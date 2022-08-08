Read full article on original website
Showers For Some
Mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog kick off this Thursday morning as the overall cooler pattern prevails the next several days. Cooler, relative to the high heat that we just had, but not all that cold. In fact, temps today run in the mid to upper 80s near and northwest of 495. We’ll hold closer to 80 around the Boston metro area and run in the 70s along the coast. It’ll be coolest across Southeast Mass, where some midday showers likely fall as well. The highest chance for showers will be around midday (11am-2pm) there.
The Heat is Over!
Finally! The heat is done. I’ll assume that everyone is tired of feeling it, doesn’t want to talk about it or hear about it. So let’s not haha. Aside from the fact it was the hottest 30 day stretch for Boston and we strung six consecutive days together of highs over 95 degrees!
Final Day of the Heat
It’s been a long time coming but the extreme heat is finally coming to an end after today. That said, it’s still hot and humid today which will make feels like temperatures return to 100° so the heat advisory rolls on for one more day. Yesterday Boston...
Commuters skeptical of Orange Line replacement buses ahead of shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - With a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line on the horizon, Boston residents and commuters are skeptical of the ability of the MBTA’s replacement buses to sufficiently fill the role of the trains. “It’s going to be a nightmare,” one man told 7NEWS. “A nightmare for...
Government says over half of MA suffering from severe drought
BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that 57% of Massachusetts is in a severe drought, with 95% experiencing moderate drought conditions as the hot, dry weather takes its toll. “Conditions seemed to have worsened over the course of the summer so far, and the secretary of...
West Nile Virus detected in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Mosquito samples recently collected in Worcester have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. The city announced the discovery on Thursday and said a spray operation has been ordered for parts of Worcester’s north side, where the...
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
Orange Line mayors express concern over shutdown
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Orange Line shutdown is right around the corner starting August 19, leaving little time for alternate travel plans to be finalized. The Somerville and Medford Mayors said they feel concerned. “With very little time to plan and implement resolutions or to try to ease the...
North Andover woman gives birth in kitchen
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Keith and Eliza Barnard’s baby girl, Nylah Lou, made her grand entrance into the world a little earlier than expected– in the couple’s kitchen. “To be able to come together just the two of with us with our son sleeping down the...
As 30-day shutdown looms, advocacy group calls for alternate plan for Orange Line
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - With less than 10 days until a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line begins, a Boston-based nonprofit is proposing an alternative plan that would keep the line running longer. “A Better City” is calling on the MBTA to consider a different schedule for getting much-needed repairs...
Environmental group warns faulty tests may be keeping people out of the water for no reason
BOSTON (WHDH) - Environmental nonprofit Save the Harbor Save the Bay is raising questions about red flag water quality warnings at state beaches. The group said that the lengthy test turnaround times could lead to inaccuracy. “The tests that we use, that the Department of Conservation and Recreation collects, and...
Everett teen shot on family vacation home from hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett teen is home from the hospital three months after he was shot while on a family vacation in Canada. Fourteen-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin left Spaulding Rehab for his home in Tewksbury with his dad and extended family. “Look at him now,” said Sandrick’s father Ricardo Jorcelin....
Alabama man arrested in connection with 1980 murder
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have arrested an Alabama man in connection with the 1980 murder of a 19-year-old mother in a hotel room. Police arrested Steven Fike, 62, on an outstanding Suffolk Superior Court Warrant for Murder and rape in connection with Wendy Dansereau’s homicide. Fike, who was...
Police: 1 person shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was shot in Mattapan Thursday night near Selden Street and Oak Hill Avenue, according to authorities. Police said the individual was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. No arrests have been made. No other information was immediately available. This...
Son of MBTA Chief of Police arraigned on charges linked to July homicide in Everett
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Commuter Rail conductor accused in an Everett homicide case went before a judge on Thursday. Brian Green, the son of the MBTA’s Chief of Police Kenneth Green, according to 7NEWS sources, was in Malden District Court where he entered a “not guilty” plea during his arraignment.
22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
Provincetown declares ‘sewer emergency’, bans most water use for 2 days
PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Provincetown has declared a “sewer emergency” in its main commercial area, banning nearly all water use for the next 48 hours. “We came here to, you know, have a casual, good laid back time, and unfortunately, most of the restaurants and shops are closed,” said tourist Ryan Cullen. “Not getting to try the taste of the area as much as we would have liked to.”
Crane tips onto Winchester construction site
WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A crane at a Winchester construction site tipped onto a partially finished building, damaging the building. According to the Winchester Police Department, the Rubicon construction site is for a partially constructed five-story apartment complex on Wainwright Road and Cambridge Road near the Woburn line. “Upon arrival...
Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
Crash involving unmarked police cruiser leaves at least one person injured in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an unmarked police cruiser in Dorchester early Thursday morning. Emergency responders were called around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Canterbury Lane and Morton Street, where the crash occurred. Details on what led up...
