ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Killer sentenced after bludgeoning man at N.J. train station, stealing $800 from him

A man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in state prison for killing another man at the NJ Transit train station in Morristown last year, authorities said. The investigation began on March 29 at 12:29 a.m. when police were told a dead body was found on a stairway at the train station, according to a statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, Matthew Palla, had suffered head injuries and a brick was found next to his body.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Two dead in Fairfield, NJ stabbing, police say

FAIRFIELD — An elderly husband and wife were found dead at an adult community Friday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephen. Frank Forte, 84, and Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment on Greenbrook Road at 7:05 a.m., Stephen confirmed on Friday evening.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Somerset County, NJ
Franklin, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
midjersey.news

August 11, 2022

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The West Windsor Police Blotter for July 2022. LOCATION OCCURRED: U.S. Route 1 & Alexander Rd. WHO: (ARRESTED, INJURED, DRIVER, VICTIM, OTHER) DETAILS: Ptl. Mangone initiated a stop on a gray Hyundai sedan for an improper lane change. During the stop, Vito Messina was found to have warrants for his arrest from Ewing, Hamilton, and Trenton. Messina was processed at WWPD Headquarters and then transported to the Hamilton Police Department where he was turned over to them on their warrant.
TRENTON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in East 18th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street late Thursday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 51-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 18th Street and Fulton Place at around 11:47 p.m. Police said he arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical...
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Somerset Man Charged#Franklin Twp
Daily Voice

Homeless Man Held In Vicious Beating Of Woman In Lodi

A homeless man beat a woman in Lodi so badly that she suffered head trauma and bleeding of the brain, authorities said. Anthony Iavarone, 63, remained in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. The victim, meanwhile, was left clinging to...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrnjradio.com

Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing

Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MULTIPLE MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS LEAD TO MULTIPLE DRUG ARRESTS

On Thursday, July 14th, at approximately 11:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot on Rt. 88. Ensuing investigation resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The two occupants, Austin Keiser (43 years old from Toms River) and Kathleen Lastra (53 years old from Toms River) were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Keiser received the additional charge of distributing cocaine. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail and Lastra was released on a summons.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

109K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy