ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

15 Plants Perfect For An East-Facing Window

By Kailen Skewis
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHTiR_0hA6SKhZ00

Unique plants that can only survive in warm, humid climates typically make great houseplants in the colder regions of the United States. For many tropical plants, such as umbrella trees, orchids, and goldfish plants, east-facing windows provide the best source of light that mimics their native environment. In general, these tropical species typically grow in the forest, where they receive filtered light, temperatures above 55 degrees Fahrenheit, and lots of humidity. These are the conditions you'll want to replicate for your plants at home, as per Pennington .

With east-facing windows, you can turn one or more of your rooms into a foliage-filled oasis. Here, we will tell you about some of the best plants to keep on your windowsill, in a hanging planter, or on a nearby shelf. But, before you get ahead of yourself, be sure to know the growing requirements for your favorite species before you buy. This way, you can raise them right the first time.

Jade Plant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1rlz_0hA6SKhZ00

The jade plant (Crassula argentea) is one of those houseplants that most home gardeners can't live without. This extremely popular succulent plant is low-maintenance and drought-tolerant, and it can handle several different types of lighting, as explained by the University of Florida Extension . When kept in an east-facing window, your jade plant will live for many years and blossom if you're lucky.

Bloom Season: Spring

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 11

Growing Conditions: Bright, medium, or low indirect light

Soil Type: Well-draining potting mix

Size: 2 to 4 feet tall and 1 to 3 feet wide

Nerve Plant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IuOc_0hA6SKhZ00

Nerve plants (Fittonia albivenis) are commonly grown indoors in colder climates. However, because they love warm weather and some sunlight, these herbaceous perennials enjoy an indirectly sunny window. Here, they will stay warm but not be burned by harsh sunshine, as per Missouri Botanical Garden .

Bloom Season: Summer

USDA Growing Zone: 11 to 12

Growing Conditions: Bright indirect light

Soil Type: Peaty or soil-based potting medium

Size: 6 inches tall and 1 foot wide

Peace Lily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQhkH_0hA6SKhZ00

Peace lilies (Spathiphyllum spp.) can be identified by their glossy, oval leaves and their unique white flowers. As noted by Clemson Cooperative Extension , these plants have great air-purifying abilities, which make them wonderful houseplants. Though peace lilies are tolerant of most growing conditions, it's best to keep them in an indirectly sunny spot with well-draining soil that is watered regularly .

Bloom Season: Spring

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 11

Growing Conditions: Bright indirect light

Soil Type: Well-draining potting mix

Size: 1 to 6 feet tall

Moth Orchid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5SWQ_0hA6SKhZ00

Moth orchids (Phalaenopsis spp.) are frequently grown as houseplants because they need specific conditions to bloom. According to the University of Maryland Extension , these orchids enjoy chipped bark instead of soil, plenty of humidity, and bright indirect light from an east-facing window.

Bloom Season: Winter to spring

USDA Growing Zone: 11 to 12

Growing Conditions: Bright indirect light

Soil Type: Loose bark or another loose potting medium

Size: 3 feet tall maximum

Dumb Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dI7a2_0hA6SKhZ00

Dumb cane (Dieffenbachia spp.) is a tall growing plant with lots of tropical-looking leaves, as described by Miracle-Gro . Most people choose to grow their dumb cane inside because few are lucky enough to live in the right region to grow them outdoors. Still, it makes for a great houseplant that brightens up any room.

Bloom Season: Rarely flowers

USDA Growing Zone: 11 to 12

Growing Conditions: Bright indirect light

Soil Type: Lightweight potting mix

Size: Up to 6 feet tall and 3 feet wide

Calla Lily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbQF1_0hA6SKhZ00

Calla lilies (Zantedeschia rehmannii) are grown from bulbs similar to tulips or daffodils. They develop quickly and flower throughout the spring. You can choose from several colors of calla lilies, including yellow, rose, white, orange, or maroon, as Longfield Gardens notes.

Bloom Season: Early to late spring

USDA Growing Zone: 8 to 10

Growing Conditions: Bright to medium light

Soil Type: Well-draining, organic potting mix

Size: 1 to 2 feet tall

False Shamrock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVQmv_0hA6SKhZ00

The false shamrock plant (Oxalis triangularis) will remind you of the weedy three-leaf clover species that you may find in a patch of grass. However, this plant is much larger and forms a clump of green or purple foliage littered with small white flowers in the summer, says Gardenia . False shamrock is considered invasive in some areas, so keeping it indoors in an east-facing window is better than planting it outdoors.

Bloom Season: Summer

USDA Growing Zone: 8 to 11

Growing Conditions: Bright indirect light

Soil Type: Well-draining potting mix

Size: 1 foot tall and 2 feet wide

Goldfish Plant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PYr3_0hA6SKhZ00

The goldfish plant (Nematanthus gregarius) is named for its orange and yellow tubular flowers that are shaped like small goldfish. Also called the clog plant, this trailing subshrub is characterized by plump green leaves and clusters of blossoms in the summer, as mentioned by RHS .

