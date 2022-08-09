ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wixom, MI

whmi.com

State Lifts "No Contact" Recommendation With Huron River Water

The state has lifted a “no contact” recommendation with Huron River water after reviewing data collected following a toxic chemical release in Wixom. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there is no need for people and pets to continue to avoid contact with Huron River water. The recommendation was issued on August 2nd after hexavalent chromium was released into the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom the weekend of July 29th. The sewer feeds the Wixom wastewater treatment plant, which discharges to the Huron River system.
The Detroit Free Press

State regulators: Company overrode alarms 460 times as chemical flowed toward Huron River

Tribar Manufacturing, the Wixom automotive supplier responsible for a release of potentially cancer-causing hexavalent chromium into the Huron River late last month, apparently overrode alarms 460 times on July 29, as a large tank containing the chemical was drained into the city of Wixom's wastewater treatment system, state regulators allege in violation notices issued to the company. ...
Tv20detroit.com

4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
CBS Detroit

Michigan Environment Department Issues Violation Notices To Tribar Manufacturing In Huron River Chemical Release

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says it is issuing violation notices to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom, the company responsible for a chemical spill in the Huron River. According to a press release, the department’s Water Resources Division says Tribar violated the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act. The company was cited for failing to notify EGLE immediately about the discharge, sending an unauthorized discharge to the Wixom Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP), and failure to maintain a properly updated Pollution Incident Prevention Plan (PIPP). Officials say on Aug. 1, Tribar notified EGLE that it had...
HometownLife.com

Scouts trip to Farmington Hills police range sparked racism concerns. Here's what city is doing now.

Farmington Hills police have halted live-fire training pending a legal review of training practices that have been criticized by some in the community as racist. The review is a result of a complaint from a Boy Scouts family who questioned the use of Black men as targets at the range. Scouts visited the range in April and photos of the targets, some riddled with bullets, were shared publicly.
whmi.com

Eight Mile/Currie Road Roundabout Complete

One roundabout down, one left to go. The Road Commission for Oakland County opened the Eight Mile/Currie Road roundabout on the Lyon Township border with Salem Township this week. The intersection had been closed since April 18th for roundabout construction. Now, the Nine Mile/Currie Road intersection is closed for roundabout...
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
The Detroit Free Press

Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events

Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend.  Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
whmi.com

EGLE Issues Violation Notices To Tribar Following Chemical Release

The Wixom company responsible for a chemical release that threatened the Huron River system was served with multiple violation notices from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy or EGLE. EGLE’s Water Resources Division has issued violations to Tribar Manufacturing and initiated accelerated enforcement related to issues involving...
