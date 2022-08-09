ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Florida has 2nd most instances of road rage shootings in U.S., per study

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new study says Florida sees the second most road rage shootings in the United States. The study, conducted by the car insurance savings app Jerry, shows Florida behind Texas but ahead of California. Texas had nearly triple the amount of shooting incidents as the Sunshine State.
