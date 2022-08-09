Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
Peshtigo company permanently shuts down; over 100 people left without jobs
As of July 31, Aacer Flooring in Peshtigo officially shut down operations. Dozens of people were left without jobs.
Invasive Species Alert: European Frogbit Found in Little Sturgeon and Fish Creek Areas
Conservationists team up to remove the floating invader. New invasive species keep popping up around the Great Lakes. When Amanda Smith of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) discovered the most recent coastal invader recently, Door County groups quickly mobilized to remove as many of the plants as possible.
'Plant milkweed, and they will come': Several Wisconsin organizations forging efforts to save the endangered monarch butterfly
Appleton, Wis. — As the monarch butterfly population plummets, one Wisconsin group, the Monarch Society Fox River Valley, is aiming to help turn things around. Monarchs were recently put on the Red List by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Pollinators account for one out of every...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Arrowhead Park’s 30 acre development plans
Neenah is set to undergo 30 acres of developments to create a new, expansive Arrowhead Park complete with a prairie and pier.
Bonduel Announces Surprise Decision to Sell Library
BONDUEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Bonduel residents voiced their concerns during a village board meeting Wednesday after finding out that the Bonduel library is up for sale. The decision to put the building up for sale caught many off guard, including library staff. The library is located on North Washington...
City of Sheboygan Gets $5.3M to Construct Swing Bridge Across Sheboygan River
Anyone wishing to walk or bicycle from the north waterfront of the Sheboygan River to the South Pier has to take a nearly 1-mile course across the 8th Street Bridge. On foot, it’s a 13-minute stroll. But that’s about to change. Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday announced that...
Educational facility in Appleton catches fire, officials working to find cause
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters with the Appleton Police Department came across thick black smoke Thursday evening as an educational facility caught fire. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on August 11 just before 11 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire at an educational facility in the 2300 block of East Lourdes Drive. Heavy heat and smoke were coming from the building.
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
Outagamie County Invests Nearly $15 Million in ARPA Funding
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County has approved an investment of $14.9 million in American Rescue Plan funding into a number of community services. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson says the money is going to be put to good use. “It’s affordable housing, child care and early childhood development,...
Appleton Students Paint the City with New 100-Foot Mural
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton is offering a new summer school course, and the results are striking. In the Paint the City course, students are working with artist Irineo Medina (Neo) to create a mural on North Oneida Street. Medina says it has been his dream to do something...
Kaukauna Library Hopes to Reduce Back-to-School Inflation Stress with Free Supplies
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Parents plan to spend an average of $661 for back to school shopping, according to Deloitte Insights. That’s due to inflation, which is causing some panic as the new school year approaches. The Kaukauna Public Library hosted its fifth annual School Supply Drive and...
Lakeshore Humane Society in need of help after 500 animal rescue
DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lakeshore Humane Society said the recent rescue of 500 animals from a Kiel home is quickly depleting its limited resources. Tina Nichols, the Lakeshore Humane Society Executive Director, said, “When we went to the property it was far larger of an endeavor than we expected.”
Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest
The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
Field day and demos on Aug. 17 in New Holstein
Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance and Manitowoc County Forage Council Soil Health and Water Quality Group will be hosting a field day on Aug. 17 in New Holstein to learn about agricultural practices to promote soil health and water quality. Agronomist Steve Hoffman shared a crop update, how to grow your own nitrogen and new trends.
DNR hosting Lake Michigan fisheries management public meeting Aug. 30
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a public meeting to gather feedback on the future management of salmon and trout on Lake Michigan. The meeting will take place 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Lakeshore Technical College’s Centennial Hall West in...
106-year-old schoolhouse makes move in Suamico
SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years. “The school was built...
Manitowoc Schools Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonus to Address Teacher Shortage
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Manitowoc Public School District is offering sign-on bonuses in its attempts to fill open positions for the upcoming school year. The district is offering $5,000 for new teachers hired to fill the remaining 2022-23 positions. It’s also offering $1,000 for people hired as support staff, which includes classroom aides and custodians.
