Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting
It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
Ben Mitchell’s worst moments
Before anyone says it, I’m not doing it to be completely hateful towards him (or maybe I am deep down 😂) but I thought this would be a fun thread since at least 80% of us feel the same way about him. List one moment of Ben’s where...
Classic EastEnders: Which scenes have been cut out?
They’ve aired 1985–2001 on the Drama channel so far, but which scenes of Classic EastEnders have been cut out?. I can't see the point in cutting out scenes or editing episodes that have already aired. Just show them as they were shown. I can't see the point in...
Emmerdale boss responds to major theory over Amelia Spencer's baby
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's pregnant Amelia Spencer is rumoured to be giving birth during the soap's 50th anniversary episodes, but executive producer Jane Hudson is keeping it a mystery. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media at a recent press event, Hudson was quizzed on the likeliness of Amelia's baby's...
Emmerdale teases trouble for Harriet Finch in 50th anniversary episodes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. There's trouble afoot for Katherine Dow Blyton's Harriet Finch across Emmerdale's 50th anniversary celebrations. Teasing how it will all play out, the actress (who also played Chrissy in the This is England universe) revealed to Digital Spy and other press that ex Will Taylor's tying the knot with Kim Tate will bring to the surface some unresolved feelings.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams responds to demand for Jackson/April spinoff
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has responded to fans' demands for a spin-off show centred on his character Jackson Avery and Sarah Drew's April Kepner. Fans of the medical drama have been calling for a 'Japril' spin-off ever since the couple left the Seattle-set show in season 17 when Jackson secured a job in Boston, though they remained separated.
Big Brother narrator criticises how "appalling" Channel 5 handled the show
Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley has criticised Channel 5 for the "appalling" way that they handled the show when they aired it. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the iconic reality series would be back – this time on ITV2 – following a seven-year stint on Channel 5 that ended in 2018. Before that, the show aired on Channel 4.
Emmerdale Friday 12 August 2022. Marcus drops a clanger 😮
Some spoilers for tonight: (There are never many spoilers for ED on Fridays 🙄) In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, the Naomi topic pops up again when Ethan’s boyfriend Marcus is chatting on the phone…Unaware that Manpreet is within earshot, Marcus accidentally reveals that Ethan is meeting up with Naomi.
12 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide that some readers may find upsetting. Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Audrey seeks support from her loved ones. Elsewhere, Yasmeen's grandchildren team up to support Stu, while Summer's health issues continue. Here are 12 of the...
EE - Jamie Mitchell
Just watching Classic EE right now and I think Jamie being killed off was a very bad decision. He was never meant to be killed off but when the producer was changed so was his exit and Jack did say he probaly wouldn't have returned but I think he would have been a great character to have around these days.
Corrie Sean on his date
He found him to be quite arrogant and up himself in the way he spoke. Like he's all that! Plus he was shoveling his food down like a pig! Couldn't get it in his gob quick enough. He found him to be quite arrogant and up himself in the way...
Jordan Peele's Nope
His third film and his follow-up to Us. It's had pretty positive reviews over in the US as it's already been out for 2 weeks but we get it in the UK tomorrow. Peele seems to be going down the sci-fi/UFO's/extra-terrestrial path with this one and some reviews have commented on Nope having a Spielberg-vibe to proceedings. Sounds good to me.
EastEnders - Which younger character would you like to see featured more often?
I haven't included Denzel or Nugget as they are brand new characters. I think Will should have a big story of his own. He turns 15 in November so should be included in the new friendship group between Amy-Lily-Denzel-Nugget-Tommy, even thought they are younger than Will. He doesn't have any current characters his age to interact with, unless Denzel and Nugget are 15?
Soap's best ever disaster?
Coronation Street: Tram Crash (2010) Emmerdale: Woolpack Siege (2013) Hollyoaks: Enjoy the Ride (2012) Hollyoaks: Dog in the Pond fire (2006) EastEnders: Queen Vic Fire (2010) "Get Den Watts - he'll know what to do" Posts: 2,780. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 10/08/22 - 14:51 #3. Hollyoaks: Enjoy the Ride (2012)
Football Dreams: The Academy
A new Channel 4 docuseries starts tonight (11/8) at 9pm. Sounds like it could be really interesting:. 'Football Dreams: The Academy' is an intimate behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to develop the next generation of football talent in the UK. The South London based Crystal Palace F.C. Academy is renowned for producing players with immense talent, which the series documents by following groups of Academy squads as they train and develop unique relationships with coaches and staff. Between the long hours and sometimes gruelling training sessions, the young athletes find time to make friends and build strong bonds that will help their futures.
Good Grief with Rev. Richard Coles
Did anyone watch this on Monday on Channel 4? I couldn't find a thread for it already. Mods, please delete if there is one. I thought it was an interesting look at how people deal with grief and bereavement - including therapeutic surfing, boxing, songwriting, cruising and even 'laughter yoga' to release emotions or focus on something else. Richard Coles' own partner died 3 years ago. I obviously had a very personal reason for watching it as my husband died last year and quite a lot of it resonated with me.
The Walking Dead star's new movie digitally altered F-bombs to avoid higher rating
The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan's new thriller Fall had to remove every single F-bomb to achieve a lower rating. It boasts a simple yet nail-biting conceit: Becky and Hunter decide to climb an abandoned radio tower, only to find themselves battling the elements with no hope of getting back down.
The Blacklist season 10 will start with a major throwback twist
The Blacklist is set to bring in a big throwback to the show's first season with its upcoming tenth outing. Fans may remember the character Meera Malik (Parminder Nagra), a CIA agent who formed part of the taskforce, though met her end in the season one finale after being killed by an assassin.
