ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
Green Bay, WI
Pets & Animals
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Bonduel Announces Surprise Decision to Sell Library

BONDUEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Bonduel residents voiced their concerns during a village board meeting Wednesday after finding out that the Bonduel library is up for sale. The decision to put the building up for sale caught many off guard, including library staff. The library is located on North Washington...
BONDUEL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Food Company Looks#Carnivore Meat Company
wearegreenbay.com

Educational facility in Appleton catches fire, officials working to find cause

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters with the Appleton Police Department came across thick black smoke Thursday evening as an educational facility caught fire. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on August 11 just before 11 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire at an educational facility in the 2300 block of East Lourdes Drive. Heavy heat and smoke were coming from the building.
APPLETON, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Outagamie County Invests Nearly $15 Million in ARPA Funding

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County has approved an investment of $14.9 million in American Rescue Plan funding into a number of community services. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson says the money is going to be put to good use. “It’s affordable housing, child care and early childhood development,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Appleton Students Paint the City with New 100-Foot Mural

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton is offering a new summer school course, and the results are striking. In the Paint the City course, students are working with artist Irineo Medina (Neo) to create a mural on North Oneida Street. Medina says it has been his dream to do something...
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Pets
wearegreenbay.com

Lakeshore Humane Society in need of help after 500 animal rescue

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lakeshore Humane Society said the recent rescue of 500 animals from a Kiel home is quickly depleting its limited resources. Tina Nichols, the Lakeshore Humane Society Executive Director, said, “When we went to the property it was far larger of an endeavor than we expected.”
KIEL, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest

The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Field day and demos on Aug. 17 in New Holstein

Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance and Manitowoc County Forage Council Soil Health and Water Quality Group will be hosting a field day on Aug. 17 in New Holstein to learn about agricultural practices to promote soil health and water quality. Agronomist Steve Hoffman shared a crop update, how to grow your own nitrogen and new trends.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
wtaq.com

DNR hosting Lake Michigan fisheries management public meeting Aug. 30

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a public meeting to gather feedback on the future management of salmon and trout on Lake Michigan. The meeting will take place 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Lakeshore Technical College’s Centennial Hall West in...
CLEVELAND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

106-year-old schoolhouse makes move in Suamico

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years. “The school was built...
SUAMICO, WI
wtaq.com

Manitowoc Schools Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonus to Address Teacher Shortage

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Manitowoc Public School District is offering sign-on bonuses in its attempts to fill open positions for the upcoming school year. The district is offering $5,000 for new teachers hired to fill the remaining 2022-23 positions. It’s also offering $1,000 for people hired as support staff, which includes classroom aides and custodians.
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy