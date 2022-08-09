ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
US News and World Report

Mexican Troops Sent to Border City After Deadly Cartel Clash

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Hundreds of Mexican soldiers were sent to the border city of Juarez Friday after a prison face-off between members of two rival cartels caused a riot and shootouts that killed 11 people, most of them civilians, authorities said. Los Chapos, members of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel formerly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#Bamako#Niger#Al Qaeda#Reuters#Malian#Islamic#Islamist
US News and World Report

Putin Discusses Food and Fuel Supplies in Call With Malian Leader

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed possibly supplying food, fertilisers and fuel to Mali in a phone call with the African country's interim leader Assimi Goita on Wednesday, according to a Kremlin statement. Goita said on Twitter the two leaders talked about Russia's support for Mali's political transition. Goita's...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says It Will Respond to Shelling of Town, Vows to Hurt Russians More

(Reuters) - Ukraine will respond to the Russian shelling of a town and needs to consider how to inflict as much damage on Russia as possible to end the war quickly, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. Ukraine said 13 people died and 10 were wounded when Russia fired rockets...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Assad Opponents in Syria Protest Turkish 'Reconciliation' Call

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Thousands of people staged protests across parts of rebel-held northern Syria Friday after Turkey's foreign minister called for reconciliation between Syrian opposition groups backed by Ankara and the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. More than 11 years after civil war broke out in Syria, the northwest...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Cars
US News and World Report

German Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Sues Bundestag to Regain Privileges -DPA

BERLIN (Reuters) -Gerhard Schroeder, who has become increasingly derided in Germany for his pro-Russian views, has filed a suit against Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament that seeks to reinstate his privileges as former chancellor, DPA reported. Schroeder, 78, was stripped of his right to a publicly funded office in...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian Journalist Detained, Charged Over War Criticism

Russian authorities detained a former state TV journalist who quit after staging an on-air protest against Moscow’s war in Ukraine and charged her Wednesday with spreading false information about Russia’s armed forces, according to her lawyer. Marina Ovsyannikova was charged over a separate street protest last month, when...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

China Calls U.S. 'Main Instigator' of Ukraine Crisis

LONDON (Reuters) - China, which Russia has sought as an ally since being cold-shouldered by the West over its invasion of Ukraine, has called the United States the "main instigator" of the crisis. In an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS published on Wednesday, China's ambassador to Moscow,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Israeli Families of 1972 Munich Olympics Victims to Boycott Ceremony-Bild

BERLIN (Reuters) - The families of Israeli athletes murdered at the 1972 Munich Olympics plan to boycott a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the attack in a row with German authorities over compensation, Bild newspaper reported on Thursday. Widows of the victims wrote to the premier of the state...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Tells Officials to Stop Discussing Tactics, Probe Opens Into Leak

(Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday told officials to stop talking to reporters about Kyiv's military tactics against Russia, saying such remarks were "frankly irresponsible". In the wake of blasts that wrecked a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday, the New York Times and Washington Post newspapers cited...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

In Gaza, Denial and Doubt Over Misfiring Rocket Claims

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - As the cleanup in Gaza continues from last weekend's brief conflict with Israel, another battle has continued over which side caused the casualties, after Israel said misfiring rockets from the Palestinian side killed 15 people in the enclave. According to Israeli military authorities, a fifth of the...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Iranian Tanker Reloads Oil Confiscated by U.S. in Greece

ATHENS (Reuters) -An Iranian-flagged tanker is reloading oil confiscated in April by the United States after Greek authorities approved the release of the cargo, Iran's embassy in Athens and sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. "The operation to transfer Iran's stolen oil to the Lana ... is underway...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

'No One Can Stop Them': African Migrants Aim for Spain's Canary Islands

GRAN CANARIA (Reuters) - Standing in a cemetery of abandoned boats, Mohamed Fane picks a West African franc off the floor and shudders at the traumatic memory of his voyage from Senegal to the Canary Islands. After an arduous overland trip and months waiting, smugglers shepherded the 33-year-old carpenter into...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy