Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
US News and World Report
Mexican Troops Sent to Border City After Deadly Cartel Clash
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Hundreds of Mexican soldiers were sent to the border city of Juarez Friday after a prison face-off between members of two rival cartels caused a riot and shootouts that killed 11 people, most of them civilians, authorities said. Los Chapos, members of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel formerly...
Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said.
US News and World Report
Putin Discusses Food and Fuel Supplies in Call With Malian Leader
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed possibly supplying food, fertilisers and fuel to Mali in a phone call with the African country's interim leader Assimi Goita on Wednesday, according to a Kremlin statement. Goita said on Twitter the two leaders talked about Russia's support for Mali's political transition. Goita's...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It Will Respond to Shelling of Town, Vows to Hurt Russians More
(Reuters) - Ukraine will respond to the Russian shelling of a town and needs to consider how to inflict as much damage on Russia as possible to end the war quickly, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. Ukraine said 13 people died and 10 were wounded when Russia fired rockets...
US News and World Report
Assad Opponents in Syria Protest Turkish 'Reconciliation' Call
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Thousands of people staged protests across parts of rebel-held northern Syria Friday after Turkey's foreign minister called for reconciliation between Syrian opposition groups backed by Ankara and the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. More than 11 years after civil war broke out in Syria, the northwest...
US News and World Report
German Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Sues Bundestag to Regain Privileges -DPA
BERLIN (Reuters) -Gerhard Schroeder, who has become increasingly derided in Germany for his pro-Russian views, has filed a suit against Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament that seeks to reinstate his privileges as former chancellor, DPA reported. Schroeder, 78, was stripped of his right to a publicly funded office in...
US News and World Report
Russian Journalist Detained, Charged Over War Criticism
Russian authorities detained a former state TV journalist who quit after staging an on-air protest against Moscow’s war in Ukraine and charged her Wednesday with spreading false information about Russia’s armed forces, according to her lawyer. Marina Ovsyannikova was charged over a separate street protest last month, when...
US News and World Report
China Calls U.S. 'Main Instigator' of Ukraine Crisis
LONDON (Reuters) - China, which Russia has sought as an ally since being cold-shouldered by the West over its invasion of Ukraine, has called the United States the "main instigator" of the crisis. In an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS published on Wednesday, China's ambassador to Moscow,...
US News and World Report
Israeli Families of 1972 Munich Olympics Victims to Boycott Ceremony-Bild
BERLIN (Reuters) - The families of Israeli athletes murdered at the 1972 Munich Olympics plan to boycott a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the attack in a row with German authorities over compensation, Bild newspaper reported on Thursday. Widows of the victims wrote to the premier of the state...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Tells Officials to Stop Discussing Tactics, Probe Opens Into Leak
(Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday told officials to stop talking to reporters about Kyiv's military tactics against Russia, saying such remarks were "frankly irresponsible". In the wake of blasts that wrecked a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday, the New York Times and Washington Post newspapers cited...
US News and World Report
In Gaza, Denial and Doubt Over Misfiring Rocket Claims
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - As the cleanup in Gaza continues from last weekend's brief conflict with Israel, another battle has continued over which side caused the casualties, after Israel said misfiring rockets from the Palestinian side killed 15 people in the enclave. According to Israeli military authorities, a fifth of the...
US News and World Report
Iranian Tanker Reloads Oil Confiscated by U.S. in Greece
ATHENS (Reuters) -An Iranian-flagged tanker is reloading oil confiscated in April by the United States after Greek authorities approved the release of the cargo, Iran's embassy in Athens and sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. "The operation to transfer Iran's stolen oil to the Lana ... is underway...
US News and World Report
'No One Can Stop Them': African Migrants Aim for Spain's Canary Islands
GRAN CANARIA (Reuters) - Standing in a cemetery of abandoned boats, Mohamed Fane picks a West African franc off the floor and shudders at the traumatic memory of his voyage from Senegal to the Canary Islands. After an arduous overland trip and months waiting, smugglers shepherded the 33-year-old carpenter into...
