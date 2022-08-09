Read full article on original website
Related
Killer sentenced after bludgeoning man at N.J. train station, stealing $800 from him
A man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in state prison for killing another man at the NJ Transit train station in Morristown last year, authorities said. The investigation began on March 29 at 12:29 a.m. when police were told a dead body was found on a stairway at the train station, according to a statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, Matthew Palla, had suffered head injuries and a brick was found next to his body.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged in connection with fatal motor vehicle crash in Somerset County
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – An Middlesex County man has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in Hillsborough Township on July 22, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Jaden Brandon Ramos, 20, of Old Bridge Township was charged with second-degree...
Two dead in Fairfield, NJ stabbing, police say
FAIRFIELD — An elderly husband and wife were found dead at an adult community Friday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephen. Frank Forte, 84, and Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment on Greenbrook Road at 7:05 a.m., Stephen confirmed on Friday evening.
Long Branch Man Sought Inappropriate Encounter with Juvenile, Police
by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office FREEHOLD, NJ – A joint operation conducted by members of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark Teen Assaulted by Brick Inside Sock During Argument with Three Suspects
NEWARK, NJ – A female teen in Newark was assaulted by another wielding a brick...
Newark Police Seek Suspect in Armed Robbery and Assault
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery...
midjersey.news
August 11, 2022
WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The West Windsor Police Blotter for July 2022. LOCATION OCCURRED: U.S. Route 1 & Alexander Rd. WHO: (ARRESTED, INJURED, DRIVER, VICTIM, OTHER) DETAILS: Ptl. Mangone initiated a stop on a gray Hyundai sedan for an improper lane change. During the stop, Vito Messina was found to have warrants for his arrest from Ewing, Hamilton, and Trenton. Messina was processed at WWPD Headquarters and then transported to the Hamilton Police Department where he was turned over to them on their warrant.
Paterson man wounded in East 18th Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street late Thursday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 51-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 18th Street and Fulton Place at around 11:47 p.m. Police said he arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homeless Man Held In Vicious Beating Of Woman In Lodi
A homeless man beat a woman in Lodi so badly that she suffered head trauma and bleeding of the brain, authorities said. Anthony Iavarone, 63, remained in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. The victim, meanwhile, was left clinging to...
Belleville Man Shoots Paterson Resident During Online-Arranged Meeting
A Belleville man was charged with attempted murder in the broad daylight shooting of a Paterson resident during what responders said was a meeting arranged online for a purported transaction. Daniel Jimenez, 37, was identified as the gunman who shot the unsuspecting 26-year-old victim near the corner of East 28th...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Cranford Police Blotter: Here’s What’s Happening
CRANFORD, NJ – The Cranford Police Department has issued the following reports regarding criminal activity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Statewide Home Depot Shoplifter Caught at the Shore After Stealing Over $10,000 in Merchandise
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – North Jersey man who has been on a Home Depot shoplifting...
Toms River Expands Barrier Island Teen Curfew
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The teen curfew which prohibits juveniles from roaming the streets at...
Suspect with Gun on Atlantic City Boardwalk Arrested
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The Atlantic City Police Department has arrested Rahmiere Shaw-Floyd, 20, of...
wrnjradio.com
Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
morristowngreen.com
‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing
Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
Philadelphia Cop Charged for Assaulting Mom of Four
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A Philadelphia has been charged and arrested for domestic assault according to...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MULTIPLE MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS LEAD TO MULTIPLE DRUG ARRESTS
On Thursday, July 14th, at approximately 11:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot on Rt. 88. Ensuing investigation resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The two occupants, Austin Keiser (43 years old from Toms River) and Kathleen Lastra (53 years old from Toms River) were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Keiser received the additional charge of distributing cocaine. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail and Lastra was released on a summons.
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
Shore News Network
109K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0