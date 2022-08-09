Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Kershaw County man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the man was in custody as of 9:45 a.m. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother. Deputies were dispatched to Crownvista Court in reference to a man stabbing his mother. The suspect was...
One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
WIS-TV
Have you seen her? 15-year-old West Columbia teen reported missing
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday. Isabela Garcia Perez’s family says they physically saw her on Sunday, August 7, but have not heard from her since she left home. Isabela was last seen wearing blue...
wach.com
Man arrested in deadly DUI crash, bond denied
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bond has been denied for the suspect accused of causing Thursday night's deadly DUI collision, Columbia Police say. 37-year-old Johnathan Gajadhar is in custody after CPD officers charged him with felony DUI involving death. Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after the collision Thursday night.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police. According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night. According to police, the collision happened...
wfmynews2.com
Good Samaritans save woman being attacked at a South Carolina Walgreens, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a local Walgreens store on Wednesday night. A judge has denied bond for 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis, according to the Columbia Police Department. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say Davis...
wach.com
Police arrested man after he barricaded himself in West Columbia Residence
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department have arrested 51-year-old old Danny Willard Smith after he barricaded himself in a West Columbia Residence. Smith is being charged with domestic violence 1st degree and his bond is set at $10,000. Officials say, West Columbia police responded to...
Barricaded suspect taken into custody, say police
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are issuing an all clear at the 1400 block of F Avenue due to a barricaded person. According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incident began as a domestic incident but the victim is now safe. The suspect, Danny Willard...
wach.com
Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation. LOCAL FIRST | West Columbia teen reported missing. A reward...
police1.com
S.C. deputy struck by car, suspect charged with attempted murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a fleeing suspect backed into her with a car, pinning the deputy against her patrol vehicle. Special Response Team Operator Sarah Merriman suffered head and body injuries after being struck by the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s...
The Post and Courier
Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for Columbia-area credit union heist, kidnapping
COLUMBIA — The woman who robbed a Forest Acres credit union in 2019, one of the most high-profile cases in the area, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. She and her accomplice also are accused of robbing a bank in Connecticut, running off with around $83,000 just a few months before the Forest Acres heist.
WIS-TV
Richland County mother found guilty in choking death of her son
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County mother has been found guilty of Homicide by Child Abuse in the death of her son Thursday. A jury heard testimony on Shakoya Darby, a woman accused of killing her son, Princeton Adams. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison. On Christmas...
Here's what happened at the Camden Walmart that led to a police response, unrelated chase
CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators are working to uncover additional details about two separate incidents that both boiled over at the Camden Walmart on Thursday afternoon. According to Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd, officers were initially called out to the store after employees overheard a group of about four people - three males and one female - arguing. The employees heard someone in the group threaten to shoot another and an employee alleged that one of the males had a gun.
abccolumbia.com
Driver killed in crash involving two kids on Bull Street has been identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a crash involving two kids on South Carolina Highway 277 Tuesday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Courtney Parker, 24, of Columbia, died from her injuries at a local hospital. Columbia Police say Parker was...
Richland County jury sentences mother for choking, later death of child
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman will spend the next 40 years of her life in prison following a jury's finding that the choking of her own already injured child led to his suffering and eventual death 3 years later. According to a statement from the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office,...
WIS-TV
Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called...
Suspect hit Richland County deputy with car, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a teenage suspect hit one of his officers with a car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries, an incident he says shows the dangers of what his deputies face. A visibly frustrated Lott talked about the incident that...
WIS-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
wach.com
Man charged, arrested in connection to shooting on Sunset Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say the suspect in last week's shooting on Sunset Drive has turned himself into authorities Tuesday afternoon. Zedekiah Coleman, 33, has been charged with attempted murder after police say he allegedly shot a relative in the hand after an argument. The incident happened at the 600 block of Sunset Drive, officials said.
One dead, suspect at large following Upstate shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in the Upstate early Tuesday morning. The Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 2:30 AM in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street.
