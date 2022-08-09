Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Times
Bob Dennis: Is this a koan?
So … your publisher Allison Pattillo promised answers and an explanation of what transpired to create the mess at The Times. Now your (new) editor Don Rogers says he’s not. Which is it? Are you all going to pretend nothing happened, and hope it all fades away like...
Aspen Times
Donald Wilson: Nothin’ like the Crud, then ‘Aspen 2.0’
Joy reigned supreme last Saturday afternoon at the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Ice Cream Social. Joy, that is, and Aspen Crud. What in the world is Aspen Crud? It’s a concoction marrying vanilla ice cream with bourbon that will knock your socks off. Enjoying one, two or even...
Aspen Times
Holly McLain: That’s a park, not a wetlands in Snowmass Village
Town Park wetlands? If you build it they will come! They will come with dogs off leash to jump in the pond. They will come with children to picnic on a man-made beach. They will come in larger numbers because our Roaring Fork Valley is growing, as Highway 82 traffic is becoming a slow crawl from Aspen to Glenwood for workers to service the booming pleasure grounds nestled in our mountains.
Aspen Times
David Hale: There’s nothing to compare
Once a week, I drive to Grand Junction to teach two classes in philosophy at Colorado Mesa University. Driving back and forth between the two very different cultures of Aspen/Snowmass and Grand Junction/Grand Valley area allows me a unique perspective. Grand Junction is a desert environment, populated with generally regular...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen Times
Diane Reynolds: Here comes school traffic
School will be back in session beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17. Combined students/teachers and staff from Aspen to Rifle add up to 12,500. Please plan accordingly. The 8:30 start time may coincide with daily commutes. As the ratio of asphalt to vehicles grows smaller, allow more time to reach destinations. Take...
Aspen Times
Lauren Jackson: Ready for some football?
It’s football season again for Aspen Skiers. The team kicks off the season on Aug. 26 at 3:30 and 7 p.m. Buy tickets at. Booster members are free. Come enjoy some concessions and football. Hope to see you all there. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village...
Aspen Times
Giving Thought: Nature as an antidote
The surgeon general issued a warning last December about the youth mental health crisis in this country. Rates of suicide and depression are increasing at dramatic rates. Many of us are left to wonder: Is there anything that can be done?. Last week, a sold-out audience filled the Aspen Institute’s...
Aspen Times
Bernard Grauer: Rogers’ answers
In his second editorial attempt to explain the on-going censoring of the Aspen Times, Don Rogers, the new editor, left readers more confused than before. “Yes, I know, you want answers,” said the title of his Aspen Times column Monday. Once again, he failed to answer the Times readers’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aspen Times
Andrew Scott: Housing and open space
The city and county are on a buying spree. Two apartments for a million dollars each, both beyond the roundabout; and now Aspen/Pitkin County Housing Authority puts 79 Burlingame 3 units on hold from sale in the “lottery.” These are taxpayer-funded units that were built for a community housing pool that all eligible inhabitants should be benefiting from.
Aspen Times
Judson Haims: Exercise and time of day correlates to efficacy and mortality rate
With little doubt, exercise plays a fundamental role in enhancing one’s health. However, new research indicates that duration and time of day may have profound effects on mortality. Look around our mountain communities and you will see that the propensity of people take part in daily physical activities. However,...
Aspen Times
Obituary: Dorothy M. Willis
Dorothy Moroz Willis passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home in Glenwood Springs on July 27, 2022. She was 86 years old. Dorothy was born in Staten Island, NY, and attended Taft High School in the Bronx before graduating with honors from Hunter College at age 20, as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She received a full scholarship to Yale for a PhD in English literature.
Aspen Times
Obituary: Edith Norman Wombwell
Edith Norman Wombwell, 91, died peacefully on August 9, 2022 surrounded by family. Edie was the oldest child of Alice and Jonathan Van Dyke Norman, Jr. She was born on Derby Day in 1931 when Twenty Grand was the winning horse. She attended public grade school and middle school before graduating from the Louisville Collegiate School, where she won the Speed Medal for having the highest grades all four years. She was also a proud graduate of Sweet Briar College in the class of 1953.After college, Edie worked as a fire and casualty insurance agent at Liberty Mutual in Louisville, and as an insurance underwriter at USF&G in San Francisco. She married George Wombwell in 1960, and they lived in Louisville where they raised their three sons. Edie was a fifth generation member of Second Presbyterian Church. In their later years, Edie and George spent time in Aspen and Carbondale, Colorado, where they attended and were involved with the Aspen Chapel.
Comments / 0