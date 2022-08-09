ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

6 Fixes to Troubleshoot Upload Pending Error on Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word is among the most crucial tools in any computer worker's arsenal, allowing you to create and manage documents smoothly. But while uploading the documents on OneDrive, you can run into the upload pending error. It's not uncommon to have upload issues with Word, especially when trying to upload...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Microsoft Just Made Its Emoji Open Source

How are you feeling as an emoji designer? if you think you can do a better job than the big businesses, now's your chance; Microsoft has just open sourced all of its emoji, allowing users and businesses alike to remix them as they please. Microsoft's Emoji Become Open Source. The...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Fedora Silverblue vs. Workstation: 6 Major Differences Between the Two Distros

Fedora Silverblue is a rapidly maturing version of Fedora Linux that may come to replace Fedora Workstation as the default version someday. On the surface, Fedora Silverblue looks the same as Fedora Workstation; both provide the GNOME desktop and a similar set of apps. So what sets Fedora Silverblue apart...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

What Is Kagi Search and What Can You Do With It?

Many people have expressed concerns around online privacy and data usage. As a result, we've seen a significant rise in the number of privacy-oriented search engines that users can choose from. Kagi is one of those privacy-focused search engines. But what is it, and how does it compare to its...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Ferriss
makeuseof.com

5 Ways to Customize Your Mac's Pointer

Believe it or not, there are many ways you can customize your Mac's cursor, also known as pointer. You can change its color, make it big if you can't find it, and even adjust your scrolling speed to whatever feels right for you. Keep reading to find out how to...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa"

A major new version of Linux Mint is now available! Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Linux Mint 21 brings a modest amount of changes and improvements to an already fantastic Linux distribution. While you can always do a clean install, what if you want to avoid backing up all your...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Brave vs. Vivaldi: Which Browser Is Safer and More Private?

If you're considering making a switch to a safe and private browser, you've probably come across Brave and Vivaldi. These two browsers have become quite popular in recent years, especially among people who are proactive about their privacy and security, and are not comfortable with Big Tech collecting their data.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Chrome Extensions#Amazon Kindle#Online Reading#Focus Omoguru
makeuseof.com

Different Ways of Writing Conditional Statements in JavaScript

A conditional statement let you run a block of code based on a specific condition. The JavaScript language provides various ways of using conditional statements. Many of them are common to other programming languages too. But you should be aware of their individual benefits and how they work in JavaScript.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Remove Software in Manjaro Linux

Myths shroud Linux distros, and often deter people from migrating from Windows and Mac. Over the years, many things have changed, encouraging people to take the leap of faith and allowing users to see what’s on offer. One of the common Linux myths revolves around software downloads and installations...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Vivaldi Releases 5.4 Update: Here's What's New

Vivaldi has rolled out version 5.4 of its popular web browser. The latest update brings even more useful features to the already feature-rich browser. Months back, Vivaldi 5.3 brought new features including editable toolbars, command chain in toolbar editor, a reset button, synchronized search, and swipe gesture in address field, among others.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
makeuseof.com

Why You Should Update Your Windows PC When a New Version Releases

When a new Windows update version is released, the internet goes wild with reports about all the new features that come with it. As such, many people download the new updates to stay up to date with these new features. However, some may frequently delay their software updates by clicking on Not now or Update later, which is not a good habit to fall into.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Your Widgets When They're Not Working on Windows 11

If you like a dense widget panel, you're not alone. Many users love how Windows 11 has a well-designed widgets panel for quick access. They're great for checking in on the weather or keep track of your equity investments. However, some users may have trouble using these widgets. In most...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Microsoft Finally Patches "DogWalk" Zero-Day Vulnerability to Stop Attacks

After a number of exploits in the wild, Microsoft has confirmed that the long-standing "DogWalk" zero-day Windows vulnerability has received a patch. The Windows "DogWalk" Vulnerability Is Finally Patched. In its August 2022 patch, Microsoft provided its users with security updates to tackle the exploitation of its high-severity "DogWalk" vulnerability...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

We Break Down Tech Myths About Linux, Smartphones, and RAM

There are so many myths and misapprehensions in the world of technology that we should not be surprised when mistakes and mistruths occur. In this podcast, we attempt some tech myth-busting, looking at the mysteries and misunderstandings around RAM, smartphones, and Linux. Shownotes. Our stripped-back show this week features the...
WORLD
makeuseof.com

Webhooks vs. WebSockets: How Do They Differ?

Webhooks and WebSockets are two web development technologies that people often confuse. Many modern web applications make use of both Webhooks and WebSockets. Although quite different, Webhooks and WebSockets both address communication in web applications. So what are Webhooks and WebSockets? What are the things that make them different?. What...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

What Is a Sleeper PC? How Do You Build One?

Gaming PCs are known not only by their sheer power but also by their unique aesthetics. It's pretty much commonplace these days to see computer cases sold with open vents and RGB lights, even on the budget side of the spectrum. It's a basic tenet these days, in stark contrast to the PC aesthetic of old. After all, you can say we've come a long way from those boring-looking beige or white boxes.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Publish a Package on npm

The Node Package Manager, popularly known as npm, is an online repository for publishing NodeJS packages and libraries. It is also a command-line tool that lets you interact with registered packages. It can help with package installation, version management, and dependency management. Developers publish their JavaScript libraries on npm every...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy