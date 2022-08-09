Read full article on original website
Early voting for Florida Primary starts Saturday in several local counties
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Primary Election is less than two weeks away and there’s a lot of important races on the ballot. It’s when voters will decide which Democrats will face off against Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Starting Saturday, August 13,...
'Now, the gloves are off': DeSantis press secretary joins his reelection campaign
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial press secretary resigned on Friday. Christina Pushaw will continue working for the governor but for his reelection campaign, rather than for the state. She retweeted a copy of the resignation letter she sent to the governor's chief of staff and...
Florida has 2nd most instances of road rage shootings in U.S., per study
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new study says Florida sees the second most road rage shootings in the United States. The study, conducted by the car insurance savings app Jerry, shows Florida behind Texas but ahead of California. Texas had nearly triple the amount of shooting incidents as the Sunshine State.
'Don't Tread on Me' plates worry some as alt-right adopt phrase from American Revolution
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A popular symbol of the American Revolution could soon be available on your license plate here in Florida. But the idea is generating controversy because, in recent years, some far-right groups have adopted the famous flag themselves. “Don’t Tread on Me,” those four...
