China "overreacted" to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and used it as a pretext to try to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. The American response would be patient and effective, and...
Three Chinese Corporate Giants Leaving NY Stock Exchange
BEIJING (AP) — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd....
Ukraine Says 9 Russian Warplanes Destroyed in Crimea Blasts
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack, which would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were...
Latvia, Estonia Withdraw From China Cooperation Group
VILNIUS (Reuters) -Latvia and Estonia withdrew from a cooperation group between China and over a dozen Central and Eastern European countries on Thursday, following in the footsteps of Baltic neighbour Lithuania which withdrew last year. The move comes amid Western criticism towards China over escalating military pressure on democratically ruled...
Zelenskiy Tells Officials to Stop Discussing Tactics, Probe Opens Into Leak
(Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday told officials to stop talking to reporters about Kyiv's military tactics against Russia, saying such remarks were "frankly irresponsible". In the wake of blasts that wrecked a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday, the New York Times and Washington Post newspapers cited...
Trump Says He Is 'Cooperating Fully' With Federal Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday his attorneys and representatives "were cooperating fully," after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland gave a statement on an FBI search of Trump's Florida estate three days ago. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Caitlin Webber)
