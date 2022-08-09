ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bay Bridge gearing up for racecourse return

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXFaY_0hA6Posc00

Sir Michael Stoute will continue to weigh up his options for Bay Bridge as the colt nears a return to action.

From the first crop of foals sired by Prix du Jockey Club winner New Bay, he notched up five successive wins in taking the Group Three Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on his seasonal debut in May.

He was then beaten a length by State Of Rest when odds-on in the Group One Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and did not get much room at a crucial stage when fourth to Vadeni in the Coral-Eclipse when last seen in early July.

The four-year-old, owned by James Wigan in partnership with Ballylinch Stud, has been given a break since and holds Group One entries in the Irish Champion Stakes, Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and the Champion Stakes.

The first of those potential targets, over his regular 10-furlong trip, takes place at Leopardstown on September 10.

We just have to get him into fast work – he seems very close to it now. So, we will tune him up and then make a decision

However, Stoute says he is still pondering options.

“We just haven’t defined a plan yet, but he is back getting busy now,” said the Derby-winning handler.

“We just have to get him into fast work – he seems very close to it now. So, we will tune him up and then make a decision.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

No link between sudden death of teenager and MR vaccine, coroner finds

No link has been established between the sudden death of a Co Down teenager in 1994 and him receiving an MR vaccine 10 days earlier, a coroner has found. Instead, coroner Suzanne Anderson recorded the death of 15-year-old Christopher Coulter at his home in Hillsborough as a case of sudden, unexplained death in adolescence.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Stoute
newschain

Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Mr Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Bridge#Racecourse#Prix Du Jockey Club#State Of Rest#Royal Ascot#Group One#The Irish Champion Stakes#Prix De L Arc De Triomphe#The Champion Stakes#Derby
newschain

Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury their relationship affected her career

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs has told a jury her relationship with the former Manchester United footballer had a negative impact on her career. PR executive Kate Greville, 36, said Giggs undermined her career ambitions on numerous occasions, as she took to the witness box again on Thursday to continue giving evidence in the trial of the former Welsh international at Manchester Crown Court.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Chindit has opportunity to shine without Baaeed

Having chased the tail of the brilliant Baaeed on a few occasions this season, Chindit bids to get back on the winning trail in the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday. Richard Hannon’s four-year-old is a high-class colt in his own right, as advertised by his victories in the...
ANIMALS
newschain

Oj Lifestyle shocks Newbury rivals with 125-1 success

Winners priced 125-1 are rare, yet Oj Lifestyle might be a bit better than the bare form of Newbury’s seven-furlong Make Your Best Bet at BetVictor EBF Maiden suggests, according to winning jockey Tom Queally. Though unconsidered in the market, the Gary Moore-trained Gleneagles colt improved markedly from his...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Prescott ‘privileged’ to train Group One star Alpinista

Sir Mark Prescott feels he is in a privileged position being allowed to train Alpinista as a five-year-old, with the mare on the verge of winning a fifth consecutive Group One in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday. Successful on her racecourse debut in July 2019, and second in the...
ANIMALS
newschain

Suspect who tried to breach FBI office dies in stand-off

Police in Ohio are investigating the motives of an armed man who they say tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office, fled and died hours later in a rural stand-off with officers. The FBI is warning agents to take extra precautions amid increased social media threats to its employees...
CINCINNATI, OH
newschain

Rollercoaster crash at German amusement park injures 34

Two rollercoaster trains have crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely. One rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported. Three helicopters were...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Supreme Court refuses to hear Jeremy Corbyn appeal in libel case

Jeremy Corbyn has been refused permission to bring a Supreme Court challenge against a ruling in a libel claim brought against the former Labour leader by a political blogger. Commentator Richard Millett is suing Mr Corbyn over remarks he made during an interview on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show in 2018, when he was leader of the opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newschain

Clutterbuck steers Alpine to Colwick Cup gold

Rhys Clutterbuck enjoyed a fine day in the saddle when he guided Ed de Giles’ Alpine Stroll to victory in the feature Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Colwick Cup Handicap at Nottingham on Friday. The apprentice, who is based in Sussex with Gary Moore, has already surpassed his previous best seasonal...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy