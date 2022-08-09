Edith Norman Wombwell, 91, died peacefully on August 9, 2022 surrounded by family. Edie was the oldest child of Alice and Jonathan Van Dyke Norman, Jr. She was born on Derby Day in 1931 when Twenty Grand was the winning horse. She attended public grade school and middle school before graduating from the Louisville Collegiate School, where she won the Speed Medal for having the highest grades all four years. She was also a proud graduate of Sweet Briar College in the class of 1953.After college, Edie worked as a fire and casualty insurance agent at Liberty Mutual in Louisville, and as an insurance underwriter at USF&G in San Francisco. She married George Wombwell in 1960, and they lived in Louisville where they raised their three sons. Edie was a fifth generation member of Second Presbyterian Church. In their later years, Edie and George spent time in Aspen and Carbondale, Colorado, where they attended and were involved with the Aspen Chapel.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO