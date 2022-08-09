Read full article on original website
Gallant Effort Falls Short in Extra Innings for Vincennes White Team
Campbellsville Kentucky came back from 4-1 down to defeat the Vincennes White team, 8=7, in nine innings. The Vincennes White team had a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth, when a two run homer by Campbellsville’s Will Landis made it 5-4 Campbellsville. The Vincennes Whites tied it in the sixth, and both teams traded a scoreless seventh and one-run eighth. The Whites led 7-6 in the ninth, when two Campbellsville runs sealed the victory.
Vincennes Green Returns to Action After 2 Day Layoff
The Vincennes Green team comes back after two days off to face Julington Creek, Florida in the third quarterfinal in the Championship round. The Vincennes Greens were the number 1 seed, as they won Pool A with a 3-1 record. The winner will play tonight in the Championship semifinals; the Cal Ripken 10 year-old World Series title game will be played at 1 pm Saturday. Other Championship quarterfinals today include Willamette Valley versus Mew Canaan Connecticut; Oahu Hawaii taking on Marlton New Jersey; and Florence Alabama facing South Lexington, Kentucky.
Vincennes White Falls to Clovis, California at Cal Ripken World Series
The Vincennes White team fell behind early, and could not catch up in a loss to Clovis California last nigh t, 6-1. That puts the Vincennes White team in the Iron Man bracket, playing today at the Cal Ripken World Series. (The White team is scheduled to play at 12:30 today on Earl Lawson Field– or the Blue diamond– since they are the five seed in Pool B. They will play the 4 seed from Pool D in the game this afternoon.
Increased Hotel Bookings for Cal Ripken World Series Seen in Vincennes
18 teams of Cal Ripken World Series contenders, and their fans and families, have filled available hotel space in Vincennes. The 10 year-old Cal Ripken World Series features teams from across the nation — from New England to California and Hawaii. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the City is...
Helping His Hands Still Helping in Kentucky
Vincennes-based Helping His Hands is thanking the community for donations to help keep their shelves stocked. At this time, Helping His Hands crews are still helping tornado victims in western Kentucky. However, they also expect eventually to help victims of recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. Helping His Hands president Scott...
Southwest Indiana Artillery Group Headed to Iraq
The 1-163D Field artillery headquartered in Evansville, with an armory in Vincennes has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing protective to coalition forces and assets. The departure ceremony for the 1-163D was conducted last night in Evansville as over 250 soldiers from the region are headed overseas to Iraq. Prior to heading overseas the unit will conduct over two months of specialized training state side.
VCSC, Vincennes Catholic Schools Back to the Books Today
Both Vincennes school corporations — Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic — hit the books starting today. They join Knox County’s two other corporations — North Knox and South Knox — in starting the school year. Both of the County corporations started on Tuesday. Dr. Shea...
Monkeypox Cases Not in Knox County At This Time
Officials have been raising awareness about monkeypox striking in parts of Indiana. However, at this time, no monkeypox cases have been reported in Knox County. The virus has been detected in around 15% of Indiana’s counties. However, Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says they only know of cases in one Indiana county — Marion County.
Scrimmages Set For Tonight, Tomorrow Night
(Volleyball Scrimmage tonight) The Vincennes Lincoln and Rivet girls volleyball teams will have. a scrimmage tonight at 6pm at Alice Arena. It will be the only match up between Rivet Coach Jill Ballinger and. her daughter Jensen as the teams do not play in the regular season. Jensen Ballinger was...
Nash Dunn Named Permanent President of KCARC
Nash Dunn has been named as the president of the Vincennes group KCARC. Dunn was the interim president of the group since the departure of Mike Carney in April of 2022. Dunn is the second KCARC president, following Carney’s 50 years in charge. He has also been the Chief Operating Officer of KCARC since October of last year. In that position, he managed KCARC Industries, Program Service, and Finance.
Another Batch of Kids Head Back to School Today
Area students continue to head back to the classroom this week. Students in the North Daviess and Barr Reeve School Corporations head back to the classroom today, as do students in the Pike County School Corporation. Students in the Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic school systems head back tomorrow. Police...
BPW Approves SIDC Administration of Final Phase of VPD Window Grant
The Vincennes Board of Works will use the Southern Indiana Development Commission to administer the final part of a window grant. The grant is for the final phase of upgrading the windows for the Vincennes Police Department. The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward improving the efficiency of the windows,...
VU “Going Further, Faster” for 2022-23 School Year
Vincennes University is “Going Further, Faster.” That was the tone of the opening meeting speech by University President Chuck Johnson to faculty and staff at V-U’s opening meeting. Johnson laid out six priorities during the session at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. They include enhanced enrollment...
Officials Investigating Building Collapse in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville officials are still looking into a possible collapsed roof at a vacant State Street building. The building was located in the 11-hundred block of State Street, and affected two buildings in that block. The affected block has been closed while the investigation and work on the buildings continues.
Washington Police Seeking Help to Solve Sunday Burglary
Washington Police are asking the public for assistance in a burglary/theft investigation at Sterling and Company on East Main Street. Officers were called to the business Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information concerning the incident contact Central Dispatch at 812.254.1060.
Knox County Council Approves LIT Tax for Townships, Volunteer Fire Departments
The Knox County Council approved a distribution of public safety local income tax — or LIT — to various townships and volunteer fire departments. The extra vote to set those amounts were required by state law. Various amounts will be sent to each department. The amount each department...
