ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Woman dies from injuries in Pawtucket house fire

Pawtucket police said Friday that a woman who was critically injured in a house fire earlier this week has died. "The Pawtucket Police Department was saddened to learn today that the victim in the Ballston Avenue dwelling fire, identified as Maria Cadenas, did not survive her injuries and passed away," police said in a release.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Truck crashes into utility pole, then tree in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A truck crashed into a utility pole and then a tree in Providence early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Douglas Avenue. When police and fire crews arrived to the scene nobody was inside the truck. Police closed the road between Goddard...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Grandmother who helped boys escape burning home in Pawtucket dies

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
PAWTUCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total Loss#Accident
ABC6.com

Police: 2 juveniles crash possibly stolen car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a fence in Providence early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Public and Milk streets. Providence police said two juveniles crashed the car that was possibly stolen. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed one person...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Bristol fire crews respond to several lightning strikes in town

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) – Bristol fire crews responded to several lightning strikes in town Tuesday night, including one that left a condo complex without power for a couple of hours. Battalion Chief James Vieira said fire crews received several calls of lightning strikes in town starting around 6p.m. He...
BRISTOL, RI
ABC6.com

Witness: Grandmother helps boys escape burning home, gets stuck inside

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman who witnessed a fire rip through a Pawtucket home told ABC 6 News that a grandmother helped her two sleeping grandsons to safety, but was trapped inside. The fire started just after 9 a.m. Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Pawtucket police said that one...
ABC6.com

Video shows firefighters rescuing boys trapped in burning home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new video submitted to ABC 6 News shows firefighters rescuing two boys who were trapped inside of a burning home in Pawtucket, as flames burst out of the windows Wednesday morning. The fire happened at about 9 a.m. on Ballston Avenue. A witness told...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Dighton man accused of assaulting gas station workers in Auburn

AUBURN, Mass. (WLNE) — Auburn police said Wednesday that they arrested a Dighton man who is accused of assaulting a gas station clerk and her mother. Police said that 30-year-old Kyle Fitta was charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of malicious destruction of property.
AUBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston

At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence

The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick police to take part in body cam pilot program

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department said Friday it will be participating in a body cam pilot program. Chief Bradford Connor said the program will begin Tuesday. During the trial, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months and body cameras will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy