SkySports
Top bins! | Keira Walsh's sensational strike in ultimate finishing challenge
England's Keira Walsh takes on the ultimate finishing drill on Soccer AM, with some early top bin action too! Watch the full drill with Mike Dean on the Soccer AM YouTube channel.
SkySports
The Hundred: Lauren Winfield-Hill stars as Oval Invincibles complete record run chase vs Northern Superchargers
Oval Invincibles secured a record-run-chase victory over Northern Superchargers with Lauren Winfield-Hill's 74no off 42 balls proving the key as the women's Hundred competition got under way. In the second match of The Hundred's first double-header of 2022 at the Kia Oval, the Invincibles claimed a storming win as they...
SkySports
The Hundred: Will Smeed hits first century in competition as Birmingham Phoenix beat Southern Brave
On a history-making night, Will Smeed hit the first century in The Hundred and Henry Brookes took five wickets at Edgbaston as Birmingham Phoenix beat defending champions Southern Brave. The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave - score summary. Birmingham Phoenix: 176-4 from 100 balls - Smeed (101 off 50...
SkySports
Birmingham Phoenix v S Brave Hlts
Moeen Ali's Birmingham Phoenix take on James Vince's Southern Brave in Birmingham in the men's season of The Hundred. This is a rematch of last year's final. (10.08)
SkySports
Danny McGuire says he doesn't feel a connection to Leeds any longer as Hull KR prepare for Rhinos visit
As one of the Rhinos' greatest-ever players, McGuire knows what it means to represent the blue and amber, having won eight Grand Finals with the Yorkshire club over his 16 years at Headingley. Super League fixtures | Standings | Rugby League live on Sky Sports. But now, after being part...
SkySports
The Hundred: Davina Perrin, 15, eager to 'show what she can do' with Birmingham Phoenix
Perrin has been added to a squad which includes the likes of Australian great Ellyse Perry and England pair Amy Jones and Issy Wong and would become the competition's youngest-ever player if she is selected in the coming weeks - a call up which she described as "surreal" and "left her speechless".
SkySports
Aissatou Tounkara: Manchester United Women sign France defender
Manchester United Women have completed the signing of France international Aissatou Tounkara. The defender joins after four seasons with Primera Division Femenina side Atletico de Madrid Femenino and has signed a two-year deal. The 27-year-old featured for France at this summer's Women's European Championships, reaching the semi-final stage of the...
SkySports
Racing League tables: London and The South extend advantage at the top as Sean Levey leads race for £20k prize
London and The South extended their advantage at the top of Racing League with a double at Lingfield on week two of the competition. Starting the evening with a 46-point lead, Matt Chapman's side secured maximum points (25) in races three and seven as Immortal Beauty and Diamond Bay both scored.
SkySports
Shane Walsh says club transfer to Kilmacud Crokes will help to prolong his playing career
The Tribe marksman, who recently kicked 0-9 in the All-Ireland final against Kerry, has submitted his papers to switch from Kilkerrin-Clonberne to the Stillorgan outfit. He has cited reduced travel times prolonging his career as one of the main reasons. "It's circumstantial I suppose. I'm not 21 years of age...
SkySports
Raheem Sterling: New Chelsea signing aiming to be leader on return to London as a 'grown adult'
Raheem Sterling has pledged to be an outspoken leader at Chelsea, after returning to home city London as a "grown adult". The 27-year-old is back living in London for the first time in more than 10 years, after majorly successful stints with Liverpool and Manchester City. Sterling said his £47.5million...
SkySports
Frazer Clarke to fight in Liverpool BOXXER event as heavyweight makes third professional outing
Heavyweight sensation Frazer 'Big Fraze' Clarke has been added to the line-up for the latest BOXXER event taking place on Saturday, September 3 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports. The 31-year-old Burton battler will head into his latest fight fresh off his stunning stoppage win...
SkySports
Fixtures announced for European Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Scotland
Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Gibraltar and Isle of Man will take to court at Emirates Arena in Glasgow. This will be the fourth of five qualifiers for the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. The competition will be played in a round robin format, with final standings determining qualification.
SkySports
Fallon Sherrock insists she has 'proven' she can win titles when not playing against men
Sherrock will be appearing in August's World Series of Darts treble-header which will be her first appearance since her success at Blackpool's Winter Gardens, where she defeated Aileen de Graaf to scoop the £10,000 winner's prize. The Milton Keynes ace also defeated Irish teenager Katie Sheldon and former women's...
SkySports
Super League
Super League: Warrington Wolves move step closer to survival with 32-18 victory over Toulouse. Warrington Wolves virtually assured their Betfred Super League survival with a thrilling 32-18 victory over fellow strugglers Toulouse Olympique at the Halliwell Jones stadium. The win moves Daryl Powell's side six points clear of the bottom-of-the-table...
SkySports
Prix Jean Romanet: Frankie Dettori booked to ride Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant for European debut
Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride Melbourne Cup heroine Verry Elleegant on her European debut in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet later this month, live on Sky Sports Racing. The seven-year-old was partnered by top southern hemisphere rider James McDonald in nine of her 11 Group One victories for...
SkySports
Super League: What's gone wrong for Warrington Wolves in 2022?
They are four points above the relegation place currently occupied by their Round 23 opponents and a 32-6 defeat away to Wigan Warriors last week means they have now won just two of their last 12 matches. This was not how 2022 was supposed to be for the Wolves. A...
SkySports
Marc Guehi exclusive interview: Crystal Palace defender on Chelsea 'hurt', Premier League adaptation and England
Growing up in the south London borough of Lewisham, football was just a hobby for Marc Guehi. Something to enjoy on the weekends, not anything he envisaged making a career from. At home, education and faith came first. That was the message from Guehi's parents, who brought him to London...
SkySports
Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford complete £16.7m transfer deal for Sampdoria midfielder
Brentford have completed a £16.7m deal for Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, with the Bees ending their search for Christian Eriksen's replacement. The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a contract until 2027 and becomes the club's sixth Danish first-team player. Brentford were looking for a new attacking midfielder after losing out...
SkySports
Challenge Cup: Wembley to host 2023 women's and men's finals on same day
The 2023 finals will take place on Saturday, August 12 - with the 1895 Cup final and Year 7 Champion Schools also forming part of finals day. The Rugby Football League opted to take the 2022 final to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May because Wembley was not available and, after it proved largely popular with fans, has not ruled out one day returning to the venue, although it has a long-term deal with the national stadium company.
SkySports
Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder to leave county but wants to continue playing at 46 years old
Stevens joined Kent from Leicestershire in 2005, amassing more than 22,000 runs and 43 centuries, as well as winning the player of the year award numerous times during his 630 games for the county. Stevens has played in just five LV= Insurance County Championship matches for Kent in 2022, hampered...
