WIS-TV

Kershaw County man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the man was in custody as of 9:45 a.m. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother. Deputies were dispatched to Crownvista Court in reference to a man stabbing his mother. The suspect was...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Have you seen her? 15-year-old West Columbia teen reported missing

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday. Isabela Garcia Perez’s family says they physically saw her on Sunday, August 7, but have not heard from her since she left home. Isabela was last seen wearing blue...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man arrested in deadly DUI crash, bond denied

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bond has been denied for the suspect accused of causing Thursday night's deadly DUI collision, Columbia Police say. 37-year-old Johnathan Gajadhar is in custody after CPD officers charged him with felony DUI involving death. Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after the collision Thursday night.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police. According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night. According to police, the collision happened...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation. LOCAL FIRST | West Columbia teen reported missing. A reward...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
police1.com

S.C. deputy struck by car, suspect charged with attempted murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a fleeing suspect backed into her with a car, pinning the deputy against her patrol vehicle. Special Response Team Operator Sarah Merriman suffered head and body injuries after being struck by the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's what happened at the Camden Walmart that led to a police response, unrelated chase

CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators are working to uncover additional details about two separate incidents that both boiled over at the Camden Walmart on Thursday afternoon. According to Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd, officers were initially called out to the store after employees overheard a group of about four people - three males and one female - arguing. The employees heard someone in the group threaten to shoot another and an employee alleged that one of the males had a gun.
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspect hit Richland County deputy with car, sheriff says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a teenage suspect hit one of his officers with a car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries, an incident he says shows the dangers of what his deputies face. A visibly frustrated Lott talked about the incident that...
WIS-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man charged, arrested in connection to shooting on Sunset Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say the suspect in last week's shooting on Sunset Drive has turned himself into authorities Tuesday afternoon. Zedekiah Coleman, 33, has been charged with attempted murder after police say he allegedly shot a relative in the hand after an argument. The incident happened at the 600 block of Sunset Drive, officials said.

