ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Birmingham Phoenix v S Brave Hlts

Moeen Ali's Birmingham Phoenix take on James Vince's Southern Brave in Birmingham in the men's season of The Hundred. This is a rematch of last year's final. (10.08)
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Cross
Person
Tammy Beaumont
Person
Sophie Ecclestone
Person
Deandra Dottin
Person
Jemimah Rodrigues
SkySports

Aissatou Tounkara: Manchester United Women sign France defender

Manchester United Women have completed the signing of France international Aissatou Tounkara. The defender joins after four seasons with Primera Division Femenina side Atletico de Madrid Femenino and has signed a two-year deal. The 27-year-old featured for France at this summer's Women's European Championships, reaching the semi-final stage of the...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester Originals#New Challenge#Generation#Northern Superchargers#Trent Rockets
SkySports

Fixtures announced for European Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Scotland

Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Gibraltar and Isle of Man will take to court at Emirates Arena in Glasgow. This will be the fourth of five qualifiers for the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. The competition will be played in a round robin format, with final standings determining qualification.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Super League

Super League: Warrington Wolves move step closer to survival with 32-18 victory over Toulouse. Warrington Wolves virtually assured their Betfred Super League survival with a thrilling 32-18 victory over fellow strugglers Toulouse Olympique at the Halliwell Jones stadium. The win moves Daryl Powell's side six points clear of the bottom-of-the-table...
RUGBY
SkySports

Super League: What's gone wrong for Warrington Wolves in 2022?

They are four points above the relegation place currently occupied by their Round 23 opponents and a 32-6 defeat away to Wigan Warriors last week means they have now won just two of their last 12 matches. This was not how 2022 was supposed to be for the Wolves. A...
RUGBY
SkySports

Challenge Cup: Wembley to host 2023 women's and men's finals on same day

The 2023 finals will take place on Saturday, August 12 - with the 1895 Cup final and Year 7 Champion Schools also forming part of finals day. The Rugby Football League opted to take the 2022 final to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May because Wembley was not available and, after it proved largely popular with fans, has not ruled out one day returning to the venue, although it has a long-term deal with the national stadium company.
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy