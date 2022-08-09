ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellfleet, MA

Small waves, high spirits: Cape Cod Oldtimers Longboard Classic celebrates surfing, beach community

By Ella Adams, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBF01_0hA6PDPr00

WELLFLEET — There may have been very few waves on Sunday at White Crest Beach, but there was no shortage of headstands, pirouettes and cartwheels, courtesy of the surfers at the 48th annual Cape Cod Oldtimers Longboard Classic.

At the top of the White Crest dune, the Cape’s surfing community was out in full force — grills and umbrellas, cold drinks and beach chairs were set up with a view of the beach and the surf heats that went on throughout the event. Surfers carried longboards down the dune to compete in the heats — organized for the most part by age — and were met at the bottom by megaphone announcers atop the lifeguard stand and “tomfoolery” in the water.

A tradition in the Cape surfing community since 1974, hundreds of surfers and beachgoers from across the Cape and the nation descended on White Crest to celebrate their love of surfing, see old friends and fundraise for a scholarship created in memory of one of the event’s original founders, Michael “Houghty” Houghton.

Houghton, who founded Jasper’s Surf Shop in Eastham in 1967 and has been dubbed by his community as the “Godfather of Cape Cod surfing,” passed away last July.

Oldtimers has always been a fundraising event, as intended by the event's founders, originally donating proceeds to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod. In the past, the event awarded a scholarship from the Kenney Norton Scholarship Fund, named after one of the original organizers.

Cape Cod Oldtimers Scholarship Fund

This year, organizers formed an official 501c3 nonprofit organization and created the Cape Cod Oldtimers Scholarship Fund in conjunction with Pump House Surf Shop and in memory of Houghton.

“What he told me was he wants people to be able to gather together and have a wonderful beach day and he wants scholarships for Cape Cod youth who are either trying to go off to college or to pursue a trade career or you know, better themselves,” said Jamie Demetri, who took over as director of Oldtimers and spoke to Houghton about the legacy of the event as he was entering the last phase of his life.

Where to swim on Cape Cod:Calm water? Fierce surf? Family-friendly? Here are six options

“It was at a time when the event was kind of in the air, no one was taking it over,” Demetri said. “We agreed that I would be the only one who would be capable of taking it over and continuing the legacy of what his vision was.”

Demetri works at Pump House, a surf shop in Orleans whose staff worked day and night to keep Oldtimers going this year. She’s one of many who knew Houghton personally — she bought her first surfboard from him at Jasper’s, and her memories of life on Cape are pigmented by his presence.

“The waves are low, but spirits are very, very high," Demetri laughed, as she gathered together with the rest of the Pump House team on Sunday, all in matching hats and swimsuits.

Oldtimers scholarship awarded

Joelle Stockdale, a Pump House staff member from Harwich, is the memorial scholarship recipient this year. Stockdale will be a freshman at San Diego State University in the fall and has been both surfing and coming to Oldtimers since she was born.

“Just the overall energy and love everyone has for surfing, it’s just like a huge family,” Stockdale said.

The idea of the scholarship meant more to her than anything else, as she’s been working at Pump House for two years and feels at home and supported in this surfing community.

Stockdale surfed the Team Pump House heat — the last of the 11 heats that went out on Sunday. Some heats were organized by age, others by gender and guard status.

Oldtimers Classic brings many back to Cape Cod

Plenty surfed and plenty watched from the beach; Julie Wilkins, who guarded at Coast Guard Beach in the 1980s and 1990s, has been coming to Oldtimers since she began guarding. Though she recently moved back to Massachusetts, for 31 years she lived in Virginia and would travel up to the Cape every summer just to be at Oldtimers.

“To reconnect with other lifeguards is just amazing,” Wilkins said, looking out on the surfers jumping across each others’ boards in the water. “It’s very cool for me to bring back my daughter, too, who’s 22 years old.”

Cape aquaculture:Wellfleet shellfish farmers provide oysters for your table. Here's how.

The community of older guards, Wilkins said, have experiences together up on the lifeguard stands that “no one can take away” and “no one can know how it was.” Wilkins feels the same tightknit feeling even all these years later, which is what keeps her coming back.

Similar to Wilkins, George Dinsdsale has been coming to Oldtimers for at least 30 years since he began coming here with his wife, who brought him to the Cape for the first time many years ago. He grew up in Montreal, and his first time in the ocean was on the Outer Cape. His daughters, he said, made him take up surfing and he’s been doing it ever since.

“This is home break,” Dinsdale said. Despite the last few years of very few waves at White Crest, he said it’s not about how well people surf, but about the community being present. “There’s very little change, everyone’s here for the love of surfing.”

Generations of surfers have come back for that reason — like father and daughter John and Katie Driscoll, from Eastham, who have been coming to Oldtimers since 2000. The Driscolls see new and old faces every year, and Katie has a permanent reputation among the Oldtimers as the first woman to be put on the event's poster and T-shirt art last year.

“It’s a family," John Driscoll said. "That’s just the way it is.”

After 11 heats of surfing, participants and onlookers gathered at the top of the dune for awards. As is a tradition of Oldtimers, first, second and third place were awarded by heat, with awards following for even those who did not partake but still showed up (dubbed “Chicken of the Sea”). The event concluded just before 8 p.m., as boards were loaded onto cars and grills were packed away into trunks.

The most beautiful place on Cape Cod?:Try this Sandwich island

Oldtimers are already looking forward to the next celebration, said Patti Warren, who has been a part of Oldtimers for 26 years and whose husband is an announcer.

“As soon as we know the date, it goes out, everyone makes plans for it,” she said of each year. “You can feel the energy.”

Contact Ella Adams at eadams@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @ella_adams15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldatlas.com

7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer

Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
DARTMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Wellfleet, MA
City
Harwich, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Eastham, MA
Boston

Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod

The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
TRURO, MA
country1025.com

Locals Angry Influencers Are Flocking To Nantucket To Be “Coastal Grannies”

Tik Tok is rearing it’s trending head again to the dismay of the residents of Nantucket. Kailey Davis (who describes herself as the “Millennial Martha Stewart”) is a 29 year-old influencer who is at the head of the “coastal granny” trend that is heating up on Tik Tok and beyond. The trend encourages people in their late teens and twenties to skip the wild nightlife associated with their age bracket and instead retreat to vacation in quiet, quaint, beach towns (Nantucket being the hub) – perfect for some good photo and video content. But while businesses and Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce are enjoying the influx of younger tourists visiting, the local residents of Nantucket ain’t havin’ the influx of selfie sticks.
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Beach#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Linus Outdoor#Lifeguards#The Waves#Oysters#The White Crest
Boston Globe

For $10.59m, a 7-bedroom Mashpee mansion overlooking Nantucket Sound

Tucked on a quiet 1.56 acres on Nantucket Sound, 78 Triton Way in Mashpee is a Cape retreat, and with the bouts of record-breaking heat Greater Boston has been experiencing as of late, who doesn’t dream of a seaside escape?. The stunning 12,090-square-foot home offers seven bedrooms, eight full...
MASHPEE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 08/11/2022

BREWSTER – A cyanobacteria bloom has been reported at Schoolhouse Pond Town Landing in Brewster by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod. The town has posted a health advisory for the pond, urging residents to avoid contact with the water where a visible algal bloom is present. Pets…. Full...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Committed to long-term success’: Beloved Massachusetts theme park no longer for sale

CARVER, Mass. — A beloved Massachusetts theme park is no longer for sale and aiming to reopen ahead of this upcoming holiday season after acquiring new operators. In a Facebook post, Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver wrote, “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale. The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities.”
CARVER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Charter vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor

HYANNIS – A charter vessel with 30 passengers on board reportedly grounded off Railroad Bluff in Hyannis Harbor. No injuries were reported. The passengers were taken off the vessel and brought ashore safely. A commercial salvage company was working with the Captain to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available. The post Charter vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS, NE
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
SCITUATE, MA
wabi.tv

Bangor falls in New England Regional Little League Championship

BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - The Middleborough, Mass. bats were too much for Bangor in the New England Regional Little League Championship in a 10-1 loss. Mass. earned a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa. Cayden Ellis logged two RBI singles for Middleborough and Jacob...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Restaurant worker dies in apparent drowning accident

(Aug. 11, 2022) Emmanuel Otoo, 32, died Sunday in an apparent drowning accident in a pool at 19 Evergreen Way, leaving the island’s restaurant community, as well as his friends and family, devastated. Otoo had worked at Proprietors since his arrival on Nantucket in 2013, according to owner Orla...
NANTUCKET, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy