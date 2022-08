Our Camp Discovery program is a great place for your camper to make friends, learn about nature and participate in structured and unstructured play. Campers will experience the excitement of science through bug catching, bird watching, animal feeding, archery, hikes, games, activities, exploration and nature discovery! Participate one day or all three. Each day campers should dress for the weather, wear closed-toe shoes, bring a water bottle, sunscreen, morning and afternoon snack and a sack lunch. Please note that we are not a peanut free facility; our animal food and bird feed contain peanuts.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO