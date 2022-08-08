ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

SignalsAZ

Help Shape Tucson’s Water Future

Engage with the City of Tucson leaders and Tucson Water representatives to learn about One Water, an integrated approach to managing water resources. A communitywide town hall will be held on Tuesday, August 16th from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Tucson Convention Center. If you’re interested in attending, register by...
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

District 4 Update for August

The subject of and the interest in Vail Incorporation is moving forward with greater momentum. The Vail Incorporation Committee held its first meeting last month. Numerous, well-known, Vail Community leaders attended the meeting, chaired by David Hook, with vice-chair MaRico Tippett. Vail incorporation has been gaining attention in recent months due to a variety of factors. One of the actions by the Tucson Mayor and Council that helped set events in motion was their imposition of differential water rate increases upon Tucson Water customers living outside of Tucson city limits in unincorporated Pima County. This directive by Tucson truly illustrates “taxation without representation”.
VAIL, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson gets $25 million for road repair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says fixing 22nd Street from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard is desperately needed. That’s part of the reason he announced $25-million-dollars to help start the project during a stop in Tucson. “We’re looking for projects that are going to...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Benjamin Supply Acquired by Central Arizona Supply

Central Arizona Supply, the largest independently owned family wholesale and retail plumbing business in the Southwest, has announced the acquisition of Benjamin Supply, Arizona’s longest-standing plumbing supply company with two Southern Arizona locations and more than 40 employees. Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
Frankie Flanders, Realtor

About the village of Cochise, Arizona

The Cochise Hotel in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by StellarD on Wikimedia Commons. There's a soft spot in my heart for the remote village of Cochise, where I grew up and my family still resides. Childhood friends and I were blessed to enjoy a superabundance of freedom while being watched over by the caring residents of this one-paved-road town.
COCHISE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Person seriously hurt in Green Valley crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a crash in Green Valley on Friday, Aug. 12. Esperanza Boulevard is closed from Los Olmos to Abrego Drive. The I-19 northbound ramps at Esperanza Boulevard are closed, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Armed student causes lockdown at Tucson-area school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed student caused a short lockdown at a Tucson-area school on Friday, Aug. 12. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Flowing Wells High School around 12 p.m. The TPD said the school was locked down until the student, a 14-year-old...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson won’t match Phoenix pay raise for new police hires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Phoenix has taken an unprecedented step to try to stop the attrition plaguing the police department which has hundreds of positions it can’t fill. The city is offering a $20,000 bump in starting pay for new recruits bringing the salary...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County finishes counting ballots in Aug. 2 primary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Elections Department has finished counting ballots from the Aug. 2 Primary Election, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 11. Unofficial results can be found on the county’s website, and a interactive link of results is available on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers

Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One hospitalized after shooting at Tucson apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, Aug. 12. According to a news release, officers were called to Las Casitas apartments on 29th Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Why rain totals are tracked at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s airport is one of the dryer locations in southern Arizona this monsoon, while many other areas are well over their monsoon averages. Despite a wet monsoon in several parts of Tucson, Tucson International Airport is where the records are kept for monsoon.
TUCSON, AZ

