Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
Related
whmi.com
State Lifts "No Contact" Recommendation With Huron River Water
The state has lifted a “no contact” recommendation with Huron River water after reviewing data collected following a toxic chemical release in Wixom. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there is no need for people and pets to continue to avoid contact with Huron River water. The recommendation was issued on August 2nd after hexavalent chromium was released into the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom the weekend of July 29th. The sewer feeds the Wixom wastewater treatment plant, which discharges to the Huron River system.
Employee overrode alarm 460 times before toxic waste spilled into Michigan river
LANSING, MI — An employee at Tribar Technologies in Wixom overrode the company’s waste treatment alarms 460 times in the span of nearly three hours on the night which state regulators believe a toxic chemical release to the Huron River initially began last weekend. That extraordinary detail is...
FBI, Wixom police question company officials about Huron River chemical release
As state environmental regulators and public health officials investigate an unauthorized release of carcinogenic hexavalent chromium into the Huron River from a Wixom automotive supplier, the incident also has drawn the attention of law enforcement. Tribar Manufacturing, in a statement Wednesday, said, "We have cooperated fully with inquiries from both...
State regulators: Company overrode alarms 460 times as chemical flowed toward Huron River
Tribar Manufacturing, the Wixom automotive supplier responsible for a release of potentially cancer-causing hexavalent chromium into the Huron River late last month, apparently overrode alarms 460 times on July 29, as a large tank containing the chemical was drained into the city of Wixom's wastewater treatment system, state regulators allege in violation notices issued to the company. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
Michigan Environment Department Issues Violation Notices To Tribar Manufacturing In Huron River Chemical Release
(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says it is issuing violation notices to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom, the company responsible for a chemical spill in the Huron River. According to a press release, the department’s Water Resources Division says Tribar violated the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act. The company was cited for failing to notify EGLE immediately about the discharge, sending an unauthorized discharge to the Wixom Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP), and failure to maintain a properly updated Pollution Incident Prevention Plan (PIPP). Officials say on Aug. 1, Tribar notified EGLE that it had...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
HometownLife.com
Scouts trip to Farmington Hills police range sparked racism concerns. Here's what city is doing now.
Farmington Hills police have halted live-fire training pending a legal review of training practices that have been criticized by some in the community as racist. The review is a result of a complaint from a Boy Scouts family who questioned the use of Black men as targets at the range. Scouts visited the range in April and photos of the targets, some riddled with bullets, were shared publicly.
RELATED PEOPLE
CDC suggests masking in just 10 Michigan counties, as COVID cools in metro Detroit
Michigan has 10 counties at a high COVID Community Level, down from 18 counties last week, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 11. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
whmi.com
Eight Mile/Currie Road Roundabout Complete
One roundabout down, one left to go. The Road Commission for Oakland County opened the Eight Mile/Currie Road roundabout on the Lyon Township border with Salem Township this week. The intersection had been closed since April 18th for roundabout construction. Now, the Nine Mile/Currie Road intersection is closed for roundabout...
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DNR confirms invasive spotted lanternfly in Michigan; here's what you should do if you see one
State officials are concerned Michigan’s grape industry could be negatively impacted after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the invasive spotted lanternfly in Oakland County last week.
fox2detroit.com
Sterling Heights divided on whether to allow marijuana dispensaries
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Sterling Heights is the fourth-largest city in Michigan - and although marijuana is legal in the state, there are no places to buy it there. Yet. On Wednesday residents sounded off on whether the city would allow marijuana dispensaries to open for business. Many...
whmi.com
EGLE Issues Violation Notices To Tribar Following Chemical Release
The Wixom company responsible for a chemical release that threatened the Huron River system was served with multiple violation notices from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy or EGLE. EGLE’s Water Resources Division has issued violations to Tribar Manufacturing and initiated accelerated enforcement related to issues involving...
Fight between coworkers at GM's Orion Assembly possibly over small debt, sheriff says
A small debt may have led to the killing of a Pontiac man Thursday at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told the Free Press. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office said late Thursday. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
Heading to Dream Cruise? Map, parking and everything you need to know
Ready to roll?! The 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise is driving into town. WXYZ-TV is the official media partner of the Woodward Dream Cruise.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
candgnews.com
Efforts underway to prevent invasive species from spreading in Oakland County waterways
The Clinton River Watershed Council partnered with the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Department and the MSU Extension to host boat washes at the Orchard Lake launch July 28. The goal of the boat washes is to help raise awareness about the importance of preventing aquatic invasive species, which can spread via watercraft.
Comments / 0