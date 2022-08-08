Mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog kick off this Thursday morning as the overall cooler pattern prevails the next several days. Cooler, relative to the high heat that we just had, but not all that cold. In fact, temps today run in the mid to upper 80s near and northwest of 495. We’ll hold closer to 80 around the Boston metro area and run in the 70s along the coast. It’ll be coolest across Southeast Mass, where some midday showers likely fall as well. The highest chance for showers will be around midday (11am-2pm) there.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO