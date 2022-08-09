Read full article on original website
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South Of The Duluth – Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
Your home's history in stories and pictures, now available online
EDINA, Minn. — There is more to a home than its square footage and how much it last sold for. Now, an ambitious project is adding a story to the search for a new home by allowing everyone to explore its history. The website is HouseNovel.com, created by Edina...
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
Mall of America shooting: 2 arrested in Chicago for shots fired in famous Minneapolis mall
Police said two men were arrested in Chicago in connection with the shots fired at Mall of America last week.
Mother Sues Walmart After Daughter Dies In Fire In MN Store Lot
(Minneapolis, MN) — A woman is suing Walmart after her daughter died in a fire in the store’s parking lot north of Minneapolis. Essie McKenzie accuses the retailer of negligence and wrongful death due to a lack of oversight. The suit claims Walmart has a policy that welcomes RV campers to stay overnight in their parking lots. The plaintiff’s daughter died in August 2019 when a fire spread from a recreational camper to a car where six-year-old Ty’rah White was inside. The victim’s nine-year-old sister was badly disfigured.
Mall of America celebrates 30 years as the largest mall in... America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Do you remember where you were on Aug. 11, 1992? If you were in Minnesota, chances were you might have been waiting to hear about that new mall up in the Twin Cities that everyone was talking about. If you were lucky, maybe you were even...
NBC26
Pay-what-you-can restaurants want everyone to afford to eat
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Bright and early in the day, the kitchen comes alive at Provision Community Restaurant. “A vegetable tofu dish with curry that's going to be served on rice,” said Kenny Beck. “[They’re] working on a fruit crisp and then making a salad as well.”
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified
A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning." His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner. The...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Raise Concerns About Rise of ‘Ghost Guns’
Brooklyn Park police are concerned about a rise in so-called “ghost guns.” Officials say they are seeing a significant increase of these types of weapons being used in crimes. A ghost gun is a privately manufactured firearm. Some people use 3D printers or purchase kits to make them....
Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases
MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
Three places to get THC-infused drinks in the Twin Cities
Twin Cities breweries are rolling out THC-infused beverages. Here are three places to try the trending drinks. What to know: The legal limit for edibles and beverages in Minnesota is 5 milligrams of THC. Though these are sold at breweries, THC beverages can't also include alcohol. 🍋 Indeed Brewing: The...
fox9.com
Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago
(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
Minnesota Camp Counselor Charged With Shooting Arrows At Little Kids
I think I only went to camp once as a kid. It was a good experience, as I remember it. Pretty sure there wasn't any negative interaction with camp counselors or any discipline administered during my stay. Parents that send their kids off to camp should be able to count...
fox9.com
St. Paul man charged in overdose of 2-year-old in Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old man faces charges after authorities say a 2-year-old overdosed from fentanyl in April. Lamondre Reece, 25, was charged Tuesday with one count of child endangerment for the April 18 incident after a child was found unresponsive from an overdose in an Eden Prairie apartment on the 11100 block of Anderson Lakes Parkway.
High E. coli levels shut down 3 Minneapolis beaches
MINNEAPOLIS – Three Minneapolis beaches are closed to swimmers due to dangerous bacteria.The Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board says there's too much E. coli at two beaches on Bde Maka Ska -- Thomas Beach and 32nd Street Beach -- and at Lake Hiawatha Beach.E. coli can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Swimmers should stay out of the water until tests show the bacteria has cleared out. Click here for the latest beach water quality status.
Hudson Star-Observer
PHOTOS: Spectacular St. Croix River property for sale in Hudson
The property offers private access for the six homes that share the beach front, which comes with the potential for a boat slip. There is also an additional 12 shared acres. The home has exquisite southwest views of the St. Croix River and beautiful trails to take it all in.
TODAY.com
They met while in recovery from substance use. Now they’re getting married
When Sean O'Donnell walked into the national RX Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit in 2018, he didn't intend on doing more than connecting with colleagues and learning more about the field. O'Donnell had begun using substances at 14 and continued until he was an adult. When he arrived at the...
Cub Scouts in western Wisconsin attempt to break world record for longest Hot Wheels track
HOULTON, Wis. — Breaking a world record isn’t easy. It takes hard work, planning and a dedicated team to make it happen. A group of Cub Scouts and parents in western Wisconsin had it all, and decided to make a go of it Tuesday afternoon. The group was...
KARE in the Air 'barn hops' over Schiltgen farms in Lake Elmo
LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Barns are a time-honored part of Minnesota's landscape. And this summer... KARE in the Air is going "barn hopping." First stop and the subject of this installment of our ongoing drone series is the North Star Farm Barn in Lake Elmo. This is no ordinary...
