Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police said Friday that a woman who was critically injured in a house fire earlier this week has died. "The Pawtucket Police Department was saddened to learn today that the victim in the Ballston Avenue dwelling fire, identified as Maria Cadenas, did not survive her injuries and passed away," police said in a release.
ABC6.com
Truck crashes into utility pole, then tree in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A truck crashed into a utility pole and then a tree in Providence early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Douglas Avenue. When police and fire crews arrived to the scene nobody was inside the truck. Police closed the road between Goddard...
ABC6.com
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
A volunteer firefighter & EMT stops to assist aid in Randolph crash that leaves 4 seriously injured
RANDOLPH, Mass. — One man is in critical condition and three others suffer serious injuries after a work van with five people onboard went over a guard rail in Randolph, according to officials. State Police told Boston 25 news that troopers responded to Route 93 northbound, near the junction...
ABC6.com
Police: 2 juveniles crash possibly stolen car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a fence in Providence early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Public and Milk streets. Providence police said two juveniles crashed the car that was possibly stolen. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed one person...
ABC6.com
Bristol fire crews respond to several lightning strikes in town
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) – Bristol fire crews responded to several lightning strikes in town Tuesday night, including one that left a condo complex without power for a couple of hours. Battalion Chief James Vieira said fire crews received several calls of lightning strikes in town starting around 6p.m. He...
ABC6.com
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman who witnessed a fire rip through a Pawtucket home told ABC 6 News that a grandmother helped her two sleeping grandsons to safety, but was trapped inside. The fire started just after 9 a.m. Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Pawtucket police said that one...
False Alarm: Massive water search in Dorchester called off after missing man located at work
BOSTON — An abrupt end Friday morning to a 3-hour water rescue in Dorchester Bay after authorities say the man they were searching for was not in the water after all. Instead, officials confirmed he was already at work in Norwell. Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, initially...
ABC6.com
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new video submitted to ABC 6 News shows firefighters rescuing two boys who were trapped inside of a burning home in Pawtucket, as flames burst out of the windows Wednesday morning. The fire happened at about 9 a.m. on Ballston Avenue. A witness told...
Driver cited in crash that killed beloved gardener
The driver who hit and killed an elderly woman in Providence over the weekend with his car has been cited, according to authorities.
ABC6.com
Arrest made in Providence East Side burglaries, suspect faces similar charges in East Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was arrested Friday in connection to a string of robberies in Providence, according to authorities. East Providence Police Lt. Michael Rapoza told ABC 6 News that Kevin Cunha will be facing charges for the burglaries on the East Side. Rapoza said Cunha, who’s...
ABC6.com
Dighton man accused of assaulting gas station workers in Auburn
AUBURN, Mass. (WLNE) — Auburn police said Wednesday that they arrested a Dighton man who is accused of assaulting a gas station clerk and her mother. Police said that 30-year-old Kyle Fitta was charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of malicious destruction of property.
nbcboston.com
At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston
At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
Valley Breeze
Fireworks incident, heat are the main blemishes on successful CumberlandFest
CUMBERLAND – A freak accident during the Saturday evening fireworks show at CumberlandFest over the weekend provided quite a scare to those impacted, but could have been much worse, said officials. Seven people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a fireworks incident at CumberlandFest last Saturday...
Police find missing 12-year-old girl
Police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday.
whdh.com
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
fallriverreporter.com
7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence
The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
ABC6.com
Warwick police to take part in body cam pilot program
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department said Friday it will be participating in a body cam pilot program. Chief Bradford Connor said the program will begin Tuesday. During the trial, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months and body cameras will...
ABC6.com
Woman arrested after 10 kilograms of meth found in search of Pawtucket apartment
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after a drug bust in Pawtucket. Pawtucket police said they searched an apartment on Jefferson Avenue after a “suspicious” package was sent from California. Inside the package, police found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. Rayne Goyette was charged with...