Bloom Season: Summer

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 11

Growing Conditions: Bright indirect light

Soil Type: Well-draining, organic potting mix

Size: 20 inches tall and 40 inches wide

Umbrella Tree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDKuQ_0hA6SKhZ00

The umbrella tree (Schefflera arboricola) is a Taiwanese evergreen shrub that is grown as a houseplant in the United States. It requires some maintenance, such as pruning, but it won't need frequent watering, as explained by North Carolina State Extension . Still, keep in mind that this small tree contains toxic calcium oxalate crystals in its leaves, so you must keep it far out of reach from children and pets.

Bloom Season: Summer

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 12

Growing Conditions: Bright indirect light

Soil Type: Well-draining potting soil

Size: 6 feet tall and 3 feet wide

Croton Plant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWmpR_0hA6SKhZ00

Croton plants (Codiaeum variegatum) are a household favorite among many novice and expert houseplant gardeners. The species' bright foliage adds color and excitement to a home filled with greenery. However, for the best leaf color, owners of croton plants should provide them with high humidity, bright indirect light, and regular watering, as taught by Missouri Botanical Garden .

Bloom Season: Year-round

USDA Growing Zone: 11 to 12

Growing Conditions: Bright indirect light

Soil Type: Well-draining potting mix

Size: 2 to 6 feet tall and wide

Swiss Cheese Plant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbKxm_0hA6SKhZ00

The monstera plant (Monstera deliciosa), which is also known as the swiss cheese plant, is a climbing vine, as per the University of Connecticut . However, when kept indoors, the vines are grown as a cluster to make the plant look like a shrub. You will recognize the swiss cheese plant from its giant leaves with many holes that give it its common name.

Bloom Season: Rarely flowers indoors

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 12

Growing Conditions: Bright to medium indirect light

Soil Type: Well-draining, organic potting mix

Size: Up to 15 feet tall indoors

Areca Palm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KL4Xr_0hA6SKhZ00

Areca palms (Dypsis lutescens) grow quite tall in nature, but when kept as houseplants, they tend to stay only a few feet tall. The areca palm leaves are fan-like and require high humidity to stay green and waxy. In the summer, this palm may produce yellow flowers that give way to yellow-orange fruits, though this is unlikely to occur indoors, explains North Carolina State Extension .

Bloom Season: Summer

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 11

Growing Conditions: Bright indirect light

Soil Type: Well-draining potting mix

Size: Up to 10 feet tall

Boston Fern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUorM_0hA6SKhZ00

The Boston fern (Nephrolepis exaltata 'Bostoniensis') is chosen again and again for its broad evergreen fronds that grow up to 4 feet long, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison . The plant grows well in a container and looks even better in a hanging planter. Depending on your USDA zone, you can hang it outside during the summer in a sunny location.

Bloom Season: Does not flower

USDA Growing Zone: 9 to 11

Growing Conditions: Bright indirect light

Soil Type: Well-draining potting soil

Size: Up to 7 feet tall

Fiddle Leaf Fig

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M0bM0_0hA6SKhZ00

Fiddle leaf figs (Ficus lyrata) are grown as houseplants in a sunny window in most regions of the United States. These trees, which grow between 2 and 10 feet tall indoors, are well-known for their large, glossy leaves that resemble fiddles, as explained by Missouri Botanical Garden .

Bloom Season: Rarely flowers indoors

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 12

Growing Conditions: Medium indirect light

Soil Type: Soil-based potting mix

Size: 2 to 10 feet indoors

Heartleaf Philodendron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJwwO_0hA6SKhZ00

The heartleaf philodendron (Philodendron hederaceum), also called parlor ivy, is a climbing vine that features heart-shaped leaves on slender stems, describes North Carolina State Extension . Plant owners commonly grow their philodendron in a container placed on a shelf where the cascading stems can fall toward the floor.

Bloom Season: Spring and summer

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 11

Growing Conditions: Bright indirect light

Soil Type: Well-draining potting mix

Size: 4 inches to 6 feet long

Read this next: 15 Flowering Annuals That Will Last All Summer

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

15 Ground Cover Plants You Should Grow Instead Of Grass In Your Yard

There are a number of reasons replacing traditional turf grass in your yard is a good idea. The variations allow beauty and uniqueness and tend to be environmentally beneficial, often requiring less watering and energy-laden upkeep like pruning and mowing. Well-chosen groundcovers also assist in keeping your yard or neighborhood more ecologically diverse and solve common problems like erosion or drought conditions.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbaceous Plants#Native Plant#Facing Windows#Medi
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
FLORIDA STATE
Anita Durairaj

The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts

Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
MONTANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
58K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy